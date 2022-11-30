U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,965.00
    +3.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,884.00
    +27.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,531.25
    +6.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,839.70
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.97
    +0.77 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.20
    +1.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.23
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0352
    +0.0017 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7480
    +0.0450 (+1.22%)
     

  • Vix

    21.89
    -0.32 (-1.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1982
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6210
    -0.0130 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,978.70
    +713.47 (+4.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.97
    +14.24 (+3.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.00
    +37.98 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,858.16
    -169.68 (-0.61%)
     

Rising Applications in Pharmaceutical Industry to Steer the Global Acid Chlorides Market Past US$ 3,903 Mn by 2032. | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / According to Future Market Insights, the Global Acid Chlorides Market is expected to grow from US$ 2,430.9 Mn in 2022 to US$ 3,903 Mn by 2032, with overall demand accelerating at 4.9% CAGR throughout the forecast period (202202032).

Rising application of acid chlorides in pharmaceuticals, chemical reagents, plastic & pigments, organic peroxides, and agrochemicals is a key factor driving the global market and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Since cardiovascular diseases like atherosclerosis are becoming more common, demand for pharmaceuticals like aspirin continues to climb. According to data from the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) published in 2021, more than 30% of Americans used aspirin in 2019. Furthermore, it is projected that sustained pharmaceutical demand will drive market revenue growth over the next few years.

Get PDF sample copy for In depth Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15838

Apart from pharmaceutical applications, demand for acid chlorides is also witnessing substantial growth opportunities in the agrochemical sector. Consistent population growth is propelling sales of agrochemicals to increase crop yields to meet the growing food demand. Being key active ingredients, various acid chlorides are experiencing elevated demand levels from agrochemical sector.

On the other hand, various health hazards associated with exposure to a wide spectrum of acid chlorides and the regulations associated with them are limiting market expansion

"Growing prevalence of heart diseases and increasing demand for pharmaceuticals like aspirin are anticipated to propel the sales of acid chlorides over the forecast period," says an FMI analyst.

Read latest insights - https://chandausinews.blogspot.com/

Key Takeaways:

  • The global acid chlorides market is expected to attain a value of over US$ 3,903.5 Mn by the end of the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period.

  • By product type, benzoyl chloride segment holds the largest share of the global acid chlorides market.

  • Based on end use, the pharmaceuticals segment will grow at a higher CAGR over the next ten years.

  • The U.S. will continue to remain the most prominent acid chlorides market during the forecast period.

  • Demand for acid chlorides across China is poised to increase at a steady pace during the forecast period.

Talk to analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15838

Who is Winning?

According to FMI analysis, Altivia, BASF, Novaphene, CABB Chemicals, Orion Chem Pvt. Ltd., Wilmar International, Transpek Industry Ltd., VanDeMark Chemical, Inc., Kuhlmann Europe, R. Drugs and Intermediates Pvt. Ltd., Twin Lake Chemical Inc., Shiva Pharmachem Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, and others are identified as the key manufacturers in the Acid Chlorides market.

These key players are constantly focusing on increasing their production capacities to meet end user demands. They are establishing new production facilities if upgrading older ones, besides forming partnerships and alliances with other companies.

More Insights into the Acid Chlorides Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the globalAcid Chlorides Market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2032. To understand the market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on Product Type, Application, End Use and Region.

For further inquiries, about Global Acid Chlorides Market Analysis Report and Forecast, 2032 click on this link - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/acid-chlorides-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. Global Market Demand Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Kilotons) Analysis, 2017-2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Kilotons) Projections, 2022-2032

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

About FMI - Chemicals and Materials

The Chemicals and Materials division of FMI offers a distinct and pinpoint analysis of the chemicals and materials industry. This exhaustive coverage extends from commodity, bulk, specialty, and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites, and nanotechnology in particular, with special emphasis on ‘green alternatives, recycling and renewable technology developments, supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for developing - ‘The Way Forward'.

Explore Research Related Reports of Chemicals & Materials:

Acetone Market - The global Acetone market is estimated to reach a total market value of US$ 10,248.6 Mn by the end of 2031, growing at a rate of 4.9% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Sputter Coatings Market - Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) possessed the maximum share of 59.6% (in terms of volume) of the global sputter coatings market and is expected to dominate it over the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 4.4% between 2016 and 2026.

Corrosion Protective Coatings and Acid Proof Lining Market - Corrosion protective coatings are used by industries worldwide to protect their products from degradation, most commonly caused by moisture, salt spray, oxidation and a number of chemical-based occurrences that can prove harmful to metals and alloys.

Bromine Derivatives Market - Future Market Insights (FMI) has estimated the market of bromine derivatives to witness a year over year growth of 3.9% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 4,405.8 Mn by the end of 2022.

Engineering Plastics Market - The global Engineering Plastics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 66.2 Bn by the end of 2016 and is expected to reach US$ 132.8 Bn by the end of 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Corrosion Protective Coatings and Acid Proof Lining Market - Corrosion protective coatings are used by industries worldwide to protect their products from degradation, most commonly caused by moisture, salt spray, oxidation and a number of chemical-based occurrences that can prove harmful to metals and alloys.

