Rising Industrialization and Sustainability: Why the Global Transformer Market is Growing

·2 min read

 

Distribution transformers will continue to dominate the overall transformer market growth opportunities due to rising urbanization and industrialization, says Frost & Sullivan

SAN ANTONIO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing electricity demand alongside sustained increases in the utilization of renewable energy will boost investments in power transmission and distribution (T&D) infrastructure and grid assets, including transformers. Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Transformer Market, finds that a surge in electrification rate and economic growth of countries across regions will expedite the demand for both power and distribution transformers globally. The market for global transformers will likely reach $64.24 billion by 2030 from $42.46 billion in 2021, an uptick at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%.

Growth for the Global Transformer Market
Growth for the Global Transformer Market

For further information on this analysis, please click here.

"Grid equipment digitalization and sustainability are the top technological trends to drive the transformer market globally," said Neha Tatikota, Energy & Environment Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The former will inflate the demand for digital power and distribution transformers. On the other hand, the latter will boost demand for green transformers offering a wide range of benefits, such as smaller carbon footprints and higher safety."

Tatikota added: "From technology type, distribution transformers will continue to dominate the overall transformer market, mainly due to rising urbanization and global industrialization. However, the growth of power transformer is attributed to economies' strong transmission investments related to ambitious government targets for renewables."

The expansion of the global transformer market will unlock lucrative growth opportunities for market participants, such as:

  • Smart or intelligent transformers present a competitive advantage for manufacturers because digitally enabled transformers are a prerequisite in the power transformer segment.

  • Utilities should invest heavily in AI-enabled digital services that provide different ways to compile data for live monitoring and performance trends analysis. This will add value to the overall operational efficiency of the substation.

  • Offering new services/solutions such as maintenance history and load/demand forecasting at lower costs is expected to expand the manufacturers' market footprint.

  • Transformer manufacturers need to remain innovative and strengthen R&D because there´s a higher uptake of renewable energy. This will help to remain on par with developments of the new energy industry and products, create sustainable solutions, and gain more market share.

Global Transformer Growth Opportunities is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's, Energy & Environment research and analysis available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Global Transformer Growth Opportunities
MG7E

Contact:
Nicole Ryder
Corporate Communications
E: Nicole.Ryder@frost.com
https://www.frost.com/

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

