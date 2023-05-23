The Rise Of Neurotechnology: Neuroscientist-Developed Wearable Promises Stress Relief, Sharper Focus, and Unprecedented Calm

Santa Monica, California-based startup TruBrain studied the thought patterns of successful people to develop a lineup of cognitive enhancement products. It brought in surgeons, artists, musicians and CEOs and examined how they think dynamically, manage distractions and their ability to cope with stress. It used the data it collected to better understand the ideal brainwave patterns to inform its product creation.

The startup features a Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved watch-style wearable built by neuroscientists that leverages vibrotherapy technology. It relaxes the wearer's nervous system with microsonic waves that boost neurotransmitter action, fire neurons and encourage increased blood flow. It's a proven, effective and safe way to create calmer and restful conditions for the human body.

The TruBrain wearable is part of the explosive brain computer interface market, which Contrive Datum Insights predicts will reach $9.31 billion by 2030, moving at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.26% from 2022 to 2030.

TruBrain also offers a lineup of nootropics products. Nootropics, also known as smart drugs or cognitive enhancers, are substances that can improve focus, creativity, memory and brain performance. They include both synthetic and natural compounds that work by influencing the body's various neurotransmitters and brain pathways to improve the user's cognitive abilities. At TruBrain, the firm's products include various enzyme pills, drinks and energy bars.

The future of brain technology holds immense potential. Advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning and neuroengineering will create sophisticated brain-machine interfaces, personalized medicine and transformative treatments for neurological disorders.

Ventures like TruBrain and other companies in the space are big business, attracting some of technology's biggest names and their billions.

Elon Musk and a team of scientists and engineers founded Neuralink 2016 with the goal of developing an approved brain implant that can help with various neurological disorders and enable two people to establish connections between their brains.

Synchron is another billionaire-backed firm that is working on a solution to help people with paralysis. It implants a small device through the blood vessels, which enables them to control smart devices and cursors so they can use technology tools despite physical limitations. With funding from entrepreneurs Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, among others, the company hopes to enable people to connect with loved ones and participate in the digital world.

TruBrain recently launched on StartEngine, which means these billionaires aren’t the only ones able to invest in neurotechnology startups. For a limited time, anyone can invest in TruBrain on StartEngine.

