Rise in Wireless Video Surveillance for Security Driving Sales of Network Video Recorders, States Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Network Video Recorder (NVR) Market Analysis by Technology (HD IP, Analog HD), by Hard Drive (1TB, 2TB, 3TB NVRs), by Camera Compatibility (Wired, Wireless NVRs), by End-use Vertical & Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

United States, Rockville, MD, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per detailed industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global network video recorder (NVR) market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 3.2 Bn in 2022, and further expand at a promising CAGR of 13.1 % by value over the period of forecast (2022-2032).

Network video recorders provide advanced surveillance by means of video and audio recording in a network. Rising infrastructure development and smart city projects are anticipated to drive the global market over the coming years. Moreover, emergence of NVR as a replacement of conventional DVR for surveillance is expected to provide long-term consistency in demand to NVR manufacturers.

Most NVR systems are compatible with IP cameras. These cameras have high lifespan (8-10 years), high resolution, and capability for video-audio recording. Due to this, NVR systems are likely to attract new customers for video surveillance activities over the coming years.

Continuous development in product ranges by leading market players is likely to surge product penetration of network video recorder systems in residential to industrial applications. For instance, shipments of IP cameras surpassed the mark of 25 Mn in 2021, which is likely to supplement the growth of the global NVR market during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Sales of Network Video Recorder"

84 Tables and

138 Figures

170 Pages

Get Sample PDF of this report at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7213

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • By technology type for NVR systems, the HD IP sub-segment is expected to remain the most dominant and surpass a valuation of US$ 9.5 Bn by 2032.

  • The transportation end-use vertical is projected to account for the highest deployment of NVR systems expanding at a CAGR of 14% through 2032.

  • On the basis of camera compatibility, deployment of wired NVR systems is likely to surge 3X in various end-use verticals such as transportation, government, utilities, and commercial.

  • On the basis of hard drive, the 2*4 TB sub-segment is likely to witness the highest CAGR of 14%.

  • The East Asia region is expected to generate a valuation of more than US$ 3.5 Bn by 2032.

  • North America is set to gain 10 BPS from 2022 to 2032.

  • Deployment of network video recorders in military/ defence is likely to capture around 10% market share over the assessment period.

Real-time data storage and transmission & processing offered by NVR systems is a dominating factor driving product adoption for commercial applications, says a Fact.MR analyst.

To learn more about Network Video Recorder Demand, you can get in touch with our Analyst at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7213

Winning Strategy

The evolving trend of retail and online sales across the globe makes the stage set for the growth of the network video recorder market. In addition, improving digitalization across the globe is expected to create a promising stance for NVR product manufacturers.

Digitalization provides a foundation for the deployment of network video recorders. NVRs can easily be connected with smartphones and PCs, which is likely to attract more end users.

According to the market research analysis, Synology, QNAP Security, Synology, QNAP Security, Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co Ltd, D-Link Corporation, Exacq, Indigo Vision, Samsung, Vicon Industries, Inc, Lorex Technology, Viotek, Ganz, Genetec Corporation, and Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd are key suppliers of network video recorders.

Get Customization on this wireless camera NVRs demand for Specific Research Solutions at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7213

Segmentation of Network Video Recorder Industry Research

  • NVR Market by Channel Type :

    • Low Mid-range (Under 16 Channels) NVRs

    • High (17-32 Channels) NVRs

    • Enterprise (>32 Channels) NVRs

  • NVR Market by Technology :

    • HD IP

    • Analog HD

  • NVR Market by Hard Drive :

    • 1TB NVRs

    • 2TB NVRs

    • 3TB NVRs

    • 2*4TB NVRs

  • NVR Market by Camera Compatibility :

    • Wired NVRs

    • Wireless NVRs

  • NVR Market by End-use Vertical :

    • Military/Defense

    • Government

    • Healthcare

    • Manufacturing/Industrial

    • Transportation

    • Commercial

    • Utilities

  • NVR Market by Region :

    • North America NVR Market

    • Latin America NVR Market

    • Europe NVR Market

    • East Asia NVR Market

    • South Asia & Oceania NVR Market

    • MEA NVR Market

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Purchase a copy of this report at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7213

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global network video recorder market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of channel type (low mid-range (under 16 channels), high (17-32 channels), enterprise (>32 channels)), technology (HD IP, analog HD), hard drive ( 1TB, 2TB, 3TB, 2*4TB), camera compatibility (wired, wireless), and end-use vertical (military/defence, government, healthcare, manufacturing/industrial, transportation, commercial, utilities), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, the Middle East & Africa).

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in ICT Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned ICT team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the ICT domain across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help

Check out more studies related to Technology Industry, conducted by Fact.MR:

What are the Growth Prospects in the Global AI and Automation in Banking Market?- Major financial institutions like Bank of America, JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley are making aggressive investments in AI technology to augment automated investment advisors.

Prominent Application Transformation Industry Growth Drivers - The contemporary technology landscape has made it clear that infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) virtual machine services are now considered the very minimum capability for a public or enterprise private cloud.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Cable Conduit Systems Industry - The outbreak of the COVID-19 disease has had a significant impact on production and manufacturing operations, which has hindered the growth of the cable conduit systems and reduced the demand for cable conduit systems.

Key Challenges Affecting Airborne Weapon Systems Market Growth- While concerns regarding cross-country warfare have heightened in recent years, there are several nations who have refrained from allocating extensive budgets to procure advanced weaponry and boosting overall defence and military capabilities.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


