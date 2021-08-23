U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.25
    +4.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,082.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,108.25
    +21.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,171.90
    +6.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.59
    +0.45 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.40
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    -0.13 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1700
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • Vix

    18.56
    -3.11 (-14.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3636
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9000
    +0.1600 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,184.07
    +250.26 (+0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.18
    +42.79 (+3.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,303.07
    +289.82 (+1.07%)
     

Risen Energy expands Power Purchase Agreement with BHP to further cut Nickel West's emissions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NINGBO, China, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy has expanded its 10-year renewable power purchase agreement (PPA) for their Merredin Solar Farm from 20MW to 50MW of electricity to BHP's Nickel West operations.

Commencing on 1st August, the additional 30MW will be directed to BHP Nickel West's Kalgoorlie Smelter and reduce the smelters Scope 2 emissions by 30%. This follows the initial 20MW which will be directed to BHP Nickel West's Kwinana Refinery and will cover up to 50% of its electricity use with solar power generated by Risen Energy's Merredin Solar farm.

BHP Nickel West Asset President, Jessica Farrell said, "Increasing our offtake from 20 to 50 per cent from the Risen solar farm will enable us to reduce our emissions from electricity use at the Kalgoorlie Nickel Smelter by 30 per cent. This is another example of the steps we are taking to reduce emissions across our operations - 30 per cent by 2030 and net zero by 2050. Sustainable low carbon nickel is essential for our battery and electric vehicle customers."

Eric Lee, Risen Energy Australia's Executive Director, said: "We appreciate the trust BHP Nickel West has placed in us and Merredin Solar Farm and we are grateful for the opportunity to further provide clean energy for their operations. This collaboration demonstrates Risen's position as an industry-leading solar energy solutions provider and it is also a significant step for us as we work towards establishing more clean energy collaborations with reputable organisations committed to Australia's efforts to decarbonise".

Mr Lee added that Risen has a few projects in the pipeline and that the organisation is well on track to achieve their goal of being a leading developer in solar and battery energy storage solutions. As part of this goal and also their long-term goal of achieving '2GW' in Australia, Risen has been developing and improving their in-house expertise to respond to the evolving needs of the market and improvements in technology, especially in relation to hybrid solar and BESS projects.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/risen-energy-expands-power-purchase-agreement-with-bhp-to-further-cut-nickel-wests-emissions-301359615.html

SOURCE Risen Energy Co., Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • The tough calculus of emissions and the future of EVs

    Investors and politicians embracing a vision of an all-electric car future believe that path will significantly reduce global carbon dioxide emissions. A growing body of research points to the likelihood that widespread replacement of conventional cars with EVs would likely have a relatively small impact on global emissions. All products entail embodied emissions that are ‘hidden’ upstream in production processes, whether it’s a hamburger, a house, a smartphone, or a battery.

  • Forget Pure Plays, Here's the Diversified Way to Invest in Clean Energy

    The global economy is steadily transitioning to cleaner fuel sources. Because of that, investors don't necessarily have to pick a pure play on renewable energy. Here's why they like the measured approaches taken by Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A)(NYSE: RDS.B), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE).

  • 50 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

    If you're like most people facing retirement, you don't have an unlimited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean that you have to settle for living out what are supposed to be your golden years in a...

  • Biggest Boomtowns in Every State

    Boomtown. The word sounds like it's describing an explosion -- and in a way, it is. Boomtowns are considered the fastest-growing cities in America due to rapid business and population growth. An...

  • Canadian coyote attacks could be result of animals consuming drugs, says expert

    Aggression and erratic animal behaviour reported in Vancouver park

  • ESG investors struggle to find the right balance in doing good – and solar panels show why

    The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued a stark warning this month that human-led warming from burning of fossil fuels is causing climate change and removing carbon emissions will cause warming to cease. Now that the Taliban have regained control of Afghanistan, China may have heightened concerns of renewed militancy in central Asia, which is near Xinjiang, home to the Uyghurs, who are Muslims, a religious minority in China.

  • Mike breaks down where and when Henri's heaviest rain will fall

    As Henri's track shifts, so too does where the most rain can be expected. Mike Wankum breaks down the latest projections.

