Rising Cases of Malocclusion & Growing Awareness of Orthodontic Treatment Augmenting Demand for Orthodontic Supplies: Fact.MR Analysis

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

“Demand for orthodontic supplies is being driven by rising public awareness of improved orthodontic treatments and the creation of advanced orthodontic products that promise greater results, says Fact.MR analyst.

South Korea, Seoul, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanding at a high-value CAGR of 11%, the global orthodontic supplies market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 12 billion by 2026, says Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Malocclusion, a condition marked by inappropriate alignment of the teeth and jaws, is treated largely by orthodontics, a field of dentistry. The aim is to correct dental alignment, cover up ugly gaps, and create atypical bite patterns.

Several types of permanent and removable equipment are available for jaw development, teeth movement, and muscle retention. Some of the fixed orthodontic products include braces, special fixed equipment, and fixed space maintainers, whereas removable orthodontic products include aligners, removable retainers, palatal expanders, and other items.

The market is being driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of orthodontic disorders, acceleration of technology development, and increasing public awareness of orthodontic procedures.

  • Malocclusion, along with periodontal disease and cavities, is regarded as one of the most important dental health issues, according to a report from the Dentistry Journal from October 2021.

Get Sample PDF of This Research Report with Detailed Table of Content: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7641

Between 39% and 93% of children and adolescents are thought to have malocclusion. The prevalence of malocclusion among the population is projected to rise, which will drive demand for orthodontics products such as braces and aligners and propel market expansion.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Demand for orthodontic supplies is rising because of an increase in patients suffering from tooth decay, malocclusions, jaw pain, and other jaw illnesses globally. For instance, malocclusion, or misaligned teeth, is the third-most common oral illness in the world, affecting roughly 60% to 75% of the population.

  • Sales of orthodontic devices will be further supported by growing knowledge of the advantages of orthodontic treatment and ongoing product improvements providing higher performance and efficiency.

  • The global market for orthodontic supplies is seeing development prospects due to increased demand for invisible braces among adults and teenagers, as well as increased adoption of orthodontic treatments in emerging regions.

  • Demand for orthodontic equipment is expected to surge at a CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2026.

Winning Strategy

Market expansion is anticipated to be boosted by various tactics used by major industry players, such as collaborations & acquisitions, partnerships, mergers, and more.

  • For instance, Propel Orthodontics' assets were purchased by Dentsply Sirona in June 2021. With this acquisition, the business will be better positioned to compete in the quickly expanding market for orthodontic products.

  • The Ormco Corporation introduced the Ultima Hook, which was created especially for the Ultima wire, in May 2022. It is made to work effectively and efficiently in conjunction with orthodontic treatment to address malocclusions.

  • Eon Dental unveiled an updated Eon Aligner ecosystem of support utilities and solutions in April 2022. To supply cutting-edge, patient- and doctor-centric solutions, Eon Aligner will be able to offer more initiatives to its clients with the help of this new launch.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7641

COVID-19 Impact on the global orthodontic supplies market

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the orthodontic supplies market. Due to the pandemic, the orthodontic supplies market experienced short-term negative growth, which can be attributed to a sharp reduction in access to hospital temporarily shutdown of orthodontic clinics. This led to reduction in the dental spendings amount patients. According to the American Dental Association (ADA), the US witnessed a decline of 66% in dental spending in 2020. Around 32% of reduction in US dental spending is expected in 2021.

The restricted or limited access to dental clinics, temporary closure of hopitals, and implementation of strict lockdown resulted in a reduction in the number of monthly appointments in dental clinics. This further reduced the sales of orthodontic products. With the reopening of hospitals and dental clincs along with the penetration of tele dentistry and relaxations in lockdown measures, growth in this market is expected to pick up pace in the coming months.

Key Segments in Orthodontic Supplies Industry Research

  • By Product :

    • Fixed Braces

    • Removable Braces

    • Retainers

    • Adhesives

  • By Patient :

    • Children & Teenagers

    • Adults

  • By End User :

    • Hospitals

    • Dental Clinics

    • Others

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • MEA

Quick Buy – Medical Disposables Market Research Report: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7641

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global orthodontic supplies market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2026.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (fixed braces, removable braces, retainers, adhesives), patient (children & teenagers, adults), and end user (hospitals, dental clinics, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7641
Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Orthopedic Braces and Support System Market - Top manufacturers of orthopedic braces and supports are increasingly focusing on designing braces in orthopedics in line with smart technology. Some of the recently launched orthopedic products equipped with smart technology include step smart braces, smart AFO braces, and smart spine braces.

Orthopedic Power Tools Market - The global orthopedic power tools market accounted for ~1% of the global surgical instruments market in 2021. The global orthopedic power tools market is estimated to have an absolute $ opportunity of USD 1.3 Billion during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Orthopedic Implants Market - The global orthopedic implants market is expected to be valued at US$ 468 Mn by the end of 2022, and is likely to flourish at a CAGR of 6.7% across the 2022-2032 forecast period. By the end of the assessment period, the market is expected to reach US$ 900 Mn.

Orthopedic Footwear Market - The global orthopedic footwear market is majorly driven by rise in the number of accidents, which is the major cause of orthopedic injury. In addition to this, increase in the availability as well as variability of orthopedic footwear in various applications also promotes the market growth.

Orthopedic Repair Market - Orthopedic repair is also called orthopedic surgery or orthopedics, which is a branch of medicine that deals with the conditions involving the musculoskeletal system. Orthopedic doctors use both, surgical and non-surgical means to treat musculoskeletal anomalies, spinal anomalies, and sports and trauma injuries.

