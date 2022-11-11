Rising Demand for Nutritious Meals Driving The Consumption of Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Industry With A Growth Rate of 6.7% | Report Fact.MR

FACT.MR

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest published research report by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the projected value of the whole grain and high fiber foods market is US$ 85 billion for 2032-end. Demand for whole grain and high-fiber foods are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2032.



Whole grain foods are made from entire grain kernels that include endosperms, germs, and bran. Brown rice, oats, quinoa, and whole wheat are some popular examples of whole grains. High-fiber foods contain a large amount of different dietary fibers. These fibers are taken from plants and are an indigestible portion that is helpful to promote regularity in bowel movement, softens stools, and add bulk to the diet. Nuts, legumes, whole grains, vegetables, and fruits are included in high-fiber foods.

In recent years, there has been a rapidly rising demand for nutritious and healthy foods due to increasing health consciousness, which has propelled the demand for fiber-rich whole grains. Reduction in heart issues and providing solutions to diabetes are some popular benefits of these food products. In addition, key players are involved in innovation to develop food products that have higher fiber content and are more nutritious. Moreover, the increasing popularity of natural and organic foods products is leading industry players to develop products with natural ingredients.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Worldwide sales of whole grain and high fiber foods are likely to increase at a CAGR of 6.7% through 2032.

Snack bars are estimated to hold a market share of 11% by 2032-end.

The valuation of the whole grain and high fiber foods market is estimated to reach US$ 85 billion by 2032.

The market of Germany is likely to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% through 2032.

Major Key Players

Allied Bakeries

BENEO GnBH

Cargill Inc.

Food for Life

Grain Millers, Inc.

Pepperidge Farm, Inc.

Warburtons, Ltd.



Winning Strategy

Increasing popularity of plant-based diets around the world is opening up new avenues for industry players to product innovation that can be consumed by the global population. There is a noteworthy increase in awareness related to the health benefits of diets that are based on plants. In addition, the environmental benefits of these diets are also predicted to stimulate people to consume whole grain fiber-rich foods.

Segmentation of Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Industry Research

By Product: Bakery Products Breakfast Cereals Snack Bars Others Product Types

By Source: Wheat Maize Oats Brown Rice Multi-Grain Other Sources

By Nature: Traditional Organic

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global whole grain and high fiber foods market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of product type (bakery products, breakfast cereals, snack bars, other product types), source (wheat, maize, oats, brown rice, multi-grain, other sources), and nature (traditional, organic), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).