  • 1 Massive Market Opportunity for This Renewable-Energy Stock

    The global energy transition to cleaner power sources is a massive market opportunity. Renewable-energy leader Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) estimates that it will take a more than $100 trillion investment over the next 30 years to advance a lower carbon future. One emerging high-return investment opportunity for the company is wind repowering projects.

  • Wild horse round-up in drought-stricken West sparks debate

    As a megadrought ravages the West, animal rights advocates and the Bureau of Land Managment are at odds over how to deal with a rising population of wild horses that live and graze on public lands. National Georgraphic's wildlife reporter Natasha Daly joins CBSN's Lana Zak with the details.

  • Sinking Lumber Prices Force Canadian Mill to Curb Production

    (Bloomberg) -- At least one mill in Western Canada has been forced to curtail production because of plunging lumber prices and soaring log costs.Conifex Timber Inc. said it will temporarily slow production at its sawmill in Mackenzie, British Columbia, due to an “unprecedented collapse in lumber prices.” It will curtail production for two weeks starting Aug. 23.North American lumber companies may have added too much production, too quickly, as demand cools and prices for the construction materia

  • Communities east of Henri's path can expect strongest winds, storm surge

    While western Massachusetts may experience the wetter side of Henri, most of the state can expect strong winds and storm surge to top the list of concerns.

  • Experts are terrible at predicting the falling cost of clean energy

    Climate scientists are now basing their forecasts for the future on a carefully crafted set of possible socioeconomic scenarios, each with a different outlook for greenhouse gas emissions. One key factor in these scenarios is the cost of clean energy technology; the higher the cost, the longer the economy-wide shift away from fossil fuels will likely take. “We often find it hard to imagine futures that are very different from the past, but if we can make more accurate cost curves for low-carbon development, we get a better handle on the price of tackling climate change, and can compare that to the massive benefits of doing it,” says Ajay Gambhir, a senior researcher at the Imperial College London Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment.

  • Caldor Fire grows in size, remains uncontained

    Eight days since its ignition, Northern California's Caldor Fire has grown to 98,149 acres and remains 0% contained, according to an update from Cal Fire on Sunday.Driving the news: El Dorado National Forest supervisor Jeff Marsolais said at a briefing Saturday that firefighters are seeing fuel conditions that even those who have "spent their whole careers fighting fire have never seen before."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn

  • Heat pumps 'worse' than gas boilers for warming up homes, admits Energy Secretary

    Boris Johnson's proposed green alternative to gas heating is inferior to traditional boilers, the Business and Energy Secretary has admitted, as he insisted that heat pumps were not "much worse" than the technology they are designed to replace.

  • No containment, new threats from Northern California fire

    A wildfire burning for a week in Northern California continued to grow out of control, one of about a dozen big blazes in the drought-stricken state that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate. There was zero containment Sunday of the Caldor Fire, which had charred nearly 154 square miles (399 square kilometers) of trees and brush in the northern Sierra Nevada after breaking out Aug. 14.

  • Eruption of underwater volcano creates new island off Japan coast

    The new island, resulting from an eruption from the undersea Fukutoku-Okanoba volcano, is located about 1,200 kilometres south of Tokyo, near Iwo Jima.

  • Governors on Henri as storm heads Northeast

    Henri was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm early Sunday, still packing wind gust of up to 75 mph as it began lashing the northeastern U.S. coastline. (Aug. 22)

  • California’s Calder Fire jumps highway, threatens more mountain towns

    A wildfire burning for a week in Northern California continued to grow out of control, one of about a dozen big blazes in the drought-stricken state that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate.

  • Henri live updates: Tropical Storm warnings discontinued

    Henri continues to churn across the Northeast after weakening from a hurricane to a tropical storm Sunday morning. Henri made landfall early Sunday afternoon in Rhode Island, bringing wind gusts up to 70 mph and storm surge up to 4 feet to surrounding regions. The system is expected to weaken to a tropical depression by Monday morning as it moves northwest from upstate New York to southern Vermont.

  • Millions in Northeast brace for winds, flooding from Tropical Storm Henri

    Residents in southern New England and on Long Island braced for Tropical Storm Henri on Sunday, as heavy rain from the outer edges of the storm was already causing flash flooding in parts of the region. The latest: Henri was downgraded to a tropical storm, but it was still expected to wreak havoc in parts of the Northeast, with storm surge and inland flooding among its greatest threats. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big pi