Germany Acid Proof Lining Market - The Germany acid proof lining market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period and is expected to account for US$ 7.605.3 Mn by 2026 end. Among all products in the coatings and linings industry, acid proof lining are projected to be one of the fastest growing segment over the forecast period (2016-2026).

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market - Due to more frequent and stringent cleaning and sanitation protocols, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, the scale of growth was relatively high in 2021. The growth is expected to stay healthy in the coming years. As a result of the spread of Covid-19, a delay in the construction of projects also affected the expansion of the market.

Ceramic Tiles Market - Ceramic tiles market reads a recent study of durability, sustainability, and affordability benefitting in attributes of growth by Future Market Insights (FMI). The report forecasts positive sales outlook with the ceramic tiles market projected to reach a valuation of US$ 84.8 Bn in 2021.

Magnesium Oxide Market - The global magnesium oxide market is quite progressive in nature and anticipated to expand at over 5% CAGR through 2031. Growing application in agriculture, refractories, and other industrial sectors is catering to the growth of suppliers.

Textile Flooring Market - The global textile flooring market valuation is estimated to exceed US$ 190.26 Bn by the end of 2022. Surging demand for luxury floor covering products such as carpets and rugs owing to the booming commercial and residential sectors is expected to bolster the growth in the market.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE: Future Market Insights, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729281/Rising-Applications-in-Pharmaceutical-Industry-to-Steer-the-Global-Acid-Chlorides-Market-Past-US-3903-Mn-by-2032-Future-Market-Insights-Inc

Recommended Stories

  • Westerville Central football team builds momentum under first-year coach Ed Miley

    After taking over the Westerville Central football program in January, coach Ed Miley realized there might be some growing pains.

  • Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

    Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. ("Zinc8" or the "Company") (CSE: ZAIR) (OTC PINK:ZAIRF) (FSE:0E9) today filed its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022. For further information on the results, please see Zinc8 Energy Solutions Auditor Reviewed Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2022 as filed on SEDAR on November 29, 2022.

  • Brazilian Chamber of Deputies Approves Bill Regulating Crypto Transactions

    The bill still requires the approval of the executive branch before it becomes law.

  • Trojan transformation: Lincoln Riley's remarkable fix at USC

    When Lincoln Riley took over Southern California’s four-win football program one year ago this week, the coach stood on the top rim of the Coliseum and boldly declared his Trojans should be competing for championships right away. Riley chuckled Tuesday when he was reminded of that exhilarating time in his life after his shocking departure from Oklahoma, but he has no interest in gloating about just how right he turned out to be. “I feel a lot right now like I did then,” Riley said.

  • Detroit Pistons hand Julius Randle a nice birthday gift as New York Knicks roll, 140-110

    Julius Randle scored 36 points in the Detroit Pistons' 140-110 loss. Isaiah Stewart (19 points, 5-9 from 3) returned from a seven-game absence.

  • Gov. Pritzker announces plan to clear unemployment insurance debt

    The bipartisan agreement to rid the state of its unemployment insurance loan debt will move to the General Assembly where it is expected to pass

  • Judge dismisses Hamadeh effort to delay certifying results in attorney general race

    Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall Warner dismissed an election lawsuit filed by Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh, finding the complaint premature.

  • CrowdStrike stock sinks after missing revenue expectations

    Shares of CrowdStrike plummeted after the company's third-quarter earnings results showed its Q4 revenue guidance missed expectations.

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stock Market Rally Awaits Fed Chief Powell, Key Economic Data; Apple Extends Slide

    The stock market rally pulled back with Fed chief Jerome Powell and key economic data due. As Apple slumps, 3 Dow stocks are near buy points.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Why QuantumScape, Canoo, and Blink Charging Stocks Rose Today

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV), and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) were up between 5% and 7% this morning. While each pared those gains as the day progressed, they all were still outpacing the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index as of 3:20 p.m. ET. With the Nasdaq negative at that time, QuantumScape remained up 2.6%, and Canoo and Blink were 4.7% and 1.9% higher, respectively.

  • Retired? 5 Stocks Yielding 5% to Buy in 2023

    Stocks are in an ongoing bear market, and bonds, typically considered less volatile than stocks, have had one of the worst years for the asset class in generations. Dividend stocks aren't a silver bullet, but they have some perks, including passive income and the upside of share price gains when the market eventually enters a new uptrend. Retirees can sprinkle some high-yield dividend stocks into a diversified portfolio, including these five stocks yielding 5% or more.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • CrowdStrike Tumbles After Revenue Forecast Misses Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. fell as much as 19% in extended trading on Tuesday after the cybersecurity company gave a revenue outlook for the current period that fell short of analysts’ estimates.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023Apple to

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • 20 dividend stocks with high yields that have become more attractive right now

    REIT stocks have fallen more than the S&P 500, but a potential decline in interest rates next year may revive the sector.

  • Layoffs start at Intel

    CEO Pat Gelsinger has said Intel is "aggressively addressing costs and driving efficiencies" with cuts that reportedly could number in the thousands.

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.