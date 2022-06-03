U.S. markets close in 2 hours 56 minutes

Rising Penetration of Crosslinking Agents Market in Decorative Applications and Water-based Crosslinking Agents to Propel the Market at US$ 18.45 billion by 2032; Fact.MR Study

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Decorative Coatings Account for Over 72% Revenue Share of Global Crosslinking Agents Market By 2032

United States, Rockville, MD , June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per detailed industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global crosslinking agents market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4% and reach US$ 18.45 billion by the end of 2032.

Crosslinking is used in both biological and synthetic chemistry. The word 'crosslink' is used to describe a distinction between the physical and mechanical properties of artificial polymers. The degree to which characteristics are altered is determined by the crosslink density. The viscosity of the compound is reduced when the crosslink density is low, but a high-density crosslink leads the material to become extremely stiff.

The technique of covalent crosslinking is utilized in scientific and industrial application technologies for regulating and enhancing the features of the resulting polymer interface or solution, such as coatings and thermosets. Crosslinking agents are used because of their ability to change polymer chains, boosting cohesiveness, product thermal resistance, and reducing peel tack and stickiness.

For more insights into the Market, Get A Sample of this Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7411

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the crosslinking agents market is the increased use of powder coatings across the world. Electrical wires, hot water pipes, specially molded containers, thermal insulation, automotive trims, and sports equipment are just a few of the end uses of crosslinking agents. Consequently, the expanding automotive, coