Rising Applications in Pharmaceutical Industry to Steer the Global Acid Chlorides Market Past US$ 3,903 Mn by 2032. | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / According to Future Market Insights, the Global Acid Chlorides Market is expected to grow from US$ 2,430.9 Mn in 2022 to US$ 3,903 Mn by 2032, with overall demand accelerating at 4.9% CAGR throughout the forecast period (202202032).

Rising application of acid chlorides in pharmaceuticals, chemical reagents, plastic & pigments, organic peroxides, and agrochemicals is a key factor driving the global market and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Since cardiovascular diseases like atherosclerosis are becoming more common, demand for pharmaceuticals like aspirin continues to climb. According to data from the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) published in 2021, more than 30% of Americans used aspirin in 2019. Furthermore, it is projected that sustained pharmaceutical demand will drive market revenue growth over the next few years.

Get PDF sample copy for In depth Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15838

Apart from pharmaceutical applications, demand for acid chlorides is also witnessing substantial growth opportunities in the agrochemical sector. Consistent population growth is propelling sales of agrochemicals to increase crop yields to meet the growing food demand. Being key active ingredients, various acid chlorides are experiencing elevated demand levels from agrochemical sector.

On the other hand, various health hazards associated with exposure to a wide spectrum of acid chlorides and the regulations associated with them are limiting market expansion

"Growing prevalence of heart diseases and increasing demand for pharmaceuticals like aspirin are anticipated to propel the sales of acid chlorides over the forecast period," says an FMI analyst.

Read latest insights - https://chandausinews.blogspot.com/

Key Takeaways:

The global acid chlorides market is expected to attain a value of over US$ 3,903.5 M n by the end of the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period.

By product type, benzoyl chloride segment holds the largest share of the global acid chlorides market.

Based on end use, the pharmaceuticals segment will grow at a higher CAGR over the next ten years.

The U.S. will continue to remain the most prominent acid chlorides market during the forecast period.

Demand for acid chlorides across China is poised to increase at a steady pace during the forecast period.

Story continues

Talk to analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15838

Who is Winning?

According to FMI analysis, Altivia, BASF, Novaphene, CABB Chemicals, Orion Chem Pvt. Ltd., Wilmar International, Transpek Industry Ltd., VanDeMark Chemical, Inc., Kuhlmann Europe, R. Drugs and Intermediates Pvt. Ltd., Twin Lake Chemical Inc., Shiva Pharmachem Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, and others are identified as the key manufacturers in the Acid Chlorides market.

These key players are constantly focusing on increasing their production capacities to meet end user demands. They are establishing new production facilities if upgrading older ones, besides forming partnerships and alliances with other companies.

More Insights into the Acid Chlorides Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the globalAcid Chlorides Market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2032. To understand the market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on Product Type, Application, End Use and Region.

For further inquiries, about Global Acid Chlorides Market Analysis Report and Forecast, 2032 click on this link - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/acid-chlorides-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. Global Market Demand Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Kilotons) Analysis, 2017-2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Kilotons) Projections, 2022-2032

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

About FMI - Chemicals and Materials

The Chemicals and Materials division of FMI offers a distinct and pinpoint analysis of the chemicals and materials industry. This exhaustive coverage extends from commodity, bulk, specialty, and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites, and nanotechnology in particular, with special emphasis on ‘green alternatives, recycling and renewable technology developments, supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for developing - ‘The Way Forward'.

Explore Research Related Reports of Chemicals & Materials:

Acetone Market - The global Acetone market is estimated to reach a total market value of US$ 10,248.6 Mn by the end of 2031, growing at a rate of 4.9% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Sputter Coatings Market - Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) possessed the maximum share of 59.6% (in terms of volume) of the global sputter coatings market and is expected to dominate it over the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 4.4% between 2016 and 2026.

Corrosion Protective Coatings and Acid Proof Lining Market - Corrosion protective coatings are used by industries worldwide to protect their products from degradation, most commonly caused by moisture, salt spray, oxidation and a number of chemical-based occurrences that can prove harmful to metals and alloys.

Bromine Derivatives Market - Future Market Insights (FMI) has estimated the market of bromine derivatives to witness a year over year growth of 3.9% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 4,405.8 Mn by the end of 2022.

Engineering Plastics Market - The global Engineering Plastics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 66.2 Bn by the end of 2016 and is expected to reach US$ 132.8 Bn by the end of 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Corrosion Protective Coatings and Acid Proof Lining Market - Corrosion protective coatings are used by industries worldwide to protect their products from degradation, most commonly caused by moisture, salt spray, oxidation and a number of chemical-based occurrences that can prove harmful to metals and alloys.

Germany Acid Proof Lining Market - The Germany acid proof lining market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period and is expected to account for US$ 7.605.3 Mn by 2026 end. Among all products in the coatings and linings industry, acid proof lining are projected to be one of the fastest growing segment over the forecast period (2016-2026).

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market - Due to more frequent and stringent cleaning and sanitation protocols, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, the scale of growth was relatively high in 2021. The growth is expected to stay healthy in the coming years. As a result of the spread of Covid-19, a delay in the construction of projects also affected the expansion of the market.

Ceramic Tiles Market - Ceramic tiles market reads a recent study of durability, sustainability, and affordability benefitting in attributes of growth by Future Market Insights (FMI). The report forecasts positive sales outlook with the ceramic tiles market projected to reach a valuation of US$ 84.8 Bn in 2021.

Magnesium Oxide Market - The global magnesium oxide market is quite progressive in nature and anticipated to expand at over 5% CAGR through 2031. Growing application in agriculture, refractories, and other industrial sectors is catering to the growth of suppliers.

Textile Flooring Market - The global textile flooring market valuation is estimated to exceed US$ 190.26 Bn by the end of 2022. Surging demand for luxury floor covering products such as carpets and rugs owing to the booming commercial and residential sectors is expected to bolster the growth in the market.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE: Future Market Insights, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/729281/Rising-Applications-in-Pharmaceutical-Industry-to-Steer-the-Global-Acid-Chlorides-Market-Past-US-3903-Mn-by-2032-Future-Market-Insights-Inc



