U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,084.15
    -17.08 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,743.24
    -69.99 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,911.72
    -82.74 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,854.82
    -9.22 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.05
    -1.21 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.80
    +13.10 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    22.10
    +0.18 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0711
    +0.0055 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9080
    -0.0230 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2545
    +0.0059 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.6680
    -0.4660 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,792.55
    -2,040.21 (-6.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    647.43
    +0.79 (+0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

Rising Demand: Global Wine Chocolate Market Foreseen to Hit $1,219.5 Million, Growing at 7.0% CAGR from 2021 to 2028 [170-Pages] | Available at Research Dive

·5 min read

Rising demand for wine chocolates among consumers due to their health benefits is fueling the global wine chocolate market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the market. The Asia-Pacific region is likely to lead the market.

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Wine Chocolate Market by Product Form (Solid and Liquid), Wine Type (Red Wine and White Wine), Sales Channel (Super Market/Hyper Markets, Convenience Stores & Specialty Stores, and Online), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028".

Research Dive Logo
Research Dive Logo

The global wine chocolate market is expected to garner $1,219.5 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028. The report delivers comprehensive insights into the current condition and future prospective of the industry by meticulously examining market drivers and restraints, opportunities, major segments, and regions.

Market Dynamics

The keys factor fueling the growth of the global wine chocolate market is a significant rise in the demand for flavoured chocolates by customers due to varied taste likings and rising awareness regarding the benefits of red wine for health. In addition, increasing advancements and novel product launches in red wine chocolates by chocolate manufacturing companies is expected to open doors to innovative opportunities for the market growth in the projected period. However, high cost of red wine chocolates is projected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Request an Exclusive PDF Sample of Wine Chocolate Market to grow your business globally

Key Segment Findings of the Wine Chocolate Market:

The wine chocolate market is segmented based on product form, wine type, sales channel, and region.

  • The solid wine chocolate sub-segment of the product form segment is anticipated to hold highest share of the market and surpass $693.4 million in the estimated period. This growth of the sub-segment of the global wine chocolate market is mainly owing to the significant rise in the purchase of solid form of wine chocolates by people due to the growing popularity of this type of chocolate as an ideal gifting option to friends and families for special events like birthdays, festivals, and weddings.

  • The red wine chocolate sub-segment of the wine type segment is anticipated to observe highest growth and collect a revenue of $776.7 million in the estimated period. This growth is mainly because of the surging demand for red wine-based chocolate products due to their numerous health benefits.

  • The online sub-segment of the sales channel segment is anticipated to witness augmented growth by gathering $278.0 million in the estimated period. This growth is mainly because of growing preference for online shopping by working professionals.

  • Among region, the Asia Pacific region market is projected to observe significant growth and garner $311.0 million in the estimated period. The growth of this region market is mostly owing to the increasing pool of flavored chocolate lovers in nations such as Japan and China in this region.

Triangulate Report as per your data of Wine Chocolate Market & Avail 10%OFF

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Wine Chocolate Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has made a negative impact on the growth of the global wine chocolate market in 2020. In the pandemic period, various chocolate manufacturing industries have been greatly impacted owing to the steep fall in the sales as well as halt in production cycles, resulting in a great decline in the growth of the market. Moreover, people are concentrating on vital items as well as health and wellbeing due to which the demand for extravagance products, such as wine chocolates, has considerably plummeted during the pandemic.

Check out Wine Chocolate Market demand growth after COVID-19 Pandemic. Speak with our Expert Analyst

Top Players of the Wine Chocolate Market Industry

The major players of the global wine chocolate market are

  1. Halloren

  2. Alfred Ritter

  3. NEUHAUS

  4. Raaka

  5. Toms International

  6. Ferrero S.p.a.

  7. Amedei Tuscany

  8. Yildiz Holdings

  9. Duc d'O

  10. Underberg AG, and others.

Numerous business strategies, such as acquisitions, mergers, R&D activities, new product developments, and much more, are implemented by these players to attain a strong position in the global market. – Grab full report here

For instance, in February 2021, Sula Vineyards, the pioneers of winemaking in India, unveiled a novel dark vegan chocolate, 'Dindori Reserve Shiraz' with Paul & Mike, an artisanal chocolate brand based in Kerala, India.

Moreover, the report offers other key details of leading players such as business tactics, financial performance, and product/service range of these players along with Porter's five forces analysis and SWOT analysis.

More about Wine Chocolate Market:

Related Trending Article Links:

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:
Mr. Abhishek Paliwal
Research Dive
30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005
(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)
Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454
E-mail: support@researchdive.com
Website: https://www.researchdive.com
Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-demand-global-wine-chocolate-market-foreseen-to-hit-1-219-5-million-growing-at-7-0-cagr-from-2021-to-2028-170-pages--available-at-research-dive-301559881.html

SOURCE Research Dive

Recommended Stories

  • Taco Bell Menu Adds a Brisk (and Colorful) Drink

    Ever since Taco Bell started selling PepsiCo's Mountain Dew Baja Blast in 2004, the chain has been attracting customers who are looking specifically for uniquely flavored beverages. Similarly to its Doritos Locos Tacos, the Yum Brands chain has become inextricably linked to Baja Blast. Called Brisk Dragon Paradise Sparkling Iced Tea, the new Pepsi drink has a base of hibiscus tea with carbonation-caused bubbles and notes of dragon fruit, raspberry and blackberry.

  • Oil Rally Evaporates After Touching the Highest Since March

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s rally fizzled following a report that OPEC members are exploring the idea of exempting Russia from its oil-production deal, which could open the door for other producers to pump more oil.West Texas Intermediate futures in New York shed nearly all of its gains to settle under $115 after earlier rising almost $5. Exempting Russia from oil-production targets could potentially pave the way for Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other producers in the cartel to pump more crude, the Wall S

  • Ford Stock Higher As CEO Teases 'Exciting News' On Jobs and EV Investments In Latest Tesla Challenge

    "We're sharing some exciting news today about new jobs, new products and our latest investment in America's workforce," said CEO Jim Farley.

  • At Unilever, Activist Investor Nelson Peltz Faces Tricky Task to Reinvigorate Growth

    The consumer-goods giant has for years wrestled with the best way to run its ice cream-to-shampoo empire. Now it is set to get fresh inspiration from activist investor Nelson Peltz.

  • First Crypto ETFs in Australia See Trading Evaporate

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia got its first exchanged-traded products linked to Bitcoin and Ether last month, and investors reacted with a shrug. Three ETFs (tickers: CBTC, EETH and EBTC) that launched on May 12 have seen trading volumes collapse since they started trading. The Cosmos Purpose Ethereum Access ETF (CPET), which started trading on Tuesday, saw just 2,073 shares change hands on its debut day.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutRead

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Power Higher

    The US dollar has rallied rather significantly against the Japanese yen during the trading session on Wednesday, as we are rapidly approaching the ¥130 level.

  • No 'red line' against central bank digital currency, BoE's Hauser says

    LONDON (Reuters) -A central bank digital currency (CBDC) would not pose too big a challenge for the Bank of England's operations, Andrew Hauser, the BoE's executive director for markets, said on Wednesday. The BoE is due to consult this year about whether it should create its own digital currency - a competitor of sorts to cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin - after encouragement from finance minister Rishi Sunak to consider a possible 'Britcoin'. Hauser said a central bank digital currency would be the first new type of central bank liability in centuries, but not one that was incompatible with the BoE's goals.

  • Deutsche Bank, DWS Offices in Frankfurt Searched Over Greenwashing Claims

    The searches by German authorities were conducted in relation to allegations of greenwashing at the German lender’s asset-management arm.

  • Fed is in danger of losing control of public expectations of future inflation, Bullard says

    The Fed is in danger of losing control of how the public views inflation, and has to 'take action' to bring it down, said St. Louis Fed President James Bullard.

  • Dish’s 5G Network Makes the Company a Buy, Says One Analyst

    Project Genesis is only available in Las Vegas now, but could expand to more than 120 cities by the end of the year, according to the company.

  • Phoenix displaced as No. 1 in nation for home price growth after 3 years at the top

    For the first time in nearly three years, metro Phoenix did not top the nation in home price growth, even though the Valley's large price gains are still affecting affordability in the area. Here's what top economists have to say about how housing prices are trending and why there's a new No. 1 city atop the list.

  • In break with past, Amazon shareholder vote on executive pay was a squeaker

    Amazon shareholders usually approve compensation packages for top executives by wide margins. This year, with a new CEO in charge, the vote was a relative squeaker.

  • $16 billion in SPAC deals have already been canceled this year. Are these accessible offerings still worth the risk?

    SPACs are still popular on Wall Street, but many have lost money on them

  • BTC Starts June Trading above $30K

    Bitcoin (BTC) opened its first day of trading in June at around $31,800 before dropping close to the psychological $30,000 level. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the price action in "Chart of the Day."

  • Regeneron to pay Sanofi up to $1.1 billion plus royalties for its stake in Libtayo collaboration

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced Thursday an agreement in which it will pay up to $1.1 billion plus royalties for Sanofi S.A.'s stake in the Regeneron-Sanofi collaboration on cancer treatment Libtayo. Under terms of the deal, Regeneron will make an upfront payment of $900 million, and Sanofi will be entitled to a $100 million regulatory milestone and up to $100 million in sales-related milestone payments. Sanofi will also receive an 11% royalty on global Libtayo sales. Sanofi's U.S.-list

  • Bank of Canada Set to Deliver Another Jumbo Rate Hike: Decision Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada is set to take another aggressive step in its hiking cycle, moving swiftly to tame inflation by bringing its policy interest rate back to a more neutral level.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on

  • China's Tencent revises pay rise policy in memo, amid cost savings pressures

    China's Tencent Holdings has told staff it will no longer guarantee them a pay raise upon promotion, according to an internal letter seen by Reuters, as it reviews its salary policy amid a wider cost-cutting drive. The Chinese social media and gaming giant told its employees of the policy change on Tuesday, saying the decision was taken as part of a yearly review in consideration of the "company's operation plan and the external environment." Tencent, which declined to comment on Wednesday, told staff in 2020 it would no longer guarantee an annual salary rise.

  • Don’t fall in love with stocks, they’ll break your heart

    In the late 1960s and early 1970s, my father had a stockbroker friend through whom he bought shares, mostly in blue-chip drug companies that he admired. At various times, he owned Bristol Myers (BMY) Glaxo , Pfizer (PFE) and Schering-Plough.

  • How a pet care empire is growing in Raleigh

    Quietly, a pet care empire is being built through acquisitions – and Raleigh is a big part of the story.

  • TIM investor Vivendi says sale must fairly value network

    ROME (Reuters) -Telecom Italia's (TIM) top investor Vivendi would only back a sale of the Italian phone group's fixed network if it adequately valued TIM's main infrastructure asset, the CEO of the French group was quoted as saying. The comments comes after TIM on Sunday took the first step towards spinning off its landline grid when it signed a non-binding deal with state lender CDP - its second-biggest investor - to create a domestic broadband champion. Under the long-mooted plan TIM would merge its grid assets with those of CDP-owned rival Open Fiber.