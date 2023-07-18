Rishi Sunak warned over surge in AI generated child abuse images

Computer

Rishi Sunak has been urged to tackle a surge in child abuse images created by artificial intelligence when he gathers world leaders to discuss the technology later this year.

The Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), which monitors and blocks such material online, said the Prime Minister must specifically outlaw AI-generated abuse images, and pressure other countries to do the same.

It came as the IWF confirmed for the first time that it was removing cases of AI-generated child abuse images, including the most severe “category A” illegal material.

It said it had confirmed seven web pages containing the images after receiving 29 reports, and had discovered a “manual” being shared on how to use AI tools to make the pictures.

The IWF said AI had the potential to create an unprecedented number of child abuse images, which in turn could endanger real children.

Susie Hargreaves, chief executive of the IWF, said: “AI is getting more sophisticated all the time. We are sounding the alarm and saying the Prime Minister needs to treat the serious threat it poses as the top priority when he hosts the first global AI summit later this year.

“We are not currently seeing these images in huge numbers, but it is clear to us the potential exists for criminals to produce unprecedented quantities of life-like child sexual abuse imagery. This would be potentially devastating for internet safety and for the safety of children online.

“We have a chance, now, to get ahead of this emerging technology, but legislation needs to be taking this into account, and must be fit for purpose in the light of this new threat.”

Mr Sunak is to host a global summit in London this autumn aimed at devising international rules on artificial intelligence amid warnings it could threaten human extinction, with Joe Biden among those the Prime Minister has approached for their attendance.

Improvements in AI software have led to computer programs that generate lifelike images with a few text prompts.

Rishi Sunak is set to host a global summit on AI in the autumn - Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street

The IWF acts on reports from members of the public and alerts internet providers and websites so that they block images, as well as foreign counterparts. It said it had started receiving reports of AI-generated child sexual abuse material in May.

Dan Sexton, the IWF’s chief technical officer, said: “In the UK, legislatively we’re in a good place and the majority of this content is illegal. We do have the tools we need, the same is not necessarily true internationally and there is some ambiguity about illegality.”

The IWF said it was also calling on tech companies to ensure that child abuse images do not feature in the data they use to train their systems, and that they could not be used to make the material.

The National Crime Agency said that an explosion in fake child abuse images could make it more difficult to save real children suffering from abuse.

Chris Farrimond of the NCA, said: “There is a very real possibility that if the volume of AI-generated material increases, this could greatly impact on law enforcement resources, increasing the time it takes for us to identify real children in need of protection.”

