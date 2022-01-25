U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,360.50
    -43.25 (-0.98%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,002.00
    -251.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,318.50
    -182.50 (-1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.90
    -23.80 (-1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.64
    +0.33 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.50
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7350
    -0.0120 (-0.69%)
     

  • Vix

    29.90
    +1.05 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3481
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9060
    -0.0540 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,087.52
    +109.62 (+0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    821.53
    +10.93 (+1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.15
    -196.98 (-2.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,113.13
    -475.24 (-1.72%)
     

Rising Above For A Globe of Good

·2 min read

MANILA, Philippines, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Awards (ACES) 2021, organized by Mors Group, has conferred the Philippines' leading full-service telecommunications provider Globe Telecom Inc. with two prestigious awards - Industry Champions of the Year and Asia's Best Workplace of the Year - in recognition of its outstanding industry benchmarks and commendable best practices, particularly for its innovation and culture of excellence.

The annual Globe Excellence Awards celebrate Globe Employees who have excelled in Volunteerism, Innovation, Service, Leadership, and being Employee of the Year.
The annual Globe Excellence Awards celebrate Globe Employees who have excelled in Volunteerism, Innovation, Service, Leadership, and being Employee of the Year.

As one of ACES' Industry Champions of the Year, Globe has made its mark as a worthy captain of the telecommunications industry across Asia, particularly by demonstrating its dexterity in evolving its focus as per the ebb and flow of the business landscape towards sustaining its position as an invincible market leader.

Over time, Globe has fortified a holistic ecosystem that champions innovation, quality service, and care for its customers and employees. Rooted in strong values, the purpose-driven company spearheads a culture that shepherds its workforce to fulfill the Globe Purpose which asserts, "In everything that we do, we treat people right to create a Globe of Good".

On top of future-proofing its business to add long-term value that transcends monetary gains, Globe also contributes to its sustainability and nation-building efforts via its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Another key differentiator that garnered Globe the Asia's Best Workplace of the Year award is its focus on ensuring the all-round wellbeing and satisfaction of its employees. Its extensive provision of support encapsulates employee engagement activities and programs, forward-thinking tools, competitive compensation and benefits plans, volunteerism opportunities, and learning and development programs that support them in their professional growth journey.

In response to the global pandemic, Globe further raised the bars as a model employer by integrating additional measures, benefits, and initiatives to safeguard the health, safety and wellbeing of its employees. Amongst them include enhanced medical insurance coverage, best-in-class healthcare services, a dedicated helpdesk, a suite of tools to support screening and contract tracing, a chatbot, and a virtual psychologist, taking into account their social, emotional, mental, financial and physical aspects.

Operating based on four strategy pillars: digital nation, care for the environment, care for people, and positive societal impact, it is evident that Globe goes the extra mile in doing right by the people they serve and work with while making a worthwhile influence with outcomes that will last for years to come.

SOURCE MORS Group

Recommended Stories

  • Life After Oil Arrives in Lake That Minted Hundreds of Billions of Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Lake Maracaibo is, in many ways, the unlikeliest of homes for a burgeoning shrimp farm industry. After a century of relentless oil drilling, much of it carried out in a reckless and haphazard manner in the final years, its surface is stained by petroleum slicks and choked with rusted-out rigs that stretch high into the sky.Most Read from BloombergStocks Get Crushed in Risk-Off Day as Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Eras

  • Could Amazon Buy Kohl's? (The Struggling Retailer May Be for Sale)

    Amazon and Kohl's already have a business relationship and the brick-and-mortar retailer could solve a big problem for the digital giant's owned and operated brands.

  • AT&T Rolls Out Fastest Broadband Internet for Homes

    AT&T Inc.&nbsp;is rolling out the fastest consumer broadband offered by major internet providers in an aggressive move aimed at cable providers. Some 5.2 million customers could sign on. AT&T Communications CEO Jeff McElfresh is on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Wynn Resorts to sell sports betting biz, Peloton responds to another TV show, Ford debuts new Bronco Raptor

    Julie Hyman highlights top business stories, including Wynn Resort's plans to sell its online sports betting business, Peloton suffering a PR setback after a character in 'Billions' suffered a heart attack while riding the Peloton bike, and Ford's debut for its 2022 Bronco Raptor.

  • The 4% Rule Might Not Work, This Retirement Expert Says. Here’s His Strategy for a Downturn.

    The 4% rule might work, says economist Wade Pfau, but it also might not. He says investors need to account for a market downturn early in retirement to be able to survive one.

