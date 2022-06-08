U.S. markets close in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,154.17
    -6.51 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,142.25
    -37.89 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,203.69
    +28.46 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,912.45
    -7.12 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.51
    +2.10 (+1.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.10
    +8.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.19
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0743
    +0.0033 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0050
    +0.0330 (+1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2560
    -0.0032 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0980
    +1.4820 (+1.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,461.98
    +574.21 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    660.16
    +8.53 (+1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.00
    -5.93 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

Rising Acute Leukemia Cases In The Geriatric Population Is Driving The Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market As Per The Business Research Company's Acute Myeloid Leukemia Global Market Report 2022

TBRC Business Research PVT LTD
·4 min read
TBRC Business Research PVT LTD
TBRC Business Research PVT LTD

TBRC’s market research report covers acute myeloid leukemia market size, acute myeloid leukemia market forecasts, major acute myeloid leukemia companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

LONDON, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the acute myeloid leukemia market, the increase in the older population base and growing unmet healthcare needs are expected to propel the growth of the acute myeloid leukemia market over the coming years. The geriatric population, people aged 65 and over, is suffering from health issues like acute myeloid leukemia and is in need of efficient treatment. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society USA (ACS), a nationwide voluntary health organization, in 2019, AML was commonly found in elderly people, with an average age at diagnosis of 68, and the survival of elderly AML patients remained remarkably low. It affected approximately 20,000 people in 2019. Therefore, the geriatric population base and growing unmet healthcare needs drive the acute myeloid leukemia market.

Request for a sample of the global acute myeloid leukemia market report

The global acute myeloid leukemia market share is expected to grow from $1.02 billion in 2021 to $1.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The global acute myeloid leukemia industry growth is expected to reach $1.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.5%.

Growing investments in R&D by pharmaceutical groups are a key trend gaining popularity in the acute myeloid leukemia market. R&D is used to develop new and improved products and services to fulfill the needs of drug development. For instance, in April 2020, the Poland-based biopharmaceutical company, Ryvu, partnered with the Italian pharmaceutical company, Menarini, and completed the Phase I part of the Phase I/II trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and presented the first-ever data with an in-house developed asset.

Major players in the acute myeloid leukemia market are Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi-Aventis (Genzyme Corporation), Bristol Myers Squibb, Amgen Inc., Celgene Corporation, and Ambit Biosciences Corporation, Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

TBRC’s global acute myeloid leukemia market analysis report is segmented by treatment type into chemotherapy, radiation therapy, stem cell transplant, targeted therapy; by chemotherapy into cytarabine, anthracycline drugs, alkylating agents, anti-metabolites, tyrosine kinase inhibitors, hormonal therapy; by regimen into DC regimen, AVD regimen, VCD regimen; by end-user into hospital, retails drug stores, ambulatory care centers, clinics.

North America was the largest region in the acute myeloid leukemia market in 2021. The regions covered in the global acute myeloid leukemia market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide acute myeloid leukemia market overviews, acute myeloid leukemia market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, acute myeloid leukemia market segments and geographies, acute myeloid leukemia market trends, acute myeloid leukemia market drivers, acute myeloid leukemia market restraints, acute myeloid leukemia market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Blood Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – By Blood Cancer Type (Leukemia, Lymphoma), By Drugs (Rituaxan/Mabthera: Rituximab), Gleevac/Glivec: Imatinib), Revlimid: Lenalidomide), Velcade: Bortezomib), Tasigna: Nilotinib), Pomalyst: Pomalidomide), Vidaza: Azacitidine), Kyprolis: Carfilzomib), Adcetris: Brentuximab Vedotin)), By Treatment Approaches (Key Findings, Chemotherapeutic, Mabs/Targeted Therapies, Immunotherapeutic) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 – By Products (Companion Diagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics), By End-User (Cancer Research Institutes, Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Other End Users), By Method (Biopsy, Endoscopy, Tumor Biomarker Tests, Imaging), By Application (Cervical Cancer, Breast Cancer, Liver Cancer, Blood Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Melanoma, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Cancer Vaccines Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Preventive Cancer Vaccines, Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines), By Technology (Dendritic Cells (DC) Cancer Vaccines, Recombinant Cancer Vaccines, Antigen/Adjuvant Cancer Vaccines, Whole Cell Cancer Vaccines, Viral Vector & DNA Cancer Vaccines), By Cancer Type (Prostate, Cervical, Colorectal, Throat), By End-User (Cancer Treatment Centers, Research Institutes) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.


