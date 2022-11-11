U.S. markets open in 6 hours 48 minutes

Rising Demand for Nutritious Meals Driving The Consumption of Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Industry With A Growth Rate of 6.7% | Report Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Rising Count Of Diet-Conscious People And Increasing Awareness About The Health Benefits Of High-Protein Diets Are Expected To Stimulate The Consumption Of Whole Grain And High Fiber Foods

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest published research report by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the projected value of the whole grain and high fiber foods market is US$ 85 billion for 2032-end. Demand for whole grain and high-fiber foods are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2032.

Whole grain foods are made from entire grain kernels that include endosperms, germs, and bran. Brown rice, oats, quinoa, and whole wheat are some popular examples of whole grains. High-fiber foods contain a large amount of different dietary fibers. These fibers are taken from plants and are an indigestible portion that is helpful to promote regularity in bowel movement, softens stools, and add bulk to the diet. Nuts, legumes, whole grains, vegetables, and fruits are included in high-fiber foods.

Download Sample Copy of This Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7860

In recent years, there has been a rapidly rising demand for nutritious and healthy foods due to increasing health consciousness, which has propelled the demand for fiber-rich whole grains. Reduction in heart issues and providing solutions to diabetes are some popular benefits of these food products. In addition, key players are involved in innovation to develop food products that have higher fiber content and are more nutritious. Moreover, the increasing popularity of natural and organic foods products is leading industry players to develop products with natural ingredients.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Worldwide sales of whole grain and high fiber foods are likely to increase at a CAGR of 6.7% through 2032.

  • Snack bars are estimated to hold a market share of 11% by 2032-end.

  • The valuation of the whole grain and high fiber foods market is estimated to reach US$ 85 billion by 2032.

  • The market of Germany is likely to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% through 2032.

Major Key Players

  • Allied Bakeries

  • BENEO GnBH

  • Cargill Inc.

  • Food for Life

  • Grain Millers, Inc.

  • Pepperidge Farm, Inc.

  • Warburtons, Ltd.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7860

Winning Strategy

Increasing popularity of plant-based diets around the world is opening up new avenues for industry players to product innovation that can be consumed by the global population. There is a noteworthy increase in awareness related to the health benefits of diets that are based on plants. In addition, the environmental benefits of these diets are also predicted to stimulate people to consume whole grain fiber-rich foods.

Segmentation of Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Industry Research

  • By Product:

    • Bakery Products

    • Breakfast Cereals

    • Snack Bars

    • Others Product Types

  • By Source:

    • Wheat

    • Maize

    • Oats

    • Brown Rice

    • Multi-Grain

    • Other Sources

  • By Nature:

    • Traditional

    • Organic

  • By Region:

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global whole grain and high fiber foods market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of product type (bakery products, breakfast cereals, snack bars, other product types), source (wheat, maize, oats, brown rice, multi-grain, other sources), and nature (traditional, organic), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Purchase This Report Through Secured PayPal Payment Gateway

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7860

Table of Content

1. Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market - Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Overview

  1.2. Demand Side Trends

  1.3. Supply Side Trends

  1.4. Fact.MR Analysis and Recommendations

2. Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Introduction and Definition

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

  3.1. Risk Assessment

      3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods

      3.1.2. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Aprotic Solvent Prices

      3.1.3. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

          3.1.3.1. Change in Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Demand

          3.1.3.2. Before and After COVID-19 Crisis (Projected)

          3.1.3.3. Before and After Sub-prime Crisis – 2008 (Actual)

          3.1.3.4. Change in Demand post Recovery Period (After Each Crisis)

      3.1.4. Impact on Market and Value (US$ Mn)

          3.1.4.1. Likely Loss of Value in 2020

Contd….

Browse Latest Insights of Food & Beverages Industry By Fact.MR

Grain and Cereal Crop Market: The global market for grain and cereal crop market has been expanding at a robust rate because of several government initiatives to improve the quality of food products. Not only has the market for grain and cereal crops expanded in size but has also undergone key improvements in the quality of its products.

Grain-Based Flours Market: According to latest research by FACT.MR, grain-based flours market is set to witness steady growth with a 6.1 % CAGR during 2021-2031. The awareness of a healthy lifestyle and nutritious food is increasing due to which consumers prefer Gluten-free and Non-GMO food products. The demand for grain-based flours is increasing across the globe.

Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market: According to this report, the feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% in terms of value throughout the period of assessment, 2018-2028.

Calcium-Fortified Cereals Market: Calcium-Fortified Cereals Market By Product Type (Whole Grain, Raisin Bran) By Sales Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty stores, Departmental stores, E-commerce)- Global Review 2018 to 2028

Wheat Fibre Market: Rising applications of wheat fibre in cosmetic products to aid in moisturizing and cleansing and inclination towards consumption of herbal products and self-medication is another factor fuelling the growth of the global wheat fibre market.

Modified Wheat Starch Market: According to latest research by FACT.MR, modified wheat starch market is set to witness steady growth with a 5.7% CAGR during 2021-2031. With an increase in the working-class population, demand for modified wheat starch in the manufacture of bakery products. The market development is largely due to the rising desire for convenience meals such as RTC and RTE food items.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That’s why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232
E: sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog


