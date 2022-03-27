Rising Instances of Aneurysms and Ischemic Strokes Expected to Drive Demand for Neurointerventional Devices in the APAC Region

FACT.MR

Neurointerventional Devices Market Analysis By Product Type (Embolic Coils Neurointerventional Devices, Balloon Neurointerventional Devices, Carotid Stents Neurointerventional Devices), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Application (Coiling Procedures, Stenting, Cerebral Angiography) - Global Forecast 2021-2031



ROCKVILLE, Md., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Neurointerventional Devices market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 8% between 2021 and 2031. The market is expected to reach US$ 5 Bn by the end of 2031.

The demand for Neurointerventional Devices is expected to rise over the forecast period and the market was valued US$ 2.3 Bn in 2020.

Healthcare has evolved massively over the past decade, and this can be attributed to increasing prevalence of diseases, technological proliferation, and rise in overall healthcare expenditure. Neurological disorders have seen a rise in the past decade. Majorly driving the neurointerventional devices industry is rising prevalence of brain aneurysms.

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=134

Rising geriatric population is also expected to be crucial to the demand for neurointerventional devices over the next few years. Adoption of neurointerventional devices is currently only limited to developed regions such as North America and Europe, which are anticipated to be very lucrative markets throughout the forecast period. But popularity and adoption of neurointerventional devices are anticipated to see healthy hike in APAC and Latin America as well as the years go by.

What is the Outlook for Minimally Invasive Technology for Neurointerventional Treatment?

Adoption of neurointerventional devices has seen a major hike over the past years, as more neurological disorders are being treated. Minimally invasive devices and procedures have gained massive popularity and acceptance among neurosurgeons and patients as well. This can be attributed to faster healing and less discomfort associated with minimally invasive procedures.

Story continues

Technologically advanced neurointerventional devices are being researched and developed by manufacturers to deliver effective solutions and maximize their revenue potential. Rising demand for neurointerventional devices among neurosurgeons is expected to play a crucial role in the development of more precise and effective devices.

To learn more about Neurointerventional Devices Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=134

Key Segments Covered in the Neurointerventional Devices Industry Survey

By Product Type:

Embolic Coils Neurointerventional Devices

Neurovascular Thrombectomy Neurointerventional Devices

Carotid Stents Neurointerventional Devices

Flow Diverters Neurointerventional Devices

Embolic Protection Neurointerventional Devices

Stent Retrievers Neurointerventional Devices

Intracranial Stents Neurointerventional Devices

Liquid Embolic Neurointerventional Devices

Intrasaccular Neurointerventional Devices

Balloon Neurointerventional Devices

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Application:

Neurointerventional Devices for Coiling Procedures

Neurointerventional Devices for Stenting

Neurointerventional Devices for Cerebral Angiography

Neurointerventional Devices for Neurothrombectomy Procedure

Neurointerventional Devices for Flow Disruption



Competitive Landscape

Some of the key manufacturers of neurointerventional devices, such as Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Nevro Corp., Nuvectra Corporation, Stimwave Technologies Inc., and Saluda Medical Pty Ltd., have been profiled in this market study.

Minnetronix announced that it will be rebranding itself as Minnetronix Medical. The company is planning to launch a new line of neurointerventional critical-care devices that would be under the new Minnetronix Neuro line.

In February 2020, Rist Neurovascular announced that it had acquired FDA 510(k) clearance for its new product - Rist Cath radial, a product made to access the neurovasculature through the radial artery in the wrist. This is the first FDA-approved device to make this possible in neurointerventional procedures.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=134

Key players in the Neurointerventional Devices Market

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Nevro Corp.

Nuvectra Corporation

Stimwave Technologies Inc.

Saluda Medical Pty Ltd.



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By end of 2031, neurointerventional devices industry estimated to be valued at US$ 5 Bn.

High cost of neurointerventional devices expected to hinder the market growth.

Over next ten years, market slated to rise at healthy CAGR of 8%.

North America expected to hold dominant share throughout forecast period.

APAC and Latin America expected to see healthy rise in adoption of neurointerventional devices.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, prevalence of brain aneurysms and strokes, and rising geriatric population are factors driving demand.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Healthcare Domain-

Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market Analysis - Rapid advancements in healthcare, as well as dramatic socioeconomic changes that result in altered lifestyles, provide opportunities for manufacturers to expand their footprint in the rare neurological disease treatment market. North America is poised to be the leading region in the global rare neurological disease treatment market in 2019, accounting for a 2/5th market share due to well-established healthcare infrastructure and ongoing emphasis on R&D in drugs and treatment of rare diseases.

Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Growth- Technological advancements in the healthcare industry, as well as an increase in preference for painless surgical procedures such as robotic surgery, laparoscopic surgery, and others, are expected to drive supplier sales. The demand for bariatric minimally invasive surgery and cosmetic minimally invasive surgery is also rising. Growing adoption of robotic-assisted surgeries and advancements in image guidance systems have shaped investments in the minimally invasive surgery market.

Wireless Neurostimulator Market Forecast- Some of the technical drivers for the wireless neurostimulator market include the growing potential of wireless neurostimulator wearables as a result of technological advancements in wave generation and wave forms, as well as the growing trend of smart devices that simplify recording, storing, and analysing data. The advancement of non-invasive, affordable, and user-friendly devices, as well as the development of apps to control these devices, is driving the development of wireless neurostimulator products.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

Japan Sales Office

4-1-1 Nakano,

9F Nakano Sunplaza

Tokyo, 164-8512

Japan

E: sales@factmr.com



