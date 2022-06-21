U.S. markets close in 3 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,763.72
    +88.88 (+2.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,434.01
    +545.23 (+1.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,101.81
    +303.46 (+2.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,699.86
    +34.17 (+2.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.80
    +1.24 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.20
    -3.40 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    +0.16 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0535
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2960
    +0.0570 (+1.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2268
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3110
    +1.2260 (+0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,476.28
    +937.46 (+4.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.49
    +19.42 (+4.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     

Rising diesel prices & declining spot rates impacting today's used transportation equipment market

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RBA

While pricing remains strong year over year, Ritchie Bros.' June Market Trends Report shows moderating inflation rates for most truck and equipment categories

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - With its June Market Trends Report, Ritchie Bros. takes a closer look at trends in the used transportation equipment market. According to its latest price indexes, truck tractor prices are up approximately 46% year over year in the United States, but the rate of increase is down 6 percentage points from last month. Similarly, in Canada, prices are currently up 34% year over year for truck tractors, but down 9 percentage points from the May report.

"We have now seen two sequential months of declines for our truck tractor price indexes in the U.S. and Canada, compared to the peak levels we saw in February of this year," said Doug Olive, Senior Vice President (Pricing), Ritchie Bros. "The transportation industry is currently facing headwinds with declining spot rates and record-high diesel prices, which is having a direct impact on the used market, particularly for older, high-usage trucks."

Over the past six months, van and reefer spot rates have dropped as much as -13 to -14%, while weekly diesel prices have increased approximately 58%.

Between April and May of 2022, Ritchie Bros. sold approximately 395 Freightliner Cascadia truck tractors in the United States, with an average age of seven years and achieved a median price of US$40,000. Earlier this year, in February and March, the same age trucks were achieving a median price of US$43,000 (-7% change). Interestingly, Cascadias sold in Canada saw a price increase over this same time period, but they were slightly newer units. Truck tractors sold in Canada in April and May 2022 had a median age of six years and achieved approximately 18% higher prices than the two months prior, when the median age was seven years.

Ritchie Bros.' June Market Trends Report also includes charts and data for International Prostar, Peterbilt 579, and Volvo VNL truck tractor sales. Download the report to learn more at rbassetsolutions.com/market-trends-report.

 Used Commercial Assets - Pricing Highlights
Price change (±1.5%) year-over-year for the 3 months ending May 31, 2022

Categories

USA

CANADA

Large Earthmoving

**

Δ

Increased ~

13 %

Medium Earthmoving

Δ

Increased ~

27 %

**

Aerial

Δ

Increased ~

26 %

Δ

Increased ~

13 %

Truck Tractors

Δ

Increased ~

46 %

Δ

Increased ~

34 %

Vocational Trucks

Δ

Increased ~

28 %

Δ

Increased ~

19 %

Source: Ritchie Bros. transactional data. **Insufficient data.  

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offering live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with weekly featured auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Ritchie List, a self-serve listing service for North America; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales; and sector-specific solutions GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Ritchie Bros. Energy. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, an innovative technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle and integrates parts procurement with both OEMs and dealers; plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-diesel-prices--declining-spot-rates-impacting-todays-used-transportation-equipment-market-301572236.html

SOURCE Ritchie Bros.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/21/c5413.html

Recommended Stories

  • Eric Schmidt Urges US to Lean on TSMC, Samsung for Chip Security

    (Bloomberg) -- The US should do more to attract overseas chipmakers to build plants on its territory as a matter of national security, former Google chief Eric Schmidt wrote in an opinion piece published Monday.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapStocks Gain After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Yields Up: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarMus

  • JetBlue raises its bid to acquire Spirit Airlines

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the bidding war for Spirit Airlines.

  • US Sanctions Help China Supercharge Its Chipmaking Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions from Huawei Technologies Co. to Hikvision spurred appetite for home-grown components.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapStocks Gain After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Yields Up: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarMus

  • Russian Oil Flows to Europe Have Quietly Started Creeping Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s resolve to stop buying Russian crude may be starting to ebb.The continent’s oil refineries took 1.84 million barrels a day of crude from Russia last week, according to tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. That was the the third consecutive weekly increase and took flows from Russia to Europe, including Turkey, to their highest in almost two months.Partly it was about Litasco SA, the trading unit of Russia’s largest oil producer, taking barrels to the company’s refi

  • Gas prices: How to save at the pump, according to an expert

    As gas prices soar to record highs, here are some tips to save at the pump.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Rolls Royce offers cash to workers facing high cost of living

    Britain's economy initially rebounded strongly from the COVID-19 pandemic but is now battling high living costs worsened by a combination of labour shortages, supply chain disruptions, post-Brexit trade problems and war in Ukraine. The UK aero-engine group said that it would give the cash lump sum to 11,000 shop-floor workers as well as 3,000 junior managers. In an emailed statement to Reuters, a Rolls-Royce spokesperson said the company was also offering a 4% pay rise back dated to March to 11,000 UK shopfloor workers.

