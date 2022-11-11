U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

Rising Cases of Gynecological Disorders to Increase Utilization of Hysteroscopes: Fact.MR Report

FACT.MR
·5 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Rising Cases of Endometrial Cancer, Uterine Fibroids, And Uterine Polyps Are Expected To Boost The Sales of Hysteroscopes

Paris, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global hysteroscopes market is currently valued at US$ 265.5 million and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2032.

An instrument used to examine the uterus is the process of hysteroscopy. It is used to diagnose and treat acute cramps, heavy or abnormal bleeding, irregular pregnancies, a misplaced intrauterine implant, or issues with conception. It is also employed in surgical and diagnostic procedures. Hysteroscopes are used during diagnostic hysteroscopy to look for any uterine abnormalities, whereas those used during surgical hysteroscopy remove deformities such as polyps and fibroids.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7859

An increase in female ailments such as transcervical sterilisation, irregular uterine bleeding, and fertility issues is expected to boost hysteroscope sales. Hysteroscopy is increasingly being employed in reproductive aid and is used to assess uterine disorders. Therefore, it is anticipated that an increase in the number of couples choosing Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) operations will fuel hysteroscope sales.

The benefits of hysteroscopy include quick recovery, fewer hospital stays, and little blood loss. The procedure is recommended because patients can return to their regular activities in a smaller number of days than with typical invasive procedures and thus, there is little post-operative discomfort.

On the flip side, the lack of awareness regarding hysteroscope procedures in developing countries and the high cost of advanced hysteroscopes are expected to limit product sales growth to some extent.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global market for hysteroscopes is projected to reach US$ 432.5 million by 2032.

  • China’s market for hysteroscopes is predicted to expand at a high CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

  • Sales of rigid hysteroscopes are likely to increase at a CAGR of 6% during the next 10 years.

  • Sales of flexible hysteroscopes are expected to progress at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Speak To Research Analyst

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7859

Prominent Key Players

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Ethicon US LLC

  • Hologic, Inc.

  • Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

  • Medtronic PLC

  • Olympus Corporation

  • Richard Wolf GmbH

  • Stryker Corporation

  • The Cooper Companies, Inc.

Winning Strategy

For improved visualisation, top manufacturers are developing HD optical lenses with higher resolution and made of specialised sapphire glass. To draw in more clients, they are also developing hysteroscopes with a semi-flexible shaft. Other well-liked tactics they use to increase their market shares include competitive pricing and smart collaborations.

  • In Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, Hologic, Inc. launched its upgraded Omni suite in September 2021. It is a comprehensive gynaecological surgical product created to enhance diagnostic and operative hysteroscopy.

Key Segments of Hysteroscopes Industry Research

  • By Product Type:

    • Rigid

    • Flexible

  • By Application:

    • Myomectomy

    • Diagnostic

    • Operative

    • Polypectomy

    • Endometrial Ablation

  • By End User:

    • Hospitals

    • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

    • Gynecology Clinics

    • Others

  • By Region:

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • MEA

Purchase This Report Through Secured PayPal Payment Gateway

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7859

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global hysteroscopes market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (rigid, flexible), application (myomectomy, diagnostic, operative, polypectomy, endometrial ablation), and end User (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, gynecology clinics, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market: The wide range of application of HPLC tests and techniques are anticipated to leverage the global HPLC market at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have a moderate impact on the volumes of tests being conducted, owing to a large number of employees of key players working from home.

Gas Chromatography Market: Gas chromatography has been witnessing a rise in adoption among various industrial sectors such as food & beverage, agriculture, oil & gas, and healthcare. GC is also being used in environmental agencies, research organizations, clinical toxicology, and academic institutes. Owing to its variety of application, demand for gas chromatography will increase significantly in the foreseeable future.

Analytical Gel Permeation Chromatography Market: Increasing research and development for new drugs and biomolecules by pharmaceutical and biotech companies are expected to boost the demand for analytical gel permeation chromatography systems. This technique is broadly used as Analytical Gel Permeation Chromatography is one of the most powerful and versatile analytical techniques available.

Endometrial Ablation Devices Market: Global endometrial ablation device sales are currently valued at around US$ 1.02 billion. Forecasts suggest that the global endometrial ablation devices market will expand at a CAGR of 4% to reach US$ 1.25 billion by 2027.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That’s why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232
E: sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog


