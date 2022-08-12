U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,233.87
    +26.60 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,513.94
    +177.27 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,874.52
    +94.61 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,975.26
    +6.01 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.30
    -2.04 (-2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.20
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    20.39
    +0.04 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0275
    -0.0050 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    -0.0440 (-1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2118
    -0.0084 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6590
    +0.6600 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,824.84
    -791.27 (-3.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    566.19
    -5.09 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.05
    +22.14 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

Rising Cases of Eye Disorders Driving Need for Medically-Approved Contact Lenses, Accelerating Contact Lens Solution Consumption: Fact.MR Analysis

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Rising Cases Of Diabetics And Glaucoma, Which Affect Eye Sight, Are Driving The Sales Of Advanced Contact Lenses, Which Is Subsequently Pushing The Demand For Contact Lens Solutions

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global contact lens solutions market is currently valued at around US$ 3 billion and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3% through 2026.

Globally, the cases of optical disorders are rising gradually, which bodes well for the market for contact lenses and the methods used to clean them. The market for contact lenses and contact lens solutions is also developing rapidly as a result of the rising elderly population’s medical problems and increasing diabetic cases.

Growing prevalence of eye conditions such as hypermetropia and myopia is also influencing the usage of contact lenses, and, consequently, driving the demand for cleaning solutions. The ongoing transition to daily disposable lenses is anticipated to have an influence on the need for lens care products, although the development of new products is anticipated to maintain market growth momentum.

For Critical Insights on Contact Lens Solutions Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7616

Future market penetration is anticipated to rise globally, largely as a result of increasing R&D activities and new product improvements that will broaden the pool of potential contact lens wearers. Currently, no-rub multipurpose solutions are spreading quickly across store aisles, making contact lens maintenance even easier.

Another growing trend in the market for contact lens solutions, which is expected to support market growth, is the rising popularity of natural and antimicrobial contact lenses. Manufacturers are seeing lucrative prospects with recent launches and growing demand for contact lenses with antimicrobial coatings to reduce the risk of infection. It is anticipated that rising contact lens usage, particularly in developing nations, will fuel overall market expansion.

Will the United States Be a Profitable Market for Contact Cleaning Solution Providers?

“Raising Sales of Contact Lenses Augmenting U.S. Market Share of Contact Lens Solutions”

The United States is considered a lucrative market for contact lens solutions and is valued at US$ 916 million, in 2022. People of all ages are using contact lenses more frequently, which has led to an increase in demand for contact lens solutions in the United States.

  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that 45 million individuals in the United States wear contact lenses, with 8 percent of wearers under the age of 18, and 17 percent between the ages of 18 and 24 wearing contacts, as well as 75 percent of those over the age of 25.

Thus, this graph proves the high demand for contact lenses, which is subsequently increasing the sales of eye contact solutions.

To learn more about Contact Lens Solutions Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7616

Key Segments Covered in the Contact Lens Solutions Industry Survey

  • By Solution :

    • Multi-purpose

    • Hydrogen Peroxide-based

  • By Distribution Channel :

    • Retail

    • Eye Care Professionals

    • Online

    • Others

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • MEA

Winning Strategy

The contact lens solutions market report identifies the important trends for contact lens solution providers as well as organic and inorganic growth tactics. Many businesses are laying focus on natural growth strategies, including product approvals, new launches, and others such as patents and events. Acquisitions and alliances & agreements are examples of inorganic growth practices that are seen in this market.

These actions have made it possible for market participants to increase their client base and revenue. With the increasing demand for contact lens solutions in the global market, key participants in the market are predicted to enjoy attractive growth prospects over the coming years.

  • A joint development agreement was announced by Mojo Vision and Menicon, a Japanese contact lens maker, in December 2020. This partnership would enable both businesses to utilize their respective areas of expertise to carry out several feasibility studies for the creation of smart contact lens products.

  • The debut of ACUVUE OASYS with transition light intelligent technology in the U.S. was announced by Johnson & Johnson Vision in March 2019. These photo chromatic contact lenses assist the eyes to adjust to bright lights and changeable light conditions.

Get Customization on Contact Lens Solutions Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7616

Key players in the Contact Lens Solutions Market

  • Alcon Laboratories, Inc.

  • Allergan plc

  • Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

  • CooperVision, Inc.

