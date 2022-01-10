Rising Focus on Exploring Potential of Stem Cells as Therapeutic Tools in Drug Targeting and Regenerative Medicine to Fuel Revenue Growth of Stem Cells Market: Reports and Data

Rapid advancements in stem cell research, development of novel stem cell technology, use of stem cell therapy to treat chronic and rare diseases, and rapid progress of regenerative medicine are some key factors expected to drive market growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports and Data has published its latest report titled "Stem Cells Market By Product (Adult Stem Cells, Human Embryonic Stem Cells, IPS Cells, and Very Small Embryonic-Like Stem Cells), By Technology (Cell Acquisition, Cell Production, Cryopreservation, and Expansion & Sub-Culture), By Therapies (Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy and Autologous Stem Cell Therapy), and By Application (Regenerative Medicine and Drug Discovery & Discovery), and By Region Forecast To 2028."

According to the latest report by Reports and Data, the global stem cells market size was USD 10.13 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 19.31 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

Drivers, Restraints, & Opportunities

Stem cells are cells that have the potential to differentiate into different types of cells in the body. Stem cells have the ability of self-renewal and differential into specialized adult cell types. Stems cells are being explored for their potential in tissue regeneration and repair and in treatment of chronic diseases. Increasing number of clinical trials are underway to assess and establish safety and efficacy of stem cell therapy for various diseases and disorders. Rapid advancement in stem cell research, rising investment to accelerate stem cell therapy development, and increasing use of stem cells as therapeutic tools for treatment of neurological diseases and malignancies are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. in addition, growing incidence of type 1 diabetes, spinal cord injuries, Parkinson's diseases, and Alzheimer's disease, among others have further boosted adoption of stem cell therapies and is expected to fuel revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Stem cells are basic cells in the body from which cells with specialized functions are generated such as heart muscle cells, brain cells, bone cells, or blood cells. Maturation of stem cells into specialized cells have enabled researchers and doctors better understand the pathophysiology of diseases and conditions. Stem cells have great potential to be grown to become new tissues for transplant and in regenerative medicine. Stem cells that are programmed to differentiate into tissue-specific cells are widely being used to test new drugs that target specific diseases, such as nerve cells can be generated to test safety and efficacy of drugs that are being developed for nerve disorders and diseases. Stem cells are of two major types: pluripotent cells that can differentiate into any cells in the adult body and multipotent cells that are restricted to differentiate into limited population of cells. Increasing clinical research is being carried out to advance stem cell therapy to improve cardiac function and to treat muscular dystrophy and heart failure. Recent progress in preclinical and clinical research have expanded application scope of stem cell therapy into treating diseases for which currently available therapies have failed to be effective. This is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the market going ahead.

However, immunity-related concerns associated with stem cell therapies, increasing incidence of abnormalities in adult stem cells, and rising number of ethical issues associated with stem cell research such as risk of harm during isolation of stem cells, therapeutic misconception, and concerns surrounding safety and efficacy of stem cell therapies are some key factors expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

Impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

Took a toll on economy of various countries

Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors

Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

Supply impacts were further compounded owing to reduced disposable income

Emergence of variants continue to cause concerns and impact normal routines

Rising use of Human Embryonic Stem Cells in Regenerative Medicine to Drive Market Growth:

Human embryonic stem cells (ESCs) segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period attributable to increasing use of human embryonic stem cells in regenerative medicine and tissue repair, rising application in drug discovery, and growing importance of embryonic stem cells as in vitro models for drug testing.

Cryopreservation Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

Cryopreservation segment is expected to dominate other technology segments in terms of revenue share over the forecast period. Cryopreservation techniques are widely used in stem cell preservation and transport owing to its ability to provide secure, stable, and extended cell storage for isolated cell preparations. Cryopreservation also provides various benefits to cell banks and have numerous advantages such as secure storage, flexibility and timely delivery, and low cost and low product wastage.

Regenerative Medicine Segment to Lead in Terms of Revenue Growth:

Regenerative medicine segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable to significant progress in regenerative medicine, increasing research and development activities to expand potential of stem cell therapy in treatment of wide range of diseases such as neurodegenerative diseases, diabetes, and cancers, among others, and rapid advancement in cell-based regenerative medicine.

North America to Dominate Other Regions in Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to dominate other regional markets in terms of revenue share over the forecast period attributable to increasing adoption of stem cell therapy to treat chronic diseases, rising investment to accelerate stem cell research, approval for clinical trials and research studies, growing R&D activities to develop advanced cell-based therapeutics, and presence of major biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in the region.

Asia Pacific Market Revenue to Expand Significantly:

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable to increasing R&D activities to advance stem cell-based therapies owing to rapidly rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, rising investment to accelerate development of state-of-the-art healthcare and research facilities, establishment of a network of cell banks, increasing approval for regenerative medicine clinical trials, and rising awareness about the importance of stem cell therapies in the region.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Celgene Corporation

Virgin Health Bank

ReNeuron Group Plc.

Biovault Family

Mesoblast Ltd.

Precious Cells International Ltd.

Caladrius, Opexa Therapeutics, Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc.

Pluristem

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the stem cells market based on product, technology, therapies, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Adult stem cells

Human embryonic stem cells

IPS cells

Very small embryonic like stem cells

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Cell acquisition

Cell Production

Cryopreservation

Expansion and sub-culture

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy

Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Regenerative medicine

Drug discovery & development

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

The reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2021–2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2028.

The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

The report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

