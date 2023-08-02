What Rishi Sunak’s climbdown over the CE safety mark means

Rishi Sunak has rowed back on plans to use post-Brexit freedoms to implement UK-specific manufacturing safety standards - DANIEL LEAL/AFP

It all turned out to be a storm in a pint glass.

The restoration of the crown stamp to a traditional beer glass was announced with some fanfare and even tied to the late Queen’s Jubilee last year.

“It’s a fitting tribute that we’re now helping businesses to restore the Crown symbol to pint glasses,” said business minister Paul Scully in 2022, while the Government called the proposal a “crowning glory”.

The plan to scrap the CE Mark, Europe’s product safety symbol, and replace it with a homegrown version called the UKCA, was first introduced in 2021 as a way to demonstrate Brexit’s impact on everyday items.

But two years later, it has been decided the CE mark can stay after all.

The day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was heckled while pulling pints in Scotland to promote his changes to alcohol duty, his Government announced that instead of being dropped entirely as planned, the UK will continue to recognise the European standards.

However, it has reserved the right to introduce its own rules for goods made and sold at home.

Pint glasses will be able to display the CE sign, or the UKCA symbol, or both.

The crown stamp will be entirely optional – a decorative nod to its historical use as a guarantee of the glass’s size, not any form of legal requirement.

Effectively, it opens the door to dual systems in the UK as firms can choose between domestic and European standards.

Business groups cheered the decision.

Without it, British companies selling into the EU, and counterparts doing the same in the opposite direction, would face extra costs of getting certification twice.

If the rules varied significantly, it could also have risked forcing them to design and produce different goods for each market.

MakeUK, a trade body that represents manufacturers, found that three-quarters of members wanted the Government to keep CE standards for the British market.

This was after warnings some EU suppliers would simply stop selling to businesses in Great Britain because of the extra cost and hassle.

The group welcomed the decision to keep using the CE mark in the 18 product types listed by the Department for Business and Trade, which range from toys to radio equipment to gas appliances.

But it noted that other industries, such as construction and medical devices, are regulated by different departments, which have yet to announce a similar move on standards.

William Bain, head of trade policy at the British Chambers of Commerce, hailed the “pragmatic approach” taken by the Government.

“With inflation still high and interest rates continuing to rise, this announcement will bring some welcome respite. There would be significant costs involved in removing the usage of the CE mark, even for just the UK internal market,” he said, noting that a majority of businesses surveyed wanted to keep the CE system.

“They saw strong benefits in retaining the most recognised system for the testing and marking of industrial and electrical goods for business. Having to use two marking systems, one for the UK and one for the EU , would have also led to limited choice for customers if firms decided not to do both.”

Reactions among Brexiteers are mixed.

Craig Mackinlay, Conservative MP for South Thanet and a member of the European Scrutiny Committee, says the decision ultimately makes sense as the CE standard has gained use globally, not just in the EU, and so makes life easier for British businesses.

“On the face of it, it is disappointing to an extent that we are going to perpetuate the CE mark, which means our manufacturers have to manufacture to a European standard, rather than our own, probably superior, British standards,” he says.

“But I am not jumping up and down because for good or ill, the CE mark has acquired an international status.”

He suggests UK regulation could embrace new areas, such as looking at software in technology.

New rules could look beyond just safety considerations, he said, and instead scrutinise the use of data and whether or not information is transmitted back to manufacturers and software providers in, for instance, China.

Shanker Singham, international trade and competition fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs and a former Government adviser, welcomed the move, saying it would effectively introduce rigour into British standards.

“If new UKCA rules allow companies to produce goods at a lower cost or of higher quality than those with the CE standard, businesses will use the UKCA. But if the rules are poor, businesses will stick with the EU variant.

“This allows regulatory competition. It allows a UK manufacturer of vacuum cleaners to say ‘I prefer the UK regulator requirements and the UK mark because it is lower cost’,” he says.

“This is not uncommon. Australia does this in beef. They have an internal European closed-loop beef production [system], and another production with beef hormones for those markets which allow beef hormones. So this is quite normal in trade.”

He also called for greater mutual recognition of other rich countries’ standards.

So far the UK is leading the way with unilateral recognition, accepting, for instance, decisions on medicines made by US and EU regulators. He hopes that in time other nations will accept British-approved products.

The fear is, however, that the Government may never get around to introducing any GB-specific laws and end up just sticking with the EU’s standards.

Even if those become stricter over time.

John Longworth, chairman of the Independent Businesses’ Network and a former MEP for the Brexit Party, says “it depends on British standards being developed”.

“It will only happen if it is pushed along, and there is no guarantee that will happen,” he said, warning “inertia” may mean few new standards are introduced.

“If we phased out the CE mark, that would have been a burning platform to force it.”

