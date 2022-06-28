Rising Demand for Protein Rich Diets to Boost the Molluscs Market Growth at 5% CAGR: Fact.MR Study

FACT.MR

The Increasing Demand And Consumption For Protein-Rich Diets Instead Of High-Calorie Food Product Intake Are Propelling The Growth Of The Global Molluscs Market. Seafood Is a Low-Fat and Rich Source of Protein, Which Is Used For Muscle Building, And It Also Contains Ingredients Such As Vitamins, Iron, and Omega-3 Fatty Acid, Which Are Anticipating the Market Growth

Seoul, South Korea, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States, Rockville MD: The molluscs market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% by garnering a market value of US$ 106.04 Billion in 2032 from US$ 65.1 Billion in 2022. The increasing demand for molluscs is due to valuable protein sources for human consumption, which has projected the growth of this segment in the forecast period. The increasing population, coupled with rising seafood consumption per capita across the globe, are major driving factors for the market.



In the years to come, the industry size is projected to increase owing to the increasing investments in the entry of new players, R&D activities, product innovation, effective resource allocation, technological breakthroughs, and increasing competition among the rivals to expand its customer as well as a regional base.

For Critical Insights on Molluscs Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7472

The Asia Pacific region makes the largest contribution to the global molluscs market owing to increased inclination among consumers towards a healthy lifestyle and increasing disposable income.

Key Factors Driving Molluscs Market Growth

Rising Demand for Protein Rich Diets to Boost the Market

The increasing demand and consumption for protein-rich diets instead of high-calorie food product intake are propelling the growth of the global molluscs market. Seafood is a low-fat and rich source of protein, which is used for muscle building, and it also contains ingredients such as vitamins, iron, and omega-3 fatty acid, which are anticipating the market growth.

Story continues

In addition to this, increasing demand for processed seafood is also driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The growing aquaculture fish production in developing economies like China, India, and Japan is the major driving force of the market. Furthermore, increasing disposable income of the consumers and rising inclination toward a healthy lifestyle, which has led to a rise in the consumption of protein-rich food, are the major growth factors for the market over the last few years.

The growing demand for premium quality food products due to freshness, diversity of the products, and convenience for food safety are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about Molluscs Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7472

Key Segments Covered in the Molluscs Industry Survey

Molluscs Market by Species :



Crassostrea Molluscs

Ruditapes Philippinarum Molluscs Scallop Molluscs Other Molluscs Species



Molluscs Market by Form :



Frozen Molluscs

Canned Molluscs



Molluscs Market by Distribution Channel :



Molluscs Sales via Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Molluscs Sales via Convenience Stores Molluscs Sales via Online Channels Molluscs Sales via Other Distribution Channels



Molluscs Market by Region :



North America

Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







Competitive Landscape

The molluscs market is expanding rapidly at the back of innovation being undertaken by the key players in the market. Market growth is also credited to the heightened product innovation and product launches around the world.

Key players in the global molluscs market include Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Nireus Aquaculture S.A., Cermaq ASA, Eastern Fish Company, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Tassal Group Ltd., Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Selonda Aquaculture S.A., Ulka Seafoods Pvt. Ltd., and Avla Nettos Exports among others. Some of the recent developments in molluscs market are:

In June 2021, Maruha Nichiro Corporation agreed and signed a contract to acquire shares of Marine Access Corporation (Marine Access) from NIPPON ACCESS, INC (NIPPON ACCESS). Following this acquisition, Marine Access became a member of the Maruha Nichiro Group. As a part of the acquisition, companies started a diverse range of marine products based on a highly consistent business strategy from raw materials sourcing to finished products sales with the target to "expansion of the marine products business value chain in Japan and overseas”.

In March 2022, Blue Harvest Fisheries showcased its new premium branded retail line at booth 2105 during the Seafood Expo North America in Boston, Massachusetts. The new product line will include locally harvested and processed MSC-certified Atlantic sea scallops, Atlantic pollock (saithe), North Atlantic ocean perch (Acadian redfish) and haddock all quick frozen for freshness and available in convenient 16 oz. reclosable bags.

Get Customization on Molluscs Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7472

Key players in the Molluscs Market

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Nireus Aquaculture S.A.

Cermaq ASA

Eastern Fish Company

Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

Tassal Group Ltd.

Blue Ridge Aquaculture

Selonda Aquaculture S.A.

Ulka Seafoods Pvt. Ltd.

Avla Nettos Exports

Key Takeaways from Molluscs Market Study

Global market for molluscs to incline 1.6x from 2022 to 2032

Asia Pacific dominates the market with a market share of 60%.

Europe is the fastest-growing molluscs market and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.9%.

The Crassostrea segment contributes to the largest market share of more than 28%.

The frozen segment is projected to hold the largest market share of more than 54%.

The hypermarkets and supermarket channels are projected to acquire a share of more than 40%.

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Food & Beverage Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned food and beverage team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the food and beverage domain across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Food & Beverage Domain-

Soybean Oil Market- The global sales of soybean oil are expected to grow moderately in 2021 with sales of just over 57 Mn tons in 2020. While Fact.MR still expects the market for soybean oil to grow slightly, however, the decade long compound annual growth rate (CAGR) remains positive at 5%.

Rapeseed Oil Market- The rapeseed oil sales are expected to be valued at nearly US$ 17 Bn by 2021. Long-term projections appear more positive, with the market for rapeseed oil will reach US$ 32 Bn, growing at a CAGR surpassing 6% from 2020 to 2031.

Energy Drinks Market- The global demand for energy drinks will increase positively in 2021, surpassing US$ 35 Bn. Driven by the rise in health consciousness, as well as changes in consumer lifestyle and increased awareness of health wellness goods, the market is expected to register growth at a CAGR of approximately 8% by 2031.

Sports Nutrition Market- The global sports nutrition market report indicates that sales of overall sports nutrition enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.3% in 2021. Fact.MR estimates that the sports nutrition market accounted for US$ 15.8 Bn in 2021, and is expected to witness a prominent CAGR of 7.9% over the decade.

Snacks Market- Global demand for snacks is expected to proliferate at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2031, according to a recently published study by Fact.MR. By the end of the aforementioned forecast period, the market is likely to be valued at US$ 751 Bn, with consumer inclining towards organic snacks consumption. By 2021-end, demand for snacks is expected to reach US$ 400 Bn.

Palm Oil Market- Global palm oil market size in 2022 is expected to top nearly US$ 33 Bn. As per the report, palm oil market revenues are anticipated to grow 1.5x to reach nearly US$ 50 Bn by 2031, experiencing a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 5%.

Commercial Seaweed Market- The global seaweed market was worth over US$ 10 Bn in 2020 and is predicted to exceed US$ 15 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2021-2031). Extensive applications of seaweed in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, antimicrobial goods, and biotechnological applications is primarily steering growth across the market.

CBD Gummies Market- Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- expects the global CBD gummies market to surge exponentially at a prolific 28% CAGR throughout the 2021-2031 forecast period. Increasing drives to legalize cannabis for recreational and medical purposes is acting as the primary growth lever for the market.

In-Flight Catering Market- The global In-flight catering market exceeding a valuation of around USD 7.3 billion by 2021, and it is projected to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Non-Alcoholic Beer Market- The non-alcoholic beer industry is expected to witness soaring growth, expected to surpass US$ 28 Bn in by 2031, with a decade long compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% across the forecast period.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



