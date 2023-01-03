Rising Demand for Multi-Functional Skin Care Products to Benefit Suncare Powder Manufacturers, Says Fact.MR

FACT.MR

North America Will Be the Largest Consumer of Suncare Powder Products with Growing Demand for Skin Care Products with High Levels of SPF

Rockville, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on Fact.MR’s newly released report on suncare powder products, the global market is anticipated to be worth US$ 58.9 million in 2023 and expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033.



More consumers are using sunscreen powder instead of other forms of sunscreen such as lotions, creams, gel, etc., as it is a more convenient way to apply with the help of a dispensing brush without getting the hands messy. Moreover, powder sunscreen has been identified to be the best for sensitive skin mainly due to the use of mineral oxides along with its ability to adjust on acne-prone complexions.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



By skin type, oily skin will hold a market share of 34.6% in 2023.

By sun protection factor (SPF), the between 30 to 50 SPF segment is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2023-2033.

Among the sales channels, offline sales will account for a dominating share of around 57.2% in 2023.

East Asia is expected to hold 19.8% share of the global suncare powder products market in 2023 and forecasted to reach US$ 23.9 million by the end of 2033.

Market Development

The strategy of participants in the suncare powder products market has been to invest in the research and development of innovative and customized products, with special focus on keeping the prices in parity with alternate product options available in market.

To deliver innovative goods that are suited to the unique needs of end users and are sustainable, manufacturers should improve their manufacturing capacity. Additionally, suncare powder product manufacturers should continue to prioritize working with end users, as this will help them understand consumer needs and enable them to create solutions that are tailored to specific applications and markets across the world.

Competition Landscape

Blackstone Group Inc. (Supergoop!), Crescita Skin Sciences (Crescita) (Dr Renaud), Edgewell Personal Care Company (Hawaiian Tropic), Iredale Cosmetics, Inc., LG H&H Co., Ltd (O hui), Pep Technologies Pvt Ltd (mCaffeine), Pierre Fabre USA, Inc. (Eau Thermale Avène), SPF Ventures (Brush on Block), Tarte Inc., Zo Skin Health Inc., Stearn's Products Inc., Physicians Formula Inc., Orveon (BareMinerals US Buyer LLC) are leading manufacturers in the suncare powder products market.

Key manufacturers of suncare powder products are resorting to various innovative ways to directly reach their users. Large-scale market players are focusing on tapping emerging markets in developing economies to raise their financial growth rate. Market players are focusing on developing their networks of digital sales as consumers, especially the millennial generation, are shifting their purchasing from offline to online modes due to the wide availability of options and various other benefits available as compared to offline markets.

Key Companies Profiled

Blackstone Group Inc. (Supergoop!)

Crescita Skin Sciences (Crescita) (Dr Renaud)

Edgewell Personal Care Company (Hawaiian Tropic)

Iredale Cosmetics, Inc.

LG H&H Co., Ltd (O hui)

Pep Technologies Pvt Ltd (mCaffeine)

Pierre Fabre USA, Inc. (Eau Thermale Avène)

SPF Ventures (Brush on Block)

Segmentation of Suncare Powder Products Industry Research

By Skin Type : Normal Dry Oily

By Sun Protection Factor (SPF) : Less than 30 Between 30 & 50 More than 50

By Sales Channel : Offline Sales Cosmetic Stores Franchised Outlets Hypermarkets/ Departmental Stores Multi-Brand outlets Online Sales Company / Brand Websites e-Commerce Platforms

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South-East Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the suncare powder products market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights based on skin type (normal, dry, oily), sun protection factor (SPF) (less than 30, between 30 & 50, more than 50), and sales channel (offline sales (cosmetic stores, franchised outlets, hypermarkets/ departmental stores, multi-brand outlets), online sales (company / brand websites, e-Commerce platforms)), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

