Rising Application in Parental Nutrition to Increase the Sales of Home Infusion Therapy Devices by 8.6%

·6 min read

Infusion Pumps Sales to Reach US$ 301 Bn in Home Infusion Therapy Market by 2032

In the latest study, Fact.MR provides critical insights on the global home infusion therapy market for the upcoming decade It also covers key growth drivers and opportunities impacting the sales in the market. To gain a better perspective, the report offers comprehensive analysis through leading segments including product type, application type, and regions.

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global sales in home infusion therapy market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 76 Bn, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

Fact.MR Logo
Fact.MR Logo

The demand in home infusion therapy market reached US$ 31 Bn in 2021 and overall sales are projected to expand by 2.4x through 2022 & beyond. Growth in underpinned by increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses, propelling the demand for transparency in the quality of care and remote patient management.

Based on these factors, the market is likely to witness exponential growth, creating remunerative prospects for the market over the upcoming decade. In addition to this, easy availability of these home infusion therapy devices will contribute to the growth in the market.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Request for More Info at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7169

Moreover, healthcare industry is witnessing rapid technological advancements. Consequently, introduction of advanced intravenous devices in the sector is projected to increase the sales in home infusion therapy market.

Also, availability of several favorable government policies favoring the treatment for geriatric population to cover their medical expenses will propel the growth in the market. Furthermore, rising preference for home care to lower the medical expenses and increase patient mobility is estimated to bolster the sales in the market.

Report Attributes

Details

Base Year Value (2021A)

US$ 31 Bn

Projected Year Value (2032F)

US$ 76 Bn

Global Growth Rate (2022-2032)

CAGR 8.6%

Key Takeaways:

  • Based on product type, the infusion pumps segment is estimated held maximum share of US$ 16.5 Bn in 2021 and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.

  • North America is anticipated to account for more than 40% of the market share due to the rising demand for infusion therapies in the U.S.

  • Nearly 4/5th of the home infusion therapy market share is held by infusion pumps and intravenous sets, collectively.

  • India and China are expected to spearhead the growth in Asia Pacific home infusion therapy market.

  • Infusion pumps segment will create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 301 Bn between 2022 and 2032

Growth Drivers:

  • Rising need for home care infusion devices for people with certain conditions such as diabetes, nephropathy, and others is projected to increase the demand

  • Growing awareness about patient care outside of medical settings across the U.S., China, and India will boost the market.

  • Introduction of smart pump technology is projected to increase the adoption of home infusion therapy across the globe.

Restraints:

  • Lack of reimbursement policies associated with home infusion therapies in low income countries is likely to restrict the growth in the market.

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Home Infusion Therapy Market, Request Methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7169

Competitive Landscape:

Leading players operating in the global home infusion therapy market are focusing on introducing advanced healthcare technologies to improve healthcare services. They are also adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance,

  • February 2020: Avocet launched AvosetGO, an infusion pump device with touch display that can be connected and monitored through smart electronics.

  • May 2021: Smiths Medical partnered with Ivenix, Inc. to deliver a range of infusion management solutions in the United States. This deal will help both the company focus on infusion administration and patient safety.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

  • Option Care Health

  • PharMerica

  • CVS/Coram

  • JMS Co. Ltd.

  • Fresenius Kabi

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Baxter

  • ICU Medical, Inc.

  • Terumo Corporation

  • BD

  • BriovaRx/Diplomat

  • Caesarea Medical Electronics

  • Smiths Medical

More Valuable Insights on Home Infusion Therapy Market

Fact.MR, in its report, offers a market analysis on the global home infusion therapy market providing unbiased analysis for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This survey also reveals key growth prospects and major trends affecting the sales in the home infusion therapy market. To gain a better understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of:

By Product Type:

  • Infusion Pumps

  • Intravenous Sets

  • IV Cannulas

  • Needless Connectors

By Application Type:

  • Anti-Infective

  • Endocrinology

  • Hydration Therapy

  • Chemotherapy

  • Enteral Nutrition

  • Parenteral Nutrition

  • Specialty Pharmaceuticals

  • Other Applications

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • APAC

  • MEA

To Remain 'Ahead' of Your Competitors, Buy the Report Now!

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7169

Key Questions Covered in the Home Infusion Therapy Market Report

  • Which are factors driving the global home infusion therapy market?

  • What is the expected market valuation of home infusion therapy market during 2022-2032?

  • Which region will dominate the global home infusion therapy market?

  • What was the market size of home infusion therapy market in 2021?

  • Which are key players operating in the global home infusion therapy market?

  • Which are challenges faced in home infusion therapy market?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

Home Diagnostics Market Trends: The global home diagnostics market is anticipated to expand owing to the rising demand for confidential, cost-effective, and less time-consuming testing kits. Furthermore, advancements in home diagnostic kits with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) will create new avenues for the growth of the market.

Home Respiratory Therapy Market Forecast: Growing prevalence of problems related to lung function and breathing is boosting the demand for respiratory therapy. Furthermore, rising incidence of asthma and lung failures among elderly population will drive the market.

Home Menopause Testing Market Analysis: Demand for home menopause testing is increasing due to the growing number of elderly woman population experiencing menopausal hot flash symptoms. Additionally, growing awareness about women's health by various private and public organizations will facilitate the growth in the market.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have in our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & chemical and materials, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Access MarketNgage: The On Demand, Subscription based platform from Future Market Insights

www.marketngage.com

Now avail flexible Market Research Subscription through MarketNgage, the Market Research Subscription Platform from Future Market Insights and other iconic market research powerhouses. Go beyond just reports and access research multi-format through downloadable executive summaries, chapters, databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports across all major industries, 200+ sub sectors and 1200+ niche markets, through MarketNgage.

Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact:

Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-application-in-parental-nutrition-to-increase-the-sales-of-home-infusion-therapy-devices-by-8-6-301509751.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