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • FreshKon

  • Menicon Co., Ltd.

  • CLB VISION

Key Takeaways from Contact Lens Solutions Market Study

  • North America holds a leading position in the global contact lens solutions market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and rising use of contact lenses among the population.

  • The market for contact lens solutions is forecast to expand as more people, particularly in developing nations, start using contact lenses.

  • The United States market is valued at US$ 916 million in 2022.

  • Sales of contact lens solutions are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 3% from 2022 to 2026.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Domain-

Drug Discovery Services Market- The drug discovery services market is forecasted to reach US$ 50 Billion by 2032, up from US$ 19 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.1%. A Y-o-Y growth rate of nearly 12% is expected for the market in 2022. As of 2021, the market was valued at US$ 17 Billion.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market- The global patient engagement solutions market, the market is gaining traction steadily, rising at an 8.6% CAGR through 2032, exceeding a valuation of around US$ 29 Billion by 2022. As of the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 66.4 Billion.

Emergency Medical Service Products Market- The worldwide emergency medical service products market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.3% and reach a market valuation of US$ 50 Billion by 2032. In 2021, the emergency medical service products market was worth US$ 25 Billion, and is expected to grow at a Y-o-Y expansion rate of 8% in 2022, reaching US$ 27 Billion.

Lab Automation Market- Demand for lab automation services experienced a Y-o-Y expansion rate of over 11% in 2022 compared to 2021, rising from US$ 1.8 Billion to US$ 2 Billion. Going forward, the market is poised to flourish at a 7% value CAGR from 2022-2032, reaching a valuation of nearly US$ 4 Billion.

Heart Attack Diagnostics Market- The heart attack diagnostics market is predicted to grow at a moderate CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The global heart attack diagnostics market is estimated to reach a value of nearly US$ 22.2 Billion by 2032 by growing from US$ 10.4 Billion in 2021.

Facial Implants Market- The global facial implant market was valued at US$ 2.7 Billion in 2022, and is expected to rise at a 7.7% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 5.6 Billion by the end of the 2022-2032 forecast period.

Smart Implants Market- The global smart implants market is estimated at US$ 3.9 billion in 2022, and is forecast to surpass a market value of US$ 22.2 billion by 2032. Smart implants are expected to contribute significantly to the global implants market, with demand surging at a CAGR of 19% from 2022 to 2032.

Animal Model Market- The animal model market is expected to be worth US$ 1.7 Billion in 2022, rising to US$ 2.9 Billion by 2032, documenting a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Nerve Monitoring Devices Market- The global nerve monitoring devices market was valued at US$ 1.3 Billion in 2021, and is projected to register a Y-o-Y increase of 5.6% in 2022 to be valued at US$ 1.4 Billion.

Biotechnology Instruments Market- The global biotechnology Instrument market is likely to be valued at US$ 53.3 Billion in FY 2022, up from US$ 46.4 Billion in 2021. During the past year, the industry registered a Y-o-Y increase worth 14.9%.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Rivian earnings: Investors wrote the stock off after early ‘horror show,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Rivian earnings, the opportunity for EV makers like Tesla, and whether the Elon Musk-Twitter deal goes through.

  • China State-Owned Giants to Delist From US Amid Audit Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- Five of China’s largest state-owned companies announced plans to delist from US exchanges as the two countries struggle to come to an agreement allowing American regulators to inspect audits of Chinese businesses.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Un

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett "Owns" All 5 FAANG Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings don't tell the full story about the company's holdings.

  • Uranium Energy Corp Achieves Milestone with Filing S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary Disclosing Resources for Its South Texas Hub & Spoke ISR Project

    Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE: "UEC") ("UEC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a Technical Report Summary ("TRS") on EDGAR, disclosing mineral resources for the Company's Texas Hub & Spoke In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") Project (the "Project").

  • Devon Energy's (NYSE:DVN) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    The board of Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $1.55 on the...

  • Three Chinese corporate giants leaving NY stock exchange

    Three state-owned Chinese corporate giants announced plans Friday to remove their shares from the New York Stock Exchange, adding to a growing financial separation between the biggest global economies in the midst of a dispute over scrutiny of company audits.

