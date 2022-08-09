U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

Rising Automation Trend to Aid the Global Plant Asset Management Market Garner US$ 18 Billion by 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

·6 min read

United States plant asset management industry is estimated to skyrocket at a CAGR of 10.6%. India is projected to record a 9% CAGR during the forecast period. Availability of Sophisticated IT infrastructure and supporting government actions to promotes the Plant Asset Management Growth.

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global plant asset management market is anticipated to garner US$ 18 Billion while expanding at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. The market is estimated at US$ 5 Billion in 2021 and US$ 6 Billion in 2022.

FMI Logo
FMI Logo

Physical asset management has been more important to a company's performance in recent decades. Automation is one cause for this trend, since it has led companies to delegate more duties to machines, increasing the importance of maintenance. Companies are increasingly using plant asset management as an optimization method to increase process efficiency and lower maintenance costs, hence boosting their return on investment/assets.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15405

Companies have reported nearly a 30% decrease in maintenance costs and up to a 20% reduction in production, downtime as a result of a strong plant asset management strategy. Controls and automation will be used practically everywhere in the future to collect complicated real-time data and automate actions for plant performance gains.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • The global plant asset management market to value US$ 6 Billion in 2022.

  • The global plant asset management market to record an 11.6% CAGR from 2022 - 2032.

  • The global plant asset management market to value US$ 15 Billion from 2022 – 2032.

  • The U.S market is anticipated to exhibit a 10.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

  • India is projected to record a 9% CAGR during the forecast period.

  • The cloud segment is likely to expand at 10.2% CAGR in the forecast period.

"The increasing digitization and the introduction of Industry 4.0 are allowing numerous stakeholders to embrace lean manufacturing processes. Plants that use lean procedures have witnessed a 10% to 12% increase in production. The benefits of these techniques encourage the adoption of digitalization in industrial processes, resulting in increased market demand."

Request Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-15405

Competitive Landscape

Companies are working on different merger and acquisition tactics to gain a competitive advantage in the market. The following are the important actors in plant asset management:

  • ABB Ltd.

  • AB SKF

  • Bentley Systems

  • CGI Group, Inc.

  • Dassault Systèmes

  • Emerson

  • Endress+Hauser Management AG

  • General Electrical

  • Hitachi

  • Honeywell

  • IBM Corporation

  • IFS AB

  • Ing. Punzenberger COPA-DATA GmbH

  • Maxwell Technologies Inc

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Ramco Systems Ltd.

  • Rockwell Automation

  • SAP SE

  • Siemens

  • Schneider Electric SA

  • Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Recent key developments among players are:

  • In July 2022, GE revealed the brand names of the new firms that will be formed as a result of its planned split into three industry-leading, worldwide, investment-grade public companies focused on the expansion sectors of healthcare, energy, and aviation.

  • In July 2022, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation announced the development of a remote diagnostic service for on-board automobile lithium-ion batteries. The achievement of steady and efficient battery operation is becoming more critical for the deployment of electric cars. Hitachi High-Tech will begin recommending this service to worldwide clients via various networks in order to contribute to a circular society by resolving customer difficulties.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15405

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Global Plant asset management market presenting a historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis by Component (Solution (Asset Lifecycle Management, Predictive Maintenance, Work Order Management and  Inventory Management) and (Service, Professional Service and Managed Service), by Deployment  (Cloud and On-premise), by Asset Type (Production Assets and Automation Assets), By End-User (Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Mining & Metal, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Others) & Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa)

Key Segments Covered in the Plant Asset Management Industry Survey

Plant Asset Management Market by Component:

  • Plant Asset Management Solution

  • Asset Lifecycle Management

  • Predictive Maintenance

  • Work Order Management

  • Inventory Management

  • Plant Asset Management Service

  • Professional Service

  • Managed Service

Plant Asset Management Market by Deployment:

  • Cloud Plant Asset Management

  • On-premise Plant Asset Management

Plant Asset Management Market by Asset Type:

  • Production Plant Asset Management

  • Automation Plant Asset Management

Plant Asset Management Market by End User:

  • Plant Asset Management for Energy & Power

  • Plant Asset Management for Oil & Gas

  • Plant Asset Management for Petrochemicals

  • Plant Asset Management for Mining & Metals

  • Plant Asset Management for Aerospace & Defense

  • Plant Asset Management for Automotive

  • Plant Asset Management for Other End Users

Plant Asset Management Market by Region:

  • North America Plant Asset Management Market

  • Europe Plant Asset Management Market

  • East Asia Plant Asset Management Market

  • South Asia Plant Asset Management Market

  • Oceania Plant Asset Management Market

  • Latin America Plant Asset Management Market

  • Middle East & Africa Plant Asset Management Market

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15405

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Key Findings
        1.1.1. Overall Plant Asset Management Market
        1.1.2. Segment Overview
        1.1.3. Regional Overview
        1.1.4. Competitor's Focus
        1.1.5. Consumer's Perception

  1.2. Summary of Statistics

  1.3. Market Characteristics and Attributes

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Introduction and Definition

  2.2. Research Scope

3. Market Background

  3.1. Country wise Market Attractiveness Index

  3.2. Plant Asset Management Market Scenario-based Forecast

  3.3. Value Chain Analysis
        3.3.1. List of Manufacturers
        3.3.2. List of Online Retailers
        3.3.3. List of End-Use Industries

  3.4. Investment Feasibility Assessment
        3.4.1. Investment Feasibility for Plant Asset Management Market

TOC continued..!

Have a Look at Industrial Automation Domain Related Research Reports:

VRF Systems Market Size : The global VRF systems market is likely to be valued at US$ 16,610 Mn in 2022, and the demand is expected to surge at a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2032. By 2032, the market is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth of US$ 29,884 Mn.

Cooling Tower Fans Market Trends : The global cooling tower fans market is expected to hold a value worth US$ 203.4 Million in 2022, reaching US$ 284.6 Million in 2032.

Clean Steam Separator Market Outlook : Expanding at a CAGR of 3%, the global clean steam separator market is likely to amass a market value worth US$ 3,441.3 Million by the end of the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Aerial Work Platforms Market Growth : The global aerial work platforms market size stood at around US$ 9,614.3 Mn in 2021, and is set to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Asphalt Mixing Plants Market Forecast : The overall demand for Asphalt Mixing Plants is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 8.5 Billion by 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc. 
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive, 
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA 
T: +1-845-579-5705 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com  
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/plant-asset-management-market 
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-automation-trend-to-aid-the-global-plant-asset-management-market-garner-us-18-billion-by-2032---future-market-insights-inc-301602591.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