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla Job Cuts Will Reduce Workforce by 3.5%

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk confirmed the salaried workforce at Tesla Inc. would be cut by about 10% over the next three months, but said the overall reduction in the electric-car maker’s headcount would only be some 3.5% as hourly staff numbers are still expected to grow.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapStocks Gain After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Yields Up: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersS

  • Cobalt Gets Cheaper as China’s Buyers Suffer From Battery Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Cobalt prices are crashing back to earth as sellers offer increasingly steep concessions to Chinese buyers who have turned cold on the battery metal as demand slumps in electric vehicles and smartphones.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapStocks Gain After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Yields Up: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since

  • Exxon Joins Energy Majors Investing in Qatar Gas Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is investing in a $29 billion project to boost Qatar’s gas exports, joining others including ConocoPhillips, TotalEnergies and Eni SpA.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapStocks Gain After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Yields Up: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarMusk, Roubini and Goldman Warn of Rising US Re

  • U.S. Natural-Gas Exporter Completes First Deal With German Buyer

    Venture Global struck the first binding deals by a U.S. natural-gas exporter to supply a German company, as Europe turns to America to help replace supplies from Russia.

  • Germany risks recession as Russian gas crisis deepens

    BERLIN/COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Germany faces certain recession if already faltering Russian gas supplies stop completely, an industry body warned on Tuesday, as Italy said it would consider offering financial backing to help companies refill gas storage to avoid a deeper crisis in winter. European Union states from the Baltic Sea in the north to the Adriatic in the south have outlined measures to cope with a supply crisis after Russia's invasion of Ukraine put energy at the heart of an economic battle between Moscow and the West. The EU relied on Russia for as much as 40% of its gas needs before the war - rising to 55% for Germany - leaving a huge gap to fill in an already tight global gas market.

  • India Tells Oil Companies to Load Up on Discounted Russian Crude

    The Indian government has asked state oil companies to scoop up huge volumes of cheap crude from Russia, according to industry executives.

  • Electric automakers make last-ditch plea for more tax credits before U.S. election

    Shifting political winds during the U.S. November mid-term elections could spell trouble for automakers' hopes of getting billions of dollars in consumer tax credits that would help the United States compete with Chinese and European rivals. General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co, Chrysler-parent Stellantis NV and Toyota Motor Corp have pledged to invest more than $170 billion through 2030 to bolster EV development, production and sales. Automakers are making a furious last-ditch effort to convince Congress to approve an extension of EV incentives before Republicans, who are largely opposed to doling out EV subsidies, could potentially take over both houses of Congress next year.

  • What’s next after Russia reduced gas to Europe?

    It's not a summer heat wave that's making European leaders and businesses sweat. It's fear that Russia's manipulation of natural gas supplies will lead to an economic and political crisis next winter. Or, in the worst case, even sooner.

  • Are Oilfield Service Companies A Buy?

    The global boom in oil prices has been great for oil companies, but oilfield service companies haven’t quite kept up with the rush

  • Analysis-Are high prices unpatriotic or as American as you can get?

    President Joe Biden's pointed criticism of oil and gas companies for earning massive profits as families suffer from high gasoline prices challenges a pillar of American capitalism: that U.S. companies should make as much profit as they legally can, and direct that windfall back to investors. Biden told Shell Plc, Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp and other refining giants last week they have another responsibility: to do everything they can to bring down high gasoline prices that are squeezing American consumers and driving up inflation.

  • U.S. oil benchmark bounces after breaking streak of 7 straight weekly gains

    Oil futures rose Tuesday as U.S. traders returned from a three-day holiday weekend, with crude bouncing after recession fears saw a retreat last week. U.S. markets were closed Monday for the Juneteenth holiday. West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery (CL) (CLN22) rose $1.33, or 1.2%, to $110.89 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

  • Oil climbs $1 per barrel on strong demand, tight supply

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil rose $1 per barrel on Tuesday on high summer fuel demand while supplies remained tight because of sanctions on Russian oil after its invasion of Ukraine. Brent crude rose $1.18 , or 1%, to $115.31 a barrel by 11:12 a.m. ET (1512 GMT). The U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude contract for July, which expires on Tuesday, rose $1.95, or 1.8%, to $111.51.