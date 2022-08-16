U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,298.00
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,902.00
    +29.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,675.50
    -5.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,025.00
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.83
    -0.58 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.30
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    20.23
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0170
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7910
    -0.0580 (-2.04%)
     

  • Vix

    19.95
    +0.42 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2059
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3790
    +0.1070 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,016.57
    -921.73 (-3.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    569.56
    -21.20 (-3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.15
    +8.26 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,861.76
    -10.02 (-0.03%)
     

Rising Overdose Deaths Lead Dallas Addiction Treatment Providers, Nonprofits and Community Leaders to Form Anti-Fentanyl Coalition

Greenhouse Treatment Center
·3 min read

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Several addiction treatment providers, nonprofits, mental health practitioners and community influencers based in and around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex have come together to form a community coalition called Meet for Change. The coalition’s mission is to address the effects of fentanyl, substance use and addiction on local communities.

Led by the organizations Greenhouse Treatment CenterThe Haven Texas and Winning the Fight, Meet for Change will hold its inaugural meeting this Thursday, August 18, 13101 Preston Road, Suite 601 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The registration link can be found here.

Preliminary CDC numbers show that more than 100,000 lives were lost due to overdose deaths in 2021 with the primary driver being the synthetic opioid fentanyl. In fact, more than 88% of all opioid overdose deaths were due to fentanyl and more than 68% of all overdose deaths, and Texas has not been spared. Recently, more than 15,000 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl were seized in North Texas, and in South Texas alone, there was a 1,066% increase in the amount of fentanyl seized by the DEA last year, including 588 pounds of fentanyl.

To put the dangers of fentanyl in perspective, if two milligrams of fentanyl is a lethal amount, then the amount of fentanyl seized last year – 588 pounds – could result in 133,356,048 deaths. That’s nearly 40% of the entire country.

Because of these astonishing stats and the insidious nature in which fentanyl has permeated our neighborhoods, Meet for Change seeks to collaborate with local leaders, and, hopefully, the community-at-large, to come together and seek out solutions to this crisis with tangible results.

“How this problem is currently being addressed by decision makers is not effective as we continue to see record numbers of deaths year after year,” said Jason Brazell, chief operating officer of The Haven, a Dallas-based inpatient medical detox program and co-founder of Meet for Change. “We, as well as the other nonprofits and addiction treatment centers that comprise this coalition, are the ones seeing and treating patients from Texas and around the country firsthand. I can think of no better group of professionals to address this issue.”

Elected officials, medical professionals, law enforcement, mental health providers and governmental entities will be present for an open discussion to hear from those treating those suffering the most from this scourge and deliberate ways in which these organizations and leaders can work together to enact change.

“We have gotten to the point where encountering fentanyl or a substance laced with fentanyl is so commonplace, not coming across it is an anomaly,” said Philip Van Guilder, community affairs director at Greenhouse Treatment Center and co-founder of Meet for Change. “As a person in long-term recovery, I have dedicated my life to educating the public on the dangers of addiction, substances and overdoses, but this is a tragedy unlike anything I’ve ever seen. Far too many lives are being ruined or lost and something has to change.”

About Meet for Change
Meet for Change is a coalition led by Greenhouse Treatment Center, The Haven Texas and Winning the Fight created to collaboratively effect change and save lives in the midst of a fentanyl crisis. For more information, contact PR@MeetforChange.org.


Recommended Stories

  • Fintech Giant Lufax Plans Hong Kong Listing to Hedge US Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Fintech firm Lufax Holding Ltd. is planning to go public in Hong Kong, the latest in a wave of New York-traded Chinese companies seeking alternative listings to hedge against the risk of being banned from US markets.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing Probe‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Ap

  • Salesforce.com (CRM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Salesforce.com (CRM) closed at $191.06, marking a +0.62% move from the previous day.

  • 4 Ways to Safely Build Credit When You Have None

    If you don't have a credit history, you might have a low or non-existent FICO credit score (the three-digit number that financial institutions use to determine an individual's creditworthiness). Unfortunately, a good credit score is necessary for a lot of common situations—trying to secure a car loan, get a credit card, or pass a rental application for an apartment, to name a few. Attempting to build a good credit score from scratch is sort of like trying to get a job without experience.

  • Walmart Earnings Preview: Can Falling Gas Prices Provide Second Half Spending Lift?

