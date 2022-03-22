Rise People adds in-app offer letters to the company’s recruiting solution to further improve the candidate experience

With customizable offer letters within Rise Recruiting, employers can now improve the candidate experience

Rise People’s recruiting solution, which now includes offer letters, helps create the ideal employee experience.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise People Inc. (“Rise”), Canada’s all-in-one people management platform, recently announced the company’s new in-app offer letter feature designed to bridge the gap between recruiting and onboarding. The new feature is a part of Rise’s Recruiting and Applicant Tracking System (ATS) .



“Offer letters really set the tone for a new employee's experience with an organization,” says Julie Bevacqua, President at Rise People. “Our goal is to emphasize the importance of creating a positive employee experience, from recruiting to retirement.”

Administrators can manage more of their recruiting process within Rise, saving valuable time and energy with customizable offer letter templates. Admins can write and send offer letters all from within Rise Recruiting and gain valuable insights not typically offered by email such as when an offer letter is viewed or signed.

Offer letters can be created from scratch or from custom templates, and are automatically filled in with relevant information such as the new employee’s job title, salary, and manager to ensure consistency.

Rise’s offer letter feature also allows admins to share company values as part of the employment offer so that candidates are not only given standard information such as salary and benefits, but also a full picture of company culture and fit.

“Incorporating offer letters into our recruiting software was a natural addition for creating a truly integrated experience for our clients,” continues Julie. “We want the entire employee experience to be more engaging and that’s exactly what our all-in-one people management platform delivers.”

Rise is hosting a walkthrough webinar of the exciting new features available in Rise Recruiting, all designed to make it as easy as possible for Canadian employers to find and hire top talent even in the current job market.

The webinar will be on Thursday, March 31 at 10am PST |1pm EST. For more information on the webinar, please visit the webinar registration page .

About Rise People

Rise People is Canada’s first and only all-in-one people management platform. Rise offers a modern suite of HR, benefits, and payroll solutions used by thousands of employers across Canada. Visit risepeople.com to schedule a demo and see how Rise is changing how work happens—and how people work—through people management solutions that seamlessly integrate and can scale up with a company as they grow. To learn more, visit our website , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

