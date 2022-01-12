Rise of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Cognitive Automation

Digitalization is gradually replacing paper-based tasks with digital processes. Standardized and monotonous processes are prime candidates for automation through robotic process automation (RPA), which deploys software bots replicating and automating procedures across applications and environments.

RPA automates repetitive, labor-intensive, and time-consuming tasks, minimizing or eliminating human involvement to drive faster and more efficient processes.RPA has demonstrated its advantages in simple, non-decision-making processes.



Industries are now considering cognitive automation, or cognitive RPA, to automate more complex functions.With technologies such as artificial intelligence and natural language processing, cognitive RPA can become a crucial component in an organization’s digitalization strategy.



While technological advancements in RPA systems have spurred the development of knowledge-based automation, true cognitive RPA is still nascent. Almost all major RPA deployments have no actual decision-making capabilities.This This research service provides an overview of current and emerging RPA trends, applications, and challenges. The study also covers the following:

• RPA and cognitive automation/RPA

• Challenges in RPA implementation

• Trends in RPA

• Significance of RPA in the insurance industry

• Notable companies delivering RPA solutions

• Growth opportunities for RPA vendors

