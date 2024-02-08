Rising Distress in Germany Signals a Lot More Struggles Ahead

(Bloomberg) -- Credit investors are betting that Germany’s struggles are more than a temporary blip.

Economic stagnation, real estate woes and the highest company distress rate in Europe have left bondholders demanding higher corporate spreads from German firms than they are for the wider euro area. That’s a trend that’s been widening since Russia invaded Ukraine, which sent power prices for the country’s energy-intensive manufacturers soaring.

The bad news is continuing to pile up. After the economy shrank in the final quarter of last year, downbeat early surveys for 2024 signal there’s little respite ahead.

Demand from borrowers for investment in the likes of machinery, factories and technology has fallen, creating a risk that domestic growth is impeded in the longer term as companies focus on getting through the current struggle. And now there’s growing concern about some lenders’ exposure to the shaky US corporate real estate market.

“Germany is really in trouble,” said Brian Mangwiro, a fund manager at Barings. “All the big manufacturing economies are slowing but, in Germany, this is compounded by higher energy costs. There are also challenges in the auto sector with competition coming from China.”

At the World Economic Forum in Davos last month, the mood about Germany among executives was far from upbeat. Their view was that Europe’s largest economy has lost its reputation for steadiness and faces a period of struggle as competition increases in everything from machinery to autos, including electric vehicles, as technology advances.

“The country’s economic outlook remains bleak,” according to the Weil European Distress Index, which cited stagnant profitability and liquidity pressures.

The jump in interest rates in the past two years has exacerbated the trouble, exposing problems in the property market in particular. Lender Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG said Wednesday that it had increased loan-loss provisions, noting “persistent weakness” in real estate.

More than $13.6 billion of loans and bonds issued by the country’s companies were distressed last month, 13 times the level in Italy, data compiled by Bloomberg News show. It points to a wider problem, with about 15% of companies in Germany currently troubled, the highest rate in Europe, according to a report by consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal.

“Distress is spreading to other sectors” beyond real estate, construction and retail, which were hit by inflation and rising borrowing costs, said Christian Ebner, managing director in the financial restructuring advisory team. “Manufacturing is starting to be affected” and automotive “will continue to be a problem child.”

Germany’s uncertain political future is also weighing on the country. Deutsche Bank AG Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing has said concern about the rise of the far-right AfD party is contributing to declining investments. Finance Minister Christian Lindner made similar remarks this week.

“The AfD is a location risk,” Lindner said Monday. “This is a party that’s calling into question the basic consensus of our country, namely European integration.”

Taking Advantage

Some see an opportunity to take advantage of the troubles. Private equity firms are being drawn to Germany because of the emerging stress and are seeking to buy family businesses cheaply and drive operational improvements, according to bankers and advisers attending Davos.

The recession in industry means there’s an “opportunity to make those high rate loans or to buy companies that are pretty levered where you inject equity,” Victor Kholsa, founder and chief investment officer at Strategic Value Partners, said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “That opportunity set we can really see.”

Direct lenders such as Ares Management Corp. and Blackstone Inc. have opened offices in Frankfurt and are proactively looking to lend to German businesses, including funding buyouts by private equity.

Among the transaction targets are metering company Techem GmbH, but some have been surprised by the poor quality of some of the companies looking to borrow. Last year, lenders took over a number of German businesses that had fallen foul of loan agreements.

Short sellers are also seeking to take advantage, making a €5.7 billion wager against the country’s companies. The biggest bet is held by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd. which is shorting Deutsche Bank AG, Volkswagen AG and landlord Vonovia AG among other firms.

Property Risk

The short bet on Vonovia points to concerns about the German real estate market. Landlord Adler Group SA remains at risk of liquidation and Austrian tycoon Rene Benko’s Signa, which owned a large amount of German properties, filed for insolvency late last year.

The rise in interest rates has already seen residential prices fall almost 11% from their peak in 2022. Jefferies Inc. analysts forecast peak-to-trough value declines of about 40% on average for offices there, potentially triggering writedowns for borrowers and lenders.

Read more: US Commercial Real Estate Contagion Is Now Moving to Europe

While the financial system has coped well with multiple periods of turmoil in recent years, commercial real estate and a lack of economic growth will be a concern going forward for German banks, said Florian Heider, a former head of the financial markets research section at the European Central Bank. The big question is whether they did proper risk management and set adequate capital aside for losses, he added.

“The market for real estate needs to be watched very carefully,” said Jörg Rocholl, president of the Berlin-based business school ESMT and an adviser to the finance ministry. The fall in mortgage lending is also hurting bank profitability, he said.

Credit Defaults

The Bundesbank warned in November that at the start of 2023, the “present value of the banking book” was negative for 15 savings banks and 37 credit cooperatives,” adding they seem particularly vulnerable to an increase in interest rates. Since then, ECB rates have risen by 2 percentage points.

One-third of commercial real estate loans in Germany face higher borrowing costs over three years, which could cause cause credit defaults and impairments to rise more sharply, the watchdog said.

Fixed-income investors have become more reluctant to add exposure to lenders exposed to CRE, as seen in the issuance of covered bonds, the safest type of debt that banks can sell. Aareal Bank AG had to lean on its lead managers, who put €125 million in the order book, to get a €500m four-year offering over the line in January. Aareal declined to comment.

Many companies and landlords are adopting the mantra ‘Survive ‘Til 2025’ in the belief that rate cuts will make debt burdens more affordable and increase dealmaking. Traders are currently betting on five 25 basis-point reductions in the euro area this year.

“In the context of still macro-challenged companies, it’s a sliver of light at the back of the horizon,” Ebner at Alvarez & Marsal said. “Until lower rates translate into a tangible increase in the availability of capital market solutions we will continue to see stress.”

--With assistance from Silas Brown and Dinesh Nair.

