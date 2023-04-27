Rising Use of drones in the energy sector

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The global Drones in Energy Sector market size is expected to reach USD 178.36 million by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 18.68% in the forecast period (2022−2030), according to Skyquest latest research report. With an increasing need for safer inspection and reduced inspection costs, the need for drones has grown in the past few years. In addition, according to SkyQuest, using drones in infrastructure inspection in the energy sector can result in up to a 50% reduction in cost compared to traditional methods.

The increasing trend of using drones equipped with light detection and ranging technology has added to the growth of for drone market in the energy sector. The LiDAR technology drone can generate highly detailed 3D maps of infrastructure, allowing more accurate inspection and faster identification of issues. Moreover, the use of thermal imaging cameras on drones is increasing, which can detect heat anomalies in pipelines and power lines that could indicate potential problems.

On a global scale, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched a program called "BEYOND" (Building Enduring Networks for Drone Integration) to accelerate the integration of drones into the national airspace system. Similarly, the UK government has launched a £2m innovation competition for drones in the energy sector, to support innovation and improve efficiency in the industry.

Fixed-wing segment dominates the global market

Fixed-wing dominated the global market owing to its longer flight time and stability in windy conditions. It also can carry heavier payloads, such as LiDAR sensors, which can provide more detailed and accurate inspections of infrastructure. In addition, fixed-wing drones equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms can provide more accurate and efficient inspections.

In terms of application, the inspection and monitoring segment is the leading segment for its easy and less expensive inspection. The growing regulations in various countries have led to the growth of drones for this application. In the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted more than 5,000 waivers for commercial drone operations, many of which are for inspection and monitoring purposes in the energy sector.

North America to register substantial growth

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets due to the presence of leading drone manufacturers. The United States has a well-developed regulatory framework for drones that encourage the safe and widespread use of drones in the region.

Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing markets owing to an Increasing demand for energy and the development of new technologies. According to research, the Indian government has launched the National Wind-Solar Hybrid Policy, which aims to increase the share of renewable energy in the country. Drones are being used to inspect solar and wind energy infrastructure which has led to an increased efficiency and cost savings.

Drones in Energy Sector Market Report Suggests:

The global market size is projected to grow by USD 178.36 million by 2030 owing to the increasing need for safer inspection

In terms of application, the Inspection and monitoring segment dominates due to easy and less expensive inspection provided by drones

In terms of type, the Fixed-wing segment is projected to gain more popularity due to the presence of leading drone manufacturers

North America and the Asia Pacific are leading markets and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due to Government initiatives and the development of new technologies.

Drones in Energy Sector Market Segmentation:

The global Drones in the Energy Sector market report is segmented based on type, application, and region.

By Type

Fixed Wing Drones

Multi-Rotor Drones

Hybrid Drones

By Application

Inspection and Monitoring

Oil and Gas

Wind Energy

Solar Energy

Power Transmission and Distribution

Others (e.g. nuclear power plants, hydroelectric dams)

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

RoE

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

RoLA

Middle-East and Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of MEA

Drones in Energy Sector Market Major Company Profiles:

DJI

AeroVironment

Cyberhawk Innovations

Sky Futures

Measure

PrecisionHawk

Airware

Kespry

AirRobot

Delair

Flyability

Ascending Technologies

SenseFly

Skycatch

Aeryon Labs

H3 Dynamics

DroneDeploy

Percepto

