Rising Fuel Costs Lead To Win For Energy, Cathie Wood's Biotech Play Loses Big - ETF Winners And Losers: Medium-Cap Returns

We performed a screening of medium-cap ETFs, defined as having Assets Under Management (AUM) between $2 billion and $10 billion - to determine what funds had the largest positive and negative returns on the week, according to data from etfdb.com. Only non-leveraged funds were considered.

Winners

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA: VDE)

VDE was down 3.36% on the week.

The Vanguard Energy ETF is tied to the MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index, offering broad exposure to the US energy industry. It also has an exceedingly low expense ratio, making it a competitive option.

The fund has $8.39 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.10%. VDE has holdings in 114 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 64.92% of the fund.

The fund’s largest holdings are Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) making up 21.87% and 15.22% of the fund, respectively.

YTD, VDE is up 5.53%.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA: XOP)

XOP is up 3.17% over the trailing week.

The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF offers exposure to the exploration and production sub sector of the domestic oil market. Like many of State Street’s products, it is equal weighted, making it a balanced option.

The fund has $3.87 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.35%. XOP has holdings in 60 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 26.17% of the fund.

The fund’s largest holdings are SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) and APA Corporation (NYSE: APA) making up 2.77% and 2.71% of the fund, respectively.

XOP is up 11.13% YTD.

Losers

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS: ARKG)

ARKG is down 6.21% on the week.

Companies within ARKG are focused on and are expected to substantially benefit from extending and enhancing the quality of human and other life by incorporating technological and scientific developments and advancements in genomics into their business.

The fund has $2.12 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of .75%. The fund is spread across 44 companies with the top 10 holdings accounting for 51.86% of the fund’s value.

ARKG’s largest holdings are Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) and Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) making up 10.46% and 6.27% of the fund, respectively.

ARKG is up 6.38%, YTD.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: KWEB)

KWEB is down 5.82% on the week.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF offers pureplay exposure to Chinese software and information technology stocks. These companies directly compete with the FANG+ behemoths that dominate the US market.

KWEB has $6.15 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.69%. The fund has holdings in 32 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 60.72% of the fund.

The fund’s largest holdings are Alibaba Group Holding Limited (HKG: 9988) and Tencent Holdings Ltd. (HKG: 700) making up 9.26% and 8.98% of the fund, respectively.

YTD, KWEB is down 4.64%.

