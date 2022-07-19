U.S. markets close in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,902.15
    +71.30 (+1.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,556.43
    +483.82 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,608.92
    +248.87 (+2.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,788.91
    +50.49 (+2.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.23
    -0.37 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.90
    +2.70 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    18.76
    -0.08 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0246
    +0.0096 (+0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9950
    +0.0350 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2018
    +0.0067 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.9270
    -0.1950 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,816.73
    +484.23 (+2.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    514.16
    +18.31 (+3.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,294.12
    +70.88 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

The Rising Adoption Of IoT In The Automotive Sector Accelerates The Internet Of Things Market Growth

·4 min read

The Business Research Company's internet of things (IoT) market research report expands on key drivers, trends, and growth opportunities in the market.

LONDON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The application of IoT in various industries, such as the automotive industry, is driving the growth of the global IoT market. The introduction of IoT in the automotive industry has opened up new opportunities for carmakers and consumers worldwide. The IoT has become a popular hotspot for varied multifunctional applications in the automotive sector. IoT offers enhanced communication, control, and data delivery at any transportation point. Major companies like Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Volvo, Toyota, and Google Inc. are increasingly investing in developing smart cars with rich features that offer healthier, more convenient, and more enjoyable driving experiences. According to UBS, 12% of the total cars sold in 2030 will be for autonomous taxi fleets, with 26 million driverless taxis in operation worldwide, approximately.

tbrc_logo
tbrc_logo

The global internet of things (IoT) market size is expected to grow from $326.90 billion in 2021 to $402.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2%. The internet of things (IoT) industry size is expected to reach $926.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.3%.

Request a free sample of the Internet Of Things (IoT) Market Report

Major Companies Are Analyzing The Data Collected By IoT Devices To Improve Business – (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-global-market-report)

Managing and analyzing data collected by IoT devices will help maximize its value for the company. Data analytics help in the analysis of IoT data in several areas, such as data accuracy in time series, predictive and advanced analytics, data preparation, geospatial and location real-time. Major cloud vendors such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google are increasingly using data analytics for business improvement, and various companies hope to expand their market share with AI algorithms capable of exploiting machine learning and deep learning, allowing businesses to derive more value and make informed decisions from the increasing data volumes.

The European IoT Market Is Supported By The Adoption Of Advanced Technology – (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-global-market-report)

According to TBRC's IoT market analysis, the IoT market in the European region is supported by increasing adoption of the cloud, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data technologies; high internet penetration; high demand for smart infrastructure owing to rapid urbanization; and high demand from the growing end-use industries. The market is also aided by investments and government initiatives. For instance, in 2020, the UK Department of Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS) announced funding of £400,000 ($0.5 million) to incentivize the creation of design schemes that test the security of Internet of Things (IoT) products.

The Russia-Ukraine Conflict Is A Significant Market Restraint

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is expected to impact the overall information and communications technology (ICT) market, with sanctions and other measures levied upon Russia by the United States, the European Union (EU), and other countries. The war could lead to a possible shortage of semiconductors, with chip-reliant industries like the Internet of Things being impacted as well. Both Russia and Ukraine are among the top suppliers of essential semiconductor raw materials, with Russia supplying nearly 44% of the world's palladium and Ukraine producing 70% of global neon supplies. The shortage of chips could translate to lower production output and higher operating costs, leading to higher product costs.

See more on the Internet Of Things (IoT) Market Report

Check out similar market reports:

Automotive IoT Global Market Report 2022 – By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), By Connectivity (Embedded, Tethered, Integrated), By Application (Infotainment, Fleet Management, Predictive Maintenance, Vehicle Security, Automatic Driver Assistance System, Others), By End-User (Original Equipment Manufacturers, Aftermarket) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

IoT In Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022 – By Component (Solution, Platform, Service), By Vertical (Energy And Utilities, Automotive, Food And Beverages, Aerospace And Defense, Chemicals And Materials, High-Tech Products, Healthcare), By Platform (Device Management Platform, Application Management Platform, Connectivity Management Platform), By Application (Process Optimization, Predictive Maintenance, Asset Management, Workforce Management, Emergency And Incident Management, Logistics And Supply Chain Management, Inventory Management) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

IoT Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Professional Services, Managed Services), By Vertical (Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics, Utilities, Healthcare, Energy), By Application (Smart Buildings, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Transport And Logistics, Smart Healthcare, Smart Retail, Smart Energy ) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally, it has strategy enablement specialists in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company 
Europe: +44 207 1930 708 
Asia: +91 8897263534 
Americas: +1 315 623 0293 
Email: info@tbrc.info 
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company 
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info 
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ 
Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-rising-adoption-of-iot-in-the-automotive-sector-accelerates-the-internet-of-things-market-growth-301589241.html

SOURCE The Business Reseach Company

Recommended Stories

  • IBM stock slides despite earnings beat, strong tech demand

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss IBM stock performance amid strong second-quarter earnings.