  • Investors are Shorting These 10 Chinese Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 Chinese stocks investors are shorting. If you want to skip our discussion about the turmoil in the Chinese economy, go directly to Investors are Shorting These 5 Chinese Stocks. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO), KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE), and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are some of the stocks that investors are […]

  • Powell Needs to Speak Up to Stop Ill-Fated Market Rally, Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Principal Global Investors’ Seema Shah is no stock market bull but says the rally that erupted Wednesday may continue until the head of the Federal Reserve steps up and stops it.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory in Latest Vote Counts: Kenya

  • Goldman Says Commodity Prices Are 'Irrational'—After Slicing Oil Forecast

    Analysts at Goldman Sachs said commodity markets were behaving irrationally, and warned of "unsustainable prices." Prices and inventories are falling, while demand is beating expectations and supply is disappointing, they said in a note late Thursday. Normally, a combination of higher demand and lower supply would make prices rise. The bank lowered its forecast for Brent prices earlier this week. It now predicts $125 a barrel in three months' time and $120 a barrel in 12 months. Goldman Sachs pr

  • Is Unity Software Stock a Buy Now?

    Unity Software's (NYSE: U) stock price surged 10% on Aug. 10 after the video game engine developer posted its second-quarter report. Another 64% came from its Operate Solutions business, which provides additional multiplayer, monetization, and advertising features for developers.

  • Five Chinese Companies Say They Plan to Delist From the New York Stock Exchange

    Five Chinese state-owned companies said they intend to delist their American depositary shares from the New York Stock Exchange, as financial regulators in Beijing and Washington remain at loggerheads over U.S. audit requirements. In separate filings to Hong Kong’s stock exchange Friday, PetroChina , China Petroleum & Chemical , Aluminum Corp. of China , China Life Insurance Co ,  and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co said they have notified the NYSE that they plan to voluntarily delist their American depositary shares.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

    How far off is SIGA Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SIGA ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data...

  • Elon Musk Says Lithium Demand Will Continue to Boom — Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit

    Let’s talk about electric vehicles (EVs) and their batteries. The high price of gasoline – still up about $2 since President Biden took office – has boosted interest in EVs. Greater customer curiosity will lead naturally to higher demand, and now we get to batteries, and lithium. Lithium is a metallic element essential in the construction of high-voltage battery systems, and every EV built needs an average of 8 kilos of the metal. Industry experts are saying that lithium demand will far outstrip

  • EV startup Fisker explores higher production in 2023, U.S. manufacturing

    U.S. manufacturing would make certain vehicle models eligible for a tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act, a $430 billion bill focused on lowering healthcare costs, promoting clean energy and increasing corporate taxes. Demand for electric vehicles has surged as countries worldwide chase cleaner transport options and seek to achieve net-zero carbon emissions targets to tackle climate change. Production of the Ocean sports utility vehicle (SUV) is slated to begin this November at contract manufacturer Magna International's Austrian unit.

  • Neptune to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 15, 2022

    Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company focused on plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, announced today that it will report its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 after the market closes on Monday, August 15, 2022.

  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

    Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARA ) just released its latest quarterly report and things are not looking...

  • Outgoing Whole Foods CEO says young people ‘don’t seem like they want to work’ and thinks ‘socialists are taking over’

    John Mackey is bowing out in the battle between CEOs and a new generation entering the workforce, but as he told "Reason," he’s not leaving silently.

  • Illumina (ILMN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Illumina (ILMN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -9.52% and 4.73%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • These 3 Stocks Have Been Paying a Dividend Longer Than Any Other Public Company

    Originally known as Standard Oil in the 1800s, oil major ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) offers the third-longest consecutive payout in America. The company began doling out dividends in 1882 and hasn't stopped since. While this certainly hurt oil majors, like ExxonMobil and drilling-focused energy stocks, ExxonMobil emerged relatively strong, thanks to its operating structure.

  • Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now.

    The market's decline this year might make it seem like a daunting time to get started, but this short-term turbulence also creates the opportunity to start building the foundations of a diversified portfolio of top growth stocks at attractive entry points. With $1,000, you can buy 100 shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), a software company that's using big data to do everything from helping intelligence agencies fight terror to enabling global manufacturers to monitor their supply chains. Despite Palantir's advanced technology and myriad use cases for data management, shares of the Denver-based company are down 69% from their 52-week high as the market's appetite for growth stocks that aren't yet profitable has diminished.