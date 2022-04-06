U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

The Rising Demand For Fortified And Functional Foods Is Expected To Drive Food Encapsulation Market Growth At A 6% Rate As Per The Business Research Company's Food Encapsulation Global Market Report 2022

TBRC Business Research PVT LTD
·4 min read
TBRC Business Research PVT LTD

TBRC’s market research report covers food encapsulation market size, food encapsulation market forecasts, major food encapsulation companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

LONDON, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the food encapsulation market, the rising demand for fortified and functional foods is expected to propel the growth of the food encapsulation market. Fortified food has added nutrients that do not occur in the food naturally. Functional food reduces the risk of disease and promotes optimal health beyond basic nutrition. Fortified and functional foods are widely used in the food encapsulation market, as they offer added nutrients or healthy ingredients.

For instance, in 2020, Switzerland-based food and beverage processing company, Nestle, delivered 196.6 billion fortified servings of food and beverages through their popular brands, including Bear Brand, Cerevita, and Maggi.

The global food encapsulation market size is expected to grow from $34.25 billion in 2021 to $36.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.07%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global food encapsulation market size is expected to reach $46.10 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.12%.

Request for a sample of the global food encapsulation market report

Technological advancement is gaining popularity among food encapsulation market trends. Technological advancement is the discovery of knowledge that advances technology. For instance, in February 2022, Givaudan, a Switzerland-based manufacturer of food and flavors, launched PrimeLock+, a breakthrough fat encapsulation technology that reduces 30% of the calories and 75% of the fat content in meat substitutes. The innovation in fat encapsulation also offers increased authenticity and flavour stabilization which allows companies to create tastier, lower-fat, plant-based products such as burgers, sausages, and meatballs while improving the eating experience.

Major players in the food encapsulation market are Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, Royal DSM, FrieslandCampina, Kerry, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Symrise, Balchem Inc, Firmenich SA, Advanced Bionutrition Corp, Aveka, Lycored, Encpasys LLC, Blue California, FierslandCampina Kievit, Coating Place Inc, Vitablend, Clextral, Tastetech and Givaudan.

The global food encapsulation market overview is segmented by technology into micro encapsulation, nano encapsulation, hybrid technology, macro encapsulation; by shell material into polysaccharides, proteins, lipids, emulsifiers, others; by core phase into minerals, organic acids, vitamins, enzymes, probiotics, additives, essential oils, prebiotics, other substances; by application into dietary supplements, functional food products, bakery products, confectionery, beverages, dairy products, others.

North America was the largest region in the food encapsulation market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global food encapsulation market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global food encapsulation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Food Encapsulation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide food encapsulation market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, food encapsulation market segments and geographies, food encapsulation market trends, food encapsulation market drivers, food encapsulation market restraints, food encapsulation market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Functional Food Market 2022 - By Product Type (Bakery & Cereals, Dairy Products, Meat, Fish & Eggs, Soy Products, Fats & Oils), By Application (Sports Nutrition, Weight Management, Immunity, Digestive Health, Clinical Nutrition, Cardio Health), By Ingredients (Carotenoids, Dietary Fibers, Fatty Acids, Minerals, Prebiotics & Probiotics, Vitamins, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Multivitamin Capsules And Tablets Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Multivitamins Tablets, Multivitamins Capsules), By Distribution Channel (Store Based, Non-Store Based), By Application ( Energy & Weight Management, General Health, Bone & Joint Health, Gastrointestinal Health, Immunity, Cardiac Health, Diabetes, Anti-Cancer), By End User (Adults, Geriatric, Pregnant Women, Children, Infants )– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Plant-Based-Meat Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips, Nuggets, Meatballs), By Source (Soy, Wheat, Pea), By Distribution Channel (Grocery Stores, Food & Drinks Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Restaurants, Online Stores), COVID-19 Growth And Change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

CONTACT: The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/