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • Top 10 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 multibagger penny stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our discussion on the returns being generated by penny stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022. Since the start of 2022, the Dow Composite Index, the S&P 500 […]

  • Charlie Munger Not Worried About Inflation, Economy

    Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger discussed his outlooks on the economy, oil, renewable energy and cryptocurrency after his recent personal investment in an Australian investment company. Billionaire investor Munger who has worked alongside with Warren Buffett for several decades, discussed his views with the Financial Review in Australia. A vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Munger invested in Stonehouse Corporation, a Melbourne-based investment company, because its founder is a "soulmate" to the conglomerate, he said.

  • Genetic testing firm Invitae to cut 1,000 jobs as CEO steps down

    The company, which has aggressively bought companies to expand its genetic testing strategy, plans to consolidate lab and office space and narrow international operations as it cuts about a third of its workforce.

  • Two Giant Miners Warn of Tougher Times as World Demand Wavers

    (Bloomberg) -- Mining giant BHP Group has joined rival Rio Tinto Group in signaling more turbulence to come for commodities producers as costs balloon and demand for everything from iron ore to copper hits headwinds.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingThe world’s bigges

  • IBM beats expectations in second-quarter earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down IBM's second-quarter earnings results, which was a beat on both the top and bottom line.&nbsp;

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband buys millions worth of Nvidia stock ahead of chip-manufacturing bill vote

    Paul Pelosi bought as much $5 million worth of stock in software and computer chip company Nvidia in June.

  • GE’s Three-Way Split Is Near. What the New Companies Will Be Called.

    General Electric revealed on Monday the names of the three companies after the split, which begins in 2023. The 'GE' survives in all three names.

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares. Related: Like Dividends? Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Investments Of the nearly 50 stocks in Buffett’s portfolio, the four dividend-paying stocks that currently provi

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks: Tech Crackdown, Covid Fears Return

    Here are July's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch. Hopes for new stimulus and EV subsidies have helped Chinese stocks, but are crackdowns over?

  • IBM Stocks Slumps After Warning On Strong Dollar Hit to 2022 Revenues

    "With our first half results, we continue to expect full-year revenue growth at the high end of our mid-single digit model," said CEO Arvind Krishna.

  • Bezos-Backed Arrived Homes Released Its Largest Batch Of Single-Family Rental Offerings To Date

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, has launched its largest batch of new offerings with a total of 14 new single-family rental properties. Seven of the 14 rental homes hit the platform last week on July 13, with the remaining seven being available as of today. So far, five of the properties have been fully funded with a total value of about $1.4 million. The rental property investment platform allows individual investor

  • IBM Disappoints With Cash Flow Outlook Despite Highest Sales Growth in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. shares fell the most in almost nine months on Tuesday after the tech company lowered its forecasts for free cash flow this year due to the impact of a strong dollar and the loss of business in Russia.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Wa

  • Haleon launches with purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity

    Today, Haleon (LSE/NYSE: HLN) launches as an independent company 100% focused on consumer health, completing its demerger from GSK. The newly listed business is driven by its purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity.

  • Apple and Facebook Send New Warnings About the Economy

    Big tech seems convinced that the global economy is headed for a recession. Silicon Valley seems to be estimating that the economic slowdown will be sharp or even brutal. Tech companies and venture-capital firms, which finance tech startups, do not want to be caught off guard, especially when the economic data are not very reassuring.

  • Should You Now Consider Disposing Your Citigroup (C) Shares?

    Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Diamond Hill Long-Short Fund” first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Diamond Hill Long-Short Fund’s returns were just about flat—slightly positive— in Q1. After a strong rebound in 2021, the fund expects the global GDP growth to moderate in […]

  • Gamestop Corp Stock Clears Technical Benchmark, Hitting 80-Plus RS Rating

    Following up on my colleague Julie Mak's post from yesterday,  the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Gamestop Corp entered a new percentile group Tuesday, with an increase from 74 to 81. Gamestop Corp is still not yet in a buy zone. See if the stock forms a new pattern or follow-on buying opportunity like a three-weeks tight or pullback to the 50-day or 10-week line, as it has now cleared all key moving averages.

  • GE Aviation to change name ahead of General Electric split

    Evendale-based GE Aviation will change its name when its parent company General Electric splits into three publicly traded companies.