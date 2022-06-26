Rising Concerns for Public Safety & Security to Expand the Mass Notification Systems Market; 21.7% CAGR Forecasted through 2032

FACT.MR

Augmented Requisite for Public Safety and Security Boosting Sales for Mass Notification Systems Market

United States, Rockville MD, June 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The mass notification systems market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 85.7 Bn by 2032 from US$ 12 Bn in 2022, rising rapidly at a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period. The rise in public safety and security concerns, as well as an increase in the use of IP-based notification devices around the world, are driving the mass notification system market forward.



Furthermore, the mass notification systems market's expansion is fueled by a high demand for mass notification systems across numerous industrial verticals. However, the market's expansion is hampered by strict restrictions and privacy legislation around the world. Throughout the forecast period, a rise in demand for cloud-based mass notification systems across various industrial verticals is likely to present significant potential opportunities for the mass notification systems market.

The sales of mass notification systems are projected to rise as many countries are investing heavily in separate and dedicated infrastructure to ensure public safety and security. This factor is anticipated to aid in the development of mass notification systems market size.

Due to the threat of terrorist operations and public shootouts, governments have become more cognizant of the need to promote the safety and security of their leaders and residents. As a result, the demand for mass notification systems is growing rapidly to transfer information quickly and prevent loss of life and property.

The sales of mass notification systems are anticipated to rise as they are used to inform security officials and the general public of disasters, whether natural or man-made, such as a gas leak from a reactor placed in an industrial plant.

Furthermore, the demand for mass notification systems is rising as they are also helpful in communicating the appropriate course of action to panicked people by giving clear audio messages to follow the directions in order to stay safe and avoid panic during such critical moments.

The first responders, rescue and relief organizations, such as the local Police Department (PD), fire brigades, and sniffer units, can be taught about the right path of engagement during relief operations via the mass notification system. Due to these factors, the mass notification systems market share is projected to increase during the forecast period.

The demand for mass notification systems for emergency occurrences, power outages, or other business processes, such as payment reminders or customer complaints, that must be communicated to consumers or workers on a priority basis is driving up the sales of mass notification systems in the energy and utilities vertical. Furthermore, the demand for mass notification systems is anticipated to rise due to its requirement for power outage notification, such as storm warnings, planned outages, rolling blackouts, or restoration updates.

Key Segments Covered in the Mass Notification Systems Industry Survey

By Component :



Solutions

In-building Solutions Wide Area Solutions Distributed Recipient Solutions Services Professional Services Managed Services





By Application :



Emergency Response



Business Continuity and Management Public Warnings and Alerting





By Organization Size :



Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



By Deployment Mode :



Cloud

On-premises



By Vertical :



Education

Energy and Utilities Government Healthcare and Life Sciences IT And Telecom Media and Entertainment Transportation and Logistics Others



Competitive Landscape

Key providers and manufacturers of mass notification systems include Everbridge, Motorola Solutions, Blackberry, IBM Corporation, Omnilert, LLC, Eaton Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, and American Signal Corporation.

The key players in the mass notification systems market are concentrating their efforts on forming new partnerships and collaborations in order to harness Artificial Intelligence to develop the next generation of mass notification system technological solutions. This strategy can assist mass notification system companies in serving corporate customers all over the world by providing a platform and services for making buildings smart, safe, and sustainable.

Key players in the Mass Notification Systems Market

Motorola Solutions

Ibm

Blackberry

Eaton

Honeywell



Key Takeaways from Mass Notification Systems Market Study

The solutions segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.0% over the forecast period. This expansion might be linked to the requirement to estimate the time and cost of implementing solutions that necessitate fully managed mass notification systems. By deployment, the cloud segment is predicted to dominate the mass notification systems market with a CAGR of 19.2%.

During the projected period, the United States is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.3%.

The United States is expected to account for about 79.6% of the North American market by 2032, according to the study.

There is a widespread increase in adoption and sales of mass notification systems technology in the United States, thanks to the existence of a large number of U.S.-based users and key companies in the industry.

Mass notification systems providers in the United States are creating advanced notification apps and software that will allow companies to send notifications to millions of people in seconds, directly from their phones, keeping them safe and informed of vital occurrences.



