Rising Health & Nourishment Concerns to Support Demand Growth of Tea Infusions on a Global Level, States Fact.MR

·8 min read
Recent Trend of Offering Tea Infused With Tequila, Vodka, and Wine Is Expected To Offer Attractive Opportunities for Market Players In Terms Of Revenue Generation and For Consumers to Enjoy a Wider Range Of Products

Seoul, South Korea, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global tea infusion market is estimated at US$ 720.7 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Tea infusions are obtained from tea by following the process of infusion; for instance, fruit and flower tea infusions. These infusions are being used as a taste enhancer and even for medical purposes. They are also used as fragrance and flavour ingredients in the food and beverage sector.

As tea infusions are enriched with numerous vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, they offer several health benefits. For instance, tea infusion can enhance the overall well-being of a person by enhancing relaxation, improving the digestive system, reducing pain, and boosting immunity. Along with tea infusions being considered natural and healthy, they are a rich source of nourishment, thereby attracting more consumers.

What’s driving the Popularity of Tea Infusion across the World?

“Tea Infusion Acting as Substitute to Aerated & Frizzy Drinks”

Consumers are relishing infused tea flavours by brewing them with fruits, flowers, herbs, spices, etc., in either cold or hot water. The rich aroma and incredible taste is attracting consumers towards them along with some beneficial health properties.

Along with this, a consumer can choose from a variety of herbs, botanicals, and flavours, providing numerous benefits in the process.

Tea infusion are a great substitute for aerated or fizzy drinks. They can be accompanied by fruits or desserts. As these are made with 100% natural ingredients, they carry within themselves an incredible aroma filled with flavour and decadence. These tea infusion can even be used to make cocktails, iced teas, drinks, etc.

Why are Dried Tea Infusion Highly Sought-after?

Dried tea infusion, under the form segment, dominate by holding 71.8% share in the overall market in 2022. The segment is set to register 3.5% CAGR throughout the assessment period and is likely to exceed a market share of 73.3%.

Demand in this particular segment is attributed to factors such as consumers preferring the dried version of tea infusion over the fresh versions. This is basically due to the aroma left by dried tea infusion variants.

  • Tea Infusion Market by Product Type :

    • Flower Tea Infusion

      • Chamomile Tea

      • Jasmine Tea

      • Rosebud Tea

    • Fruit Tea Infusion

      • Lemon Tea

      • Black Currant Tea

      • Ginger Tea

      • Soursop (Annona Muricata)

      • Orange Tea

    • Herbal Tea Infusion

      • Liquorice Tea

      • Tulsi Tea

      • Fennel Tea

    • Liquid Tea Infusion

      • Tequila Tea

      • Vodka Infused Tea

      • Wine-Flavored Tea

  • Tea Infusions Market by Form :

    • Fresh Tea Infusion

    • Dried Tea Infusion

      • Powder

      • Capsules

  • Tea Infusions Market by Sales Channel :

    • Offline Sales

      • Direct Sales

      • Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

      • Retail Sales

      • Other Sales Channels

    • Online Sales

      • Company/Brand Websites

      • e-commerce Platforms

Competitive Landscape

Prominent tea infusion manufacturers are Infused Tea Company, Finlays, Stash Tea, Camden Tea Company and fuze Beverages, Numi Inc., Teatulia Organic Teas, Halssen & Lyon Gmbh, MartinBauer, Wollenhaupt Tea GmbH, Tetley, and Clipper Teas

Key market players are deploying sustainable technologies and are also optimizing their systems to fulfil end-user demand. Leading market players are also focusing on developing innovative packaging designs to attract more consumers.

  • Good Pharma in 2021 released tea and mushroom infusion with carefully sourced ingredients, claiming that just one cup of the tea is beneficial. The tea has several health benefits such as powerful antioxidant activity, bioactive compounds, and key amino acids, along with supporting mind-body stress management

  • Tetley Tea 2020 launched Tetley Herbal Infusion, a range of fruit and herbal infusion that are brewed in cold water. These infusion come in several flavours such as raspberry & cranberry, strawberry & watermelon, lemon & cucumber, and orange & peach. These infusions are available at affordable price points with consumers looking for healthier options than soft drinks.

Key Takeaways from Tea Infusion Market Study

  • The global tea infusion market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% and be valued at US$ 992.3 million by 2032.

  • The market witnessed 2% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021.

  • Under product type, flower tea infusions dominate the market and are expected to expand at 3.8% CAGR and reach a valuation of US$ 420.2 million by the end of 2032.

  • Dried, under form segment, leads the market with 71.8% share in 2022.

  • The European region led the global market with 26.4% share in 2021.

  • Based on region, demand for tea infusions is projected to rise at CAGRs of 3.6% and 4.1%, respectively, in East Asia and South Asia and Oceania.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