    Falling gas prices are saving Americans $400 million a week for discretionary spending. Will some of that flow into Walmart over the second half of the year?

  • What’s the best way to invest in tech stocks right now? This strategy is working well for one fund manager.

    Robert Stimpson of Oak Associates Funds favors a "financials first" approach to tech stocks.

  • Digital Bank Revolut Gets Approval to Offer Crypto Services Throughout Europe

    European digital bank Revolut has been granted authorization by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CYSEC) allowing it to offer crypto services across the European Economic Area (EEA).

  • AMMO stock tumbles after plan to separate into 2 publicly traded companies

    Shares of AMMO Inc. tumbled 10.1% in morning trading Monday, after the online guns seller announced a plan to separate into two publicly traded companies, one that includes its firearms marketplace and the other that includes its ammunition and components business. The stock's selloff comes a day after it closed at an eight-month high, which followed a 62.5% rocket ride in three months. Following the separation, the Outdoor Online Inc. company will be comprised of GunBroker.com and its related o

  • Stocks, dollar gain despite surprise weak China data

    Global equities and the U.S. dollar advanced on Monday despite weaker-than-expected economic data in China that prompted its central bank to cut its lending rate, stoking concerns of a global recession. The People's Bank of China unexpectedly cut key interest rates after the world's second-largest economy reported July data on industrial output and retail sales that missed most analyst estimates. China's strict COVID-19 restrictions have hobbled activity at its main manufacturing hubs and popular tourist spots, including Shanghai, even as a deepening downturn continues in the property market.

  • Utilities ETF (IDU) Hits New 52-Week High

    Utilities ETF IDU has hit a 52-week high lately. Can it soar higher?

  • Puerto Rico Power Utility Takes More Time to Reach Debt Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority and its creditors will keep negotiating through Sept. 9 to strike a potential deal to reduce $9 billion of debt.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing Probe‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsMuch of the US Will Be an ‘Extreme Heat B

  • The World’s Largest Hedge Fund Sold 5 Chinese Stocks. Here’s Why.

    The world’s second-biggest economy shows signs of cooling. China's central bank cut interest rates after data showed a weakening of retail sales.

  • Silicon Valley Bank CEO Greg Becker says startups' cash burn is about to slow down

    SVB Financial CEO Greg Becker has been through Silicon Valley's most challenging times. Here's how he compares what's happening now with the dotcom crash, the Great Recession and Covid-19.

  • TRVG vs. ZS: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

    TRVG vs. ZS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Stocks Poised to Open Lower on Monday

    Monthly housing data will come this week from the National Association of Home Builders, the Census Bureau, and the National Association of Realtors.

  • Is Vanguard Explorer Fund Investor (VEXPX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

    Mutual Fund Report for VEXPX

  • Third Point discloses stake of nearly $1 billion in Disney, pushes for changes

    Hedge fund Third Point on Monday disclosed a stake of roughly $1 billion in Walt Disney Co and said it plans to push the media company to make a string of changes, from spinning off cable sports channel ESPN to buying back shares and adding new board members. Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb, who runs Third Point, made a U-turn on Disney when he built a new stake in the second quarter, not long after exiting his position months earlier when fears about rising prices and faster interest rate hikes sparked a sharp market selloff. Now Third Point, owning roughly 0.4% of the company known for its theme parks and movies like "Aladdin" and "Frozen," is back with praise for the company's CEO, Robert Chapek, and a list of initiatives he and the board should pursue to boost growth.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is a Trending Stock

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Meta Platforms (META) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Activist Investor Dan Loeb Takes New Stake in Disney, Urges ESPN Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Dan Loeb acquired a stake in Walt Disney Co. and called for sweeping changes at the world’s largest entertainment company, including a spinoff of the ESPN sports network and new board members.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing Probe‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved

  • China’s Slump May Cause Gas Prices to Dip Again

    Brent crude, the international benchmark, tumbled nearly 4% as China's economy showed weakness. Gasoline prices could keep falling, despite recent signs of upward pressure.

  • Billionaire Behind Big Nickel Short Plans to Sell Steel Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Tsingshan Holding Group Co., the nickel giant owned by billionaire Xiang Guangda, is in advanced talks to sell some of its stainless-steel assets in Indonesia to China Baowu Steel Group Corp. as part of a strategic review, according to people familiar with the negotiations.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat