Rising Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions Drives Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market to US$ 49.3 Bn by 2032 at 15.6% CAGR - By PMI

Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, By Type (Non-Biodegradable (Bio-PET, Bio-PE, and Others) and Biodegradable (PLA, PHA, Starch Blends, Biodegradable Polyster, and Others)), By End-user Industry (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture, Textile, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Covina, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioplastics and biopolymers are types of plastic and polymer materials that are made from renewable, biodegradable, or biobased sources, such as plant starches, sugars, and cellulose. Unlike traditional plastics that are made from non-renewable sources such as petroleum, bioplastics and biopolymers are a more sustainable alternative. Bioplastics can be categorized into two main groups: biodegradable and non-biodegradable. Biodegradable bioplastics are designed to break down naturally through the action of microorganisms, whereas non-biodegradable bioplastics are made from renewable sources but do not degrade naturally and need to be recycled or composted. Biopolymers are a broader category of materials that include not only plastics but also other types of polymers made from natural sources, such as proteins and DNA. Biopolymers have a wide range of potential applications, including use in medicine, agriculture, and food packaging.

Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market has been growing steadily in recent years, and there are several factors driving this growth. As consumers and businesses become more environmentally conscious, there is a growing demand for sustainable materials. Bioplastics and biopolymers offer a more sustainable alternative to traditional plastics made from non-renewable sources. The demand for bioplastics and biopolymers is also being driven by their increasing use in a wide range of industries, including packaging, agriculture, textiles, and automotive. Further, bioplastics and biopolymers market is poised for continued growth in the coming years as sustainability concerns continue to drive demand over the forecast period.

This high growth is driven mainly by the growth of the global packaging end-use industry. Apart from packaging, bioplastics & biopolymers are used in various end-use industries such as automotive & transportation, agriculture & horticulture, consumer goods, and textile, among others.

The global bioplastics & biopolymers market accounted for US$ 11.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 49.3 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15.6%. The report.

"Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, By Type (Non-Biodegradable (Bio-PET, Bio-PE, and Others) and Biodegradable (PLA, PHA, Starch Blends, Biodegradable Polyster, and Others)), By End-user Industry (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture, Textile, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.





Key Highlights:

In May 2017, NatureWorks and partnered with showcase Ingeo bioplastic breakthroughs in film and rigid packaging at interpack. This lead to performance enhancements in rigid and flexible packaging including higher heat resistance, greater barrier properties, source reduction, improved strength, new and varied films, and more

ecovio®, a qualified compostable and partially bio-based plastic, plays a vital role in the management of organic waste in the Indian city of Kalyani. Since 2018, a starting ventures pilot project has been working here that focuses to expand organic waste source separation, reduce new plastic waste and eventually produce high-value compost for agricultural use. In August 2019, Purelogic Labs India launched India’s first Bioplastics & Biopolymers particularly for children.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market”, By Type (Non-Biodegradable (Bio-PET, Bio-PE, and Others) and Biodegradable (PLA, PHA, Starch Blends, Biodegradable Polyster, and Others)), By End-user Industry (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture, Textile, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Key Market Insights from the report:

By type, the non-biodegradable segment is accounted to grow at a substantial rate in the global market. In the non-biodegradable segment, the bio-PET is extensively used polymer due to its high durability. Growing demand for flexible films and bio-based bottles in the beverage sector is projected to boost the growth of the segment. Increasing adoption of bio-PET bottles for packaging of carbonated soft drinks is accounted to drive the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

By end-user industry, the packaging segment lead the bioplastics & biopolymers market. Growing demand for bioplastics and biopolymers in the food & beverage industry is expected to boost the growth of the segment. Increasing demand for bio-based material for packaging of organic food products is anticipated to boost the growth of the segment.

By region, Europe bioplastics & biopolymers market is accounted to lead significant share in the bioplastics & biopolymers market over the forecast period, owing to growing demand for bioplastics in the packaging industry. Increasing demand for plastics in agricultural applications in countries such as UK, Germany, Italy, France, and Russia is anticipated to boost the growth of the global market.

Scope of Report:

Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, By Type, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends Non-Biodegradable Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032 Bio-PET Bio-PE Others Biodegradable Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032 PLA PHA Starch Blends Biodegradable Polyster Others

Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, By End-user Industry, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends Packaging Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032 Consumer Goods Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032 Automotive & Transportation Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032 Agriculture Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032 Textile Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032 Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global bioplastics & biopolymers market includes NatureWorks LLC, BASF SE, Braskem S.A., Total Corbion PLA, Arkema S.A., Eastman Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Biome Bioplastics Limited, Novamont S.p.A., and Plantic Technologies Limited.

