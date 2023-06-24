Rishi Sunak faces strikes during election campaign after blocking public sector pay rise

Mr Sunak has admitted that his goal of halving inflation this year is now more difficult to achieve because of stubborn price rises - Jack Hill/Pool/REUTERS

Rishi Sunak is facing having his general election campaign overshadowed by another bout of prolonged strikes after it emerged the Government has blocked a 6pc pay rise for millions of public sector workers.

The Prime Minister is understood to be prepared to override the recommendations of the pay review bodies after last week’s dire inflation figures intensified concerns that Britain is in the grip of a “wage-price spiral” that means the cost of living will keep rising.

Unions have warned that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey’s dogged pursuit of pay restraint and higher borrowing costs will plunge the economy into recession.

Unison assistant general secretary Jon Richards said it was “utterly farcical” for the Government to be considering block pay review bodies after it said it could not deviate from the recommendations of the NHS pay review body that led to the last round of strikes in the health service.

Mr Richards said: “It’s time to ditch this outmoded way of setting pay in essential services. Direct talks with unions, employers and ministers would be better for everyone.”

Mr Hunt is understood to be positioning the Conservatives as the party of “sound money” as the battle lines for next year’s general election are drawn.

Sources close to the Treasury warned that giving in to pay demands and other calls for higher spending will lead to “untold misery” for millions through rampant inflation, which at 8.7pc in the year to May is already well above the Bank’s 2pc target.

Mr Hunt vowed to back Mr Bailey’s quest to crush inflation last week after Threadneedle Street announced a surprise half-point increase in interest rates to 5pc by “controlling public sector borrowing” through “continued discipline on public spending and tax policy”.

He signalled the Government will remain tough on public sector pay deals for years to come, writing in an open letter to Mr Bailey that it was “vital that medium-term fiscal policies, including public sector pay awards, be based on the expectation of full achievement of the inflation target”.

Pay review bodies have recommended teachers receive a 6.5pc pay rise this year while other workers, including junior doctors and police officers, would get 6pc.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch, whose union has announced three more days of rail strikes that will disrupt the final two Ashes Tests described the Government as a “cynical, uncaring and incompetent administration”.

Mr Lynch added: “The policies being pursued by the Government and the Bank of England to deal with inflation are likely to plunge us into recession.

“The best way to tackle inflation is to deal with the cost-of-living crisis by raising wages for workers in the public and private sectors, price controls on essential goods and a substantial windfall tax on big business profits.

Public sector pay deals are usually concluded before summer recess in Parliament, after government departments consider the recommendations from several independent pay review bodies. This suggests an announcement will be made before July 20 this year.

However, Tom Pope, deputy chief economist at the Institute for Government think tank, said this timetable has slipped in recent years as departments wrangle over pay pots.

He said the initial Spending Review envelope, which is set in cash terms, suggested there was scope for a 3pc pay rise across government departments, although a leaked memo earlier this year suggested there was headroom to hand public sector workers a 5pc pay rise.

Mr Pope said the current inflationary environment meant “5pc would be very difficult for public services to incorporate if there were no increase in their budgets in the short term and would require difficult choices in terms of other day-to-day spending.”

Mr Pope said for every 1pc pay rise the Government’s public sector pay bill rises by around £2.5bn a year.

Treasury sources insisted that the Government would continue to be tough on pay.

Mr Hunt has previously insisted that the Government is willing to accept short-term damage to the economy from public sector strikes rather than give in to pay demands and risk a longer-term hit from persistently higher inflation.

A source close to the Chancellor said his position remained unchanged.

“If anyone thinks that the Prime Minister and the Chancellor are going to be squeamish about the impact on growth, if the cause is sound money and making sure that we get back to low inflation, there is going to be no hesitation, because we know that in the end, sustainable growth means low inflation, and inflation is the cause of just untold misery,” the source said.

Mr Sunak has already admitted that his goal of halving inflation this year to around 5pc is now more difficult to achieve because of stubborn price rises.

Unite national lead officer Onay Kasab warned the Prime Minister faced more resistance from public sector workers: “The dominant mantra from the Government is that wages are driving inflation and so public sector wages, and wages in general, must be controlled. Unite’s research confronts that.

“Inflation is being driven by corporate profiteering and the Government should be coming down hard on companies exploiting the crisis to boost their margins. It’s time to target the real culprits.

“That’s what Jeremy Hunt should be doing instead of scapegoating public servants while turning a blind eye to corporate greed.”

Spokespeople for the Justice and Education departments said pay announcements will be announced in “due course”.The Department for Health and Social Care did not respond to a request for comment.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.