Rising Awareness about Maintaining Fitness Levels to Boost the Growth Prospects of the Allulose Market between 2020 and 2030: TMR

·5 min read

- The growing levels of health-consciousness among a large chunk of the individuals around the world and the inclination toward low-calorie products will bring tremendous growth opportunities for the allulose market

- The global allulose market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~8 percent during the forecast period of 2020-2030

ALBANY, N.Y., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The awareness about the disadvantages of high-sugar consumption and fatty food is being spread rapidly among a large number of people across the world. The rising awareness has led to many consumers preferring a low-calorie food lifestyle. The health risks associated with high-sugar consumption and the heightening attention toward diabetes and weight management will prove fruitful for the growth of the allulose market during the tenure of 2020-2030. The rising inclination of people toward finding a feasible substitute for sugar with less calories will bring good growth opportunities for the allulose market.

Transparency Market Research Logo
Transparency Market Research Logo

Allulose is a type of low-energy monosaccharide sugar available in small quantities in various products. Allulose is almost 70 percent sweeter when compared to sucrose. Precisely, allulose tastes like sugar and also has the texture and performance like sugar minus the high calories. Thus, these aspects are proving to be growth pillars for the allulose market.

The Transparency Market Research (TMR) team has rich experience in researching various industries and sectors. The team has a large number of skilled professionals and experts who always imply sound techniques for proper research and scrutiny of each factor associated with the specific market. The team uses the latest tools and methodologies to increase the speed of research and compile them in the report accordingly. All these advantages make TMR reports stand out from others.

The TMR team compiles growth projections based on various findings. The team takes the opinion of experienced people in the specific market. They also pay attention to the threats and dangers that can harm the growth prospects of a specific market, thus making the stakeholders and CXOs aware of the situation. The team has also conducted good research on the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

The TMR team, after a detailed and scrutinized assessment of each aspect, predicts the global allulose market to record a CAGR of ~8 percent across the forecast period of 2020-2030. The allulose market was valued at ~US$ 210 mn in 2020 and is pegged to reach ~US$ 450 mn by the end of the forecast period that is 2030.

The expanding popularity of allulose among a large chunk of the individuals will bring good growth opportunities for the allulose market. The rising demand for allulose due to the uncertainty about the safety of synthetic sweeteners will further propel the growth of the allulose market to a considerable extent. The overwhelming utilization of allulose across various end-users such as food and beverages, food service providers, pharmaceuticals, retail, store-based retailing, household, and others will add extra stars of growth.

Key Findings of the Report

Escalating Demand for Low-Carbohydrate and Low-Calorie Foods to Accelerate the Growth of the Allulose Market

The overwhelming demand for fat-free food is increasing considerably due to the heightening awareness about the importance of fitness. The COVID-19 pandemic has further raised concerns about fitness and has urged individuals to maintain their fitness levels. Thus, many people are following a low-calorie diet to be fit and this aspect will bring tremendous growth opportunities for the allulose market.

Advancements and Innovation to Further Trigger Growth Prospects across the Allulose Market

The players in the allulose market are investing heavily in research and development activities for developing novel formulations. These formulations help in increasing the revenues of the players in the allulose market, eventually increasing the growth rate.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/allulose-market.htm
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-awareness-about-maintaining-fitness-levels-to-boost-the-growth-prospects-of-the-allulose-market-between-2020-and-2030-tmr-301262906.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

