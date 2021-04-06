Rising Awareness about Maintaining Fitness Levels to Boost the Growth Prospects of the Allulose Market between 2020 and 2030: TMR

- The growing levels of health-consciousness among a large chunk of the individuals around the world and the inclination toward low-calorie products will bring tremendous growth opportunities for the allulose market

- The global allulose market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~8 percent during the forecast period of 2020-2030

ALBANY, N.Y., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The awareness about the disadvantages of high-sugar consumption and fatty food is being spread rapidly among a large number of people across the world. The rising awareness has led to many consumers preferring a low-calorie food lifestyle. The health risks associated with high-sugar consumption and the heightening attention toward diabetes and weight management will prove fruitful for the growth of the allulose market during the tenure of 2020-2030. The rising inclination of people toward finding a feasible substitute for sugar with less calories will bring good growth opportunities for the allulose market.

Allulose is a type of low-energy monosaccharide sugar available in small quantities in various products. Allulose is almost 70 percent sweeter when compared to sucrose. Precisely, allulose tastes like sugar and also has the texture and performance like sugar minus the high calories. Thus, these aspects are proving to be growth pillars for the allulose market.

The TMR team, after a detailed and scrutinized assessment of each aspect, predicts the global allulose market to record a CAGR of ~8 percent across the forecast period of 2020-2030. The allulose market was valued at ~US$ 210 mn in 2020 and is pegged to reach ~US$ 450 mn by the end of the forecast period that is 2030.

The expanding popularity of allulose among a large chunk of the individuals will bring good growth opportunities for the allulose market. The rising demand for allulose due to the uncertainty about the safety of synthetic sweeteners will further propel the growth of the allulose market to a considerable extent. The overwhelming utilization of allulose across various end-users such as food and beverages, food service providers, pharmaceuticals, retail, store-based retailing, household, and others will add extra stars of growth.

Key Findings of the Report

Escalating Demand for Low-Carbohydrate and Low-Calorie Foods to Accelerate the Growth of the Allulose Market

The overwhelming demand for fat-free food is increasing considerably due to the heightening awareness about the importance of fitness. The COVID-19 pandemic has further raised concerns about fitness and has urged individuals to maintain their fitness levels. Thus, many people are following a low-calorie diet to be fit and this aspect will bring tremendous growth opportunities for the allulose market.

Advancements and Innovation to Further Trigger Growth Prospects across the Allulose Market

The players in the allulose market are investing heavily in research and development activities for developing novel formulations. These formulations help in increasing the revenues of the players in the allulose market, eventually increasing the growth rate.

