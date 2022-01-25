Rising Above For A Globe of Good

MANILA, Philippines, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Awards (ACES) 2021, organized by Mors Group, has conferred the Philippines' leading full-service telecommunications provider Globe Telecom Inc. with two prestigious awards - Industry Champions of the Year and Asia's Best Workplace of the Year - in recognition of its outstanding industry benchmarks and commendable best practices, particularly for its innovation and culture of excellence.

The annual Globe Excellence Awards celebrate Globe Employees who have excelled in Volunteerism, Innovation, Service, Leadership, and being Employee of the Year.

As one of ACES' Industry Champions of the Year, Globe has made its mark as a worthy captain of the telecommunications industry across Asia, particularly by demonstrating its dexterity in evolving its focus as per the ebb and flow of the business landscape towards sustaining its position as an invincible market leader.

Over time, Globe has fortified a holistic ecosystem that champions innovation, quality service, and care for its customers and employees. Rooted in strong values, the purpose-driven company spearheads a culture that shepherds its workforce to fulfill the Globe Purpose which asserts, "In everything that we do, we treat people right to create a Globe of Good".

On top of future-proofing its business to add long-term value that transcends monetary gains, Globe also contributes to its sustainability and nation-building efforts via its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Another key differentiator that garnered Globe the Asia's Best Workplace of the Year award is its focus on ensuring the all-round wellbeing and satisfaction of its employees. Its extensive provision of support encapsulates employee engagement activities and programs, forward-thinking tools, competitive compensation and benefits plans, volunteerism opportunities, and learning and development programs that support them in their professional growth journey.

In response to the global pandemic, Globe further raised the bars as a model employer by integrating additional measures, benefits, and initiatives to safeguard the health, safety and wellbeing of its employees. Amongst them include enhanced medical insurance coverage, best-in-class healthcare services, a dedicated helpdesk, a suite of tools to support screening and contract tracing, a chatbot, and a virtual psychologist, taking into account their social, emotional, mental, financial and physical aspects.

Operating based on four strategy pillars: digital nation, care for the environment, care for people, and positive societal impact, it is evident that Globe goes the extra mile in doing right by the people they serve and work with while making a worthwhile influence with outcomes that will last for years to come.

SOURCE MORS Group