Rising Demand for Smartphones in Emerging Economies to Positively Impact the Digital Payment Market Growth

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

List of the Companies Profiled in the Market: Visa Inc., Paytm, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., MasterCard International Inc., Facebook Inc., Alipay.com Co Ltd

Pune, India, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital payment market size is anticipated to reach a transaction value of USD 19.89 trillion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period owing to the increasing usage of smartphones worldwide. Smartphones can be viewed as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, revolutions in the information and telecommunication industry in the last century. Today, any kind of information is available at your fingertips due to the omnipresence of smartphone technology and its usage is only growing. For instance, a study conducted by the Pew Research Center in early 2019 found that close to 5 billion people worldwide use mobile phones, with South Korea accounting for the highest percentage. The proliferation of smartphones has given rise to the concept of digital transactions wherein payments can be made using novel technologies such as Quick Response (QR) codes and m-wallets. The convenience of making transactions using just your phone has disrupted traditional modes of exchange and has spurred companies, banks, and governments to innovate, thereby driving the digital payment market trends.

Fortune Business Insights™ illustrates the above information and more in its new report, titled “Digital Payment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Payment Type (Mobile Payment, Online Banking, Point of Sale, Digital Wallet), By Industry (Media & Entertainment, Retail, BFSI, Automotive, Medical & Healthcare, Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report states that the value of this market stood at a transaction value of USD 3.53 trillion in 2018. Apart from this, the report also shares:

  • Exhaustive overview of the industry outlook;

  • Comprehensive evaluation of the drivers and challenges impacting the market;

  • Accurate prediction of the trends and future prospects in the market; and

  • Detailed assessment of the competitive landscape and regional dynamics shaping the development of the market.

Request to Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/digital-payment-market-101972

High Vulnerability of Financial Information to Online Miscreants to Hinder Growth

Electronic payments are transactions between buyers and sellers that are facilitated by the internet. These transactions require filling of private financial information such as card details, which makes the user susceptible to cybercrimes. Credit card frauds have become commonplace today as your card details can be easily acquired through phishing and hacking activities. Moreover, protection of financial information requires huge investments in building a robust digital infrastructure, which may not be possible in developing and underdeveloped countries. Lastly, digital payments heavily rely on a stable internet connection, which may not always be available, leading to disruption and confusion in the marketplace. However, the pros of digital transactions far outweigh the cons, auguring well for the digital payment market growth.

Maturing Consumer Behavior to Boost the Market in Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the digital payment market in the coming decade on account of rapidly rising smartphone adoption in the highly populated countries such as India and China. Consumer preferences are maturing and shifting towards digital and electronic means of transacting business, says one of our lead analyst. Furthermore, governments in the region are aggressively promoting digital payment methods, such as Indian Government’s Digital India campaign.

In 2018, the market size of North America was USD 0.96 trillion in terms of transaction value and the region is expected to grow remarkably owing to the presence of some of the biggest financial institutions and technology pioneers in the world. In Europe, a large chunk of people owns smartphones and the banking sector in EU member states is robust, which bodes well for the market in the region.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2019 to 2026

Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR

24.4 %

2026 Value Projection

USD 19.89 Trillion

Base Year

2018

Market Size in 2018

USD 3.53 Trillion

Historical Data for

2015 to 2017

No. of Pages

120

Segments covered

By Payment Type, By Industry, and By Region

Growth Drivers

Growing E-Commerce and Technology-led Initiatives to Augment Market Growth

Increasing Adoption of Digital Payment Among Generation Z to Contribute to the Growth of the Market

The trend is likely to create intense competition and significant market opportunities for the digital payment market players.

Pitfalls & Challenges

Heavy Capital Investment and Higher Cost of Electricity Per Unit Poses Threat to Market Growth

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Digital Payment Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/digital-payment-market-101972

Ensuring Transactional Security to be the Central Focus of Key Players

With rising instances of cybercrimes, competitors are focusing on developing convenient yet secure services to minimize the possibility of fraudulent activities. Many companies are actively collaborating to come up with innovative solutions, some other companies are targeting niche sectors in emerging economies.

Industry Developments:

  • November 2019: Google Inc. modified its famed Google Pay platform and launched ‘Google Pay for Business’ app in Chennai, India, which will cater exclusively to the country’s fledgling Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. The app would transfer the entire transaction amount to the UPI user’s bank account.

  • October 2019: American Express, Visa, Discover, and MasterCard teamed up to develop a secure, simple, and fast checkout solution for online card payments. The service, which will be made available across the US in early 2020, is based on the EMV® Secure Remote Commerce standard which will enable customers to easily checkout using a ‘click-to-pay’ option.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/digital-payment-market-101972

Key Players Covered in the Digital Payment Market Report:

• Visa Inc.

• Paytm

• Microsoft Corporation

• Google Inc.

• Amazon.com, Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• PayPal Holdings Inc.

• MasterCard International Inc.

• Facebook Inc.

• Alipay.com Co Ltd

Quick Buy - Digital Payment Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101972

Table of Content

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Approach

    • Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

  • Global Digital Payment Technology Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

      • By Payment Type (Transaction Value)

        • Mobile Payment

          • Proximity Payment

          • Remote Payment

        • Online Banking

        • Point of Sale

          • Debit Card @POS

          • Credit Card @POS

        • NFC Card

        • Digital wallet

      • By Industry (Transaction Value)

        • Media & Entertainment

        • Retail

        • BFSI

        • Automotive

        • Medical & Healthcare

        • Transportation

        • Consumer Electronics

        • Others (Education, IT & Telecom, etc.)

      • By Geography (Transaction Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Middle East and Africa

        • Latin America

  • North America Digital Payment Technology Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

      • By Payment Type (Transaction Value)

        • Mobile Payment

          • Proximity Payment

          • Remote Payment

        • Online Banking

        • Point of Sale

          • Debit Card @POS

          • Credit Card @POS

        • NFC Card

        • Digital wallet

      • By Industry (Transaction Value)

        • Media & Entertainment

        • Retail

        • BFSI

        • Automotive

        • Medical & Healthcare

        • Transportation

        • Consumer Electronics

        • Others (Education, IT & Telecom, etc.)

      • By Country (Transaction Value)

        • United States

        • Canada

TOC Continued.

Speak to Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/digital-payment-market-101972

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Face Recognition Door Lock Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Residential, Hospitality, Commercial, Government, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

IoT in Smart Cities Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By Application (Smart Building, Smart Healthcare, Smart Energy, Smart Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Infrastructure, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Operational Model (Reseller MVNO, Service Provider MVNO, and Full MVNO), By Service Type (Postpaid and Prepaid), By Subscriber (Business and Individual/Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Cyber Security Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premise), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Travel and Transportation, Energy and Utilities and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Enterprise A2P SMS Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Deployment (On-Premises, and Cloud), By Application (Pushed Content Services, Customer Relationship Management Services, Promotion and Marketing, Interactive Services, and Others), By End User (BFSI, Retail and E-commerce, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/digital-payment-market-9532