  • Tellurian investor sues Charif Souki, alleging fraud and seeking millions

    The investor's legal team says the lawsuit could invite scrutiny into Charif Souki from federal regulators.

  • Oil prices are up but the taps aren’t flowing like they should be

    The price of oil is at a seven-year high, above $88 dollars per barrel. Demand is rising and may surpass pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, the International Energy Agency forecast last week, as the global economy seems not to have been stalled by omicron. At the beginning of the pandemic, when travel seized up and oil demand evaporated, the price of oil crashed below zero for the first time.

  • Tesla countersues JPMorgan, claims bank sought 'windfall' after Musk tweet

    Tesla Inc on Monday fought back against JPMorgan Chase & Co over a disputed bond contract, countersuing the bank for seeking a "windfall" following Elon Musk's notorious 2018 tweet that he might take his electric car company private. In a filing in Manhattan federal court, Tesla accused JPMorgan of "bad faith and avarice" for demanding $162.2 million after the bank had unilaterally changed the terms of warrants it received when Tesla sold convertible bonds in 2014. "JPMorgan pressed its exorbitant demand as an act of retaliation against Tesla both for it having passed over JPMorgan in major business deals and out of senior JPMorgan executives' animus toward Mr. Musk," Tesla said.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Oil is enjoying its best year since prices topped out at more than $100 per barrel a decade ago. Oil and gas behemoth ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) has rallied with it, hitting pre-COVID share prices. ExxonMobil's an integrated oil stock, which means it participates in multiple aspects of the oil and gas industry, including the exploration and extraction of fossil fuels (upstream) and the refining and distribution of fossil fuel products (downstream).

  • U.S. Food Supply Is Under Pressure, From Plants to Store Shelves

    Weeks of workers calling in sick have added to continuing supply and transportation disruptions, making grocery store shelves harder to fill.

  • Covid crushed company culture—but something better will take its place

    The shift to remote work has some employees feeling less connected to one another and, by extension, to their companies. Is that a problem?

  • Apple earnings: 'The big question' is about supply chain disruptions, analyst says

    DA Davidson Research Analyst Tom Forte joins Yahoo Finance Live to preview Apple earnings, as well as discuss what to expect from the Fed and the future of tech.

  • Tesla Files Countersuit Against JPMorgan in Warrants Dispute

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. countersued JPMorgan Chase & Co. over a suit the bank filed last year seeking a $162 million payment related to a series of stock warrant transactions.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMacron Plans Putin Call; Pentagon Readies Troops: Ukraine Up

  • Author: The ‘collision of two megatrends’ will upend work over the next decade

    The global workforce is rapidly aging, requiring both companies and employees to change what work looks like, according to a new book.

  • Halliburton doubles quarterly profit, boosts dividend as oil rebounds

    (Reuters) -Halliburton Co's fourth-quarter adjusted profit doubled from a year earlier, it said on Monday, beating analysts' forecasts and prompting the oilfield services company to lift its dividend following a rebound in crude and natural gas prices. U.S. oil prices rose more than 50% last year and have made a strong start to 2022, hovering around $85 a barrel, thanks to the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and supply cuts by producer group OPEC. That has encouraged producers to ramp up drilling activity, with the U.S. rig count rising 68% year-over-year to 586 at the end of the fourth quarter, according to Baker Hughes data.

  • Oil Rebounds From Tumble as Traders Focus on Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after the biggest one-day drop this year as traders focused on the still-positive demand outlook and appetite for risk rebounded.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreWest Texas Intermed

  • AGs to Sue Google, Alleging ‘Dark Pattern’ to Track Users

    Multiple states’ attorneys general prepare to sue the search giant, accusing it of deploying deceitful tactics so it can track people.

  • Bitcoin price drop continues as risk-off ripples across markets

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith details the drops in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as crypto market caps have fallen off significantly and future crypto trends could be dependent on the outcome of this week's Fed meeting.

  • Googleplex architect has one word to describe that work environment: 'Dangerous'

    "This notion that you can provide everything that would support a worker's life on campus might appear to be extremely generous and supportive," office designer Clive Wilkinson told NPR. "But it also has a whole range of potentially negative impacts."

  • Mexico Maintained Oil Hedge Size Despite AMLO's Plan to Curb Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s program to guarantee income from 2022 oil production was similar in size to previous years, a signal the country is not yet ready to bank on the president’s ambitious plans to cut crude exports. Most Read from BloombergStocks Get Crushed in Risk-Off Day as Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarSolana Suffers