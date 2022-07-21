U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

Rise People partners with Pocketpills to redesign healthcare and bring fast and affordable online pharmacy services to Canadians

Rise People
·3 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Rise People Inc. (“Rise”), Canada’s all-in-one people management platform, recently announced their partnership with Pocketpills, Canada’s only national and bilingual online pharmacy, to provide cost-effective prescription medications to people across the country.

The first of its kind in Canada, this partnership will improve the pharmacy workflow, making pharmacists easily accessible to patients via phone, text, or email—and offer significant drug savings and higher coverage for employees, with overall lower costs than traditional pharmacies.

Pocketpills is a part of the Rise Health offering which was launched earlier this year to bring affordable group health plans to Canadian businesses. Along with Pocketpills’ convenient online pharmacy, Rise Health offers group health plans and services at a reduced cost. Rise Health also provides access to impactful programs, including virtual care, internet-based self-led cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), and a leading employee assistance program (EAP).

“We're excited to bring even more convenience and affordable health plans to Canadians across the country,” says Faiz Abdulla, CEO of Rise People. “Businesses everywhere are putting employee health first. We see it every day as more and more of our clients have added group benefits plans since the pandemic. Adding an online pharmacy is a natural extension, providing free doorstep delivery of medication and virtual access to pharmacists.”

Through the all-in-one Rise experience, members are able to sign in to Rise Health and conveniently manage their medications through Pocketpills. They can transfer a refill or upload a new prescription, connect with a pharmacist, and order medication with free delivery. In addition, prescriptions can be pre-sorted by dose into eco-friendly Pocketpacks. Each Pocketpack is labeled with the date and time, making it easier to take medications as prescribed.

“We are thrilled to partner with a progressive company like Rise that understands the value of employee health,” says Raj Gulia, CEO of Pocketpills. “What Rise is doing brings immense value to Canadian businesses and we are proud to extend Pocketpills’ range of services to their members.”

About Rise People

Rise People is Canada’s first and only all-in-one people management platform. Rise offers a modern suite of HR, benefits, and payroll solutions used by thousands of employers across Canada. Visit risepeople.com to schedule a demo and see how Rise is changing how work happens—and how people work—through people management solutions that seamlessly integrate and can scale up with a company as they grow. To learn more, visit our website, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

For press inquiries, please email newsroom@risepeople.com.

About Pocketpills

Pocketpills is revolutionizing the pharmacy experience in Canada by combining personalized care with innovative proprietary technology. Through their easy-to-use online platform, members can access pharmacy services whenever and wherever they need. With a presence in every province and territory, they’re committed to making medication accessible and affordable for all Canadians.

www.pocketpills.com | Instagram: @pocketpillspharmacy | Facebook: Pocketpills | Twitter: @pocketpills

For Pocketpills press inquiries, please email melissa.guillergan@pocketpills.com

 