CONTACT: The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/


Recommended Stories

  • Roku stock spikes on rumors of Netflix buyout

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Roku amid speculation of a Netflix acquisition.

  • Why Nio Shares Rose Tuesday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) releases its first-quarter update Thursday morning, and investors should be expecting added volatility. The report comes after some of its Chinese peers released their own updates, so investors have some ideas on what to expect. Nio's American depositary shares (ADSs) are moving higher today in anticipation.

  • Amazon Stock Split Is Complete. Time to Buy the Stock

    It's official: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) just executed its first stock split since 1999. After years of the stock trading in the $1,000 range, it looks odd to see Amazon shares going for just around $120. Amazon stock isn't cheap because of the stock split.

  • What Is Going Wrong With Carnival Stock?

    With its shares down 33% year to date, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) isn't enjoying the post-COVID-19 bull run you might have expected. While the return of cruising has led to a boom in sales, it will take years for the company to shed its mountain of debt. Rising interest rates and a possible recession could make the situation significantly worse.

  • Novavax CEO: There’s ‘a large market globally for our vaccine’

    Novavax CEO Stanley Erck joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expectations for the upcoming FDA advisory meeting vote regarding the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, stock data, and the outlook for the future of COVID-19 vaccines.

  • 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

    What follows are three promising stocks selected by a team of Fool.com contributors that could deliver similar returns on the other side of the market madness. John Ballard (Alibaba): The leading e-commerce platform in China has been through the gauntlet over the last 12 months. Over the last year, shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) are down 53% following the Chinese government's recent scrutiny over large internet platforms.

  • CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) swells 19% this week, taking five-year gains to 377%

    We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. While the best companies are hard to...

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Surge Over 40%

    Uncertainty has been the name of the game in 2022. A combination of negative macro developments – a slowing global economy, the geopolitical ramifications following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and - possibly most of all - the prospect of the Fed seriously tightening its monetary policy to combat inflation – have all been weighing heavily on investors’ minds. That doesn’t necessarily mean there aren’t good opportunities to take advantage of right now. The analysts at banking giant Goldman Sachs

  • Think It Is Too Late to Buy Oil Stocks? These 3 Stocks Still Look Great

    Oil prices have had a good run, and so have oil stocks, but this trio of energy companies still have a lot of dividends to give.

  • Stocks: Tesla pops, home builders under pressure, ScottsMiracle-Gro falls

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • 4 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    A basket of these e-commerce companies could potentially -- and maybe literally -- pay dividends a decade down the road.

  • Altria Stock Gets a Downgrade. Why Gas Prices Are Partly to Blame.

    Morgan Stanley warns of consumer constraints due to increasing gas prices and competition from other major tobacco manufacturers.

  • Shopify shareholders approve 10:1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in shares for Shopify amid shareholder approval for 10:1 stock split.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Nvidia in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a red-hot growth stock over the years that has given investors' portfolios a big boost, driven by terrific demand for its graphics cards, which have seen rapid adoption across several applications and industries. The tech giant's ability to deliver eye-popping revenue and earnings growth has helped it outpace broader indexes such as the S&P 500 quite easily despite periods of volatility, as evident from the chart below. The 3,600%-plus return that Nvidia has delivered since Jan. 1, 2015, means that a $1,000 investment in the stock on that date is now worth more than $37,000.

  • Exxon Gets an Upgrade to Buy, but Analyst Takes ‘Chips Off Table’ for 2 Other Oil Stocks

    Energy stocks have emerged winners in this period of volatility and historically high inflation, reporting record profits and boosting shareholder returns as oil prices have surged. For Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson, that time may be nearing. The backdrop for energy stocks remains solid, Richardson added, but the industry will soon have to navigate higher operating costs, capital expenditure inflation, cash taxes, and the eventual deflation of gas prices — and investors should be prepared.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Investors have learned a difficult lesson through the first half of the year: The stock market can go down very quickly. In fact, the broad S&P 500 has slipped over 14% from its high, putting the benchmark index squarely in correction territory.

  • Warren Buffett Has Gained Over $171 Billion On These 4 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, he's led the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 20.1%. Although there are a number of factors that play an important role in the Oracle of Omaha's success, a strong case can be made that his willingness to hold onto his winners for extended periods is the foundation that Buffett's massive outperformance has been built upon.

  • Roku Stock Jumps After Report Of Potential Takeover By Netflix

    Reports suggest employee chatter at San Jose-based has been focused on a potential takeover bid from Netflix.

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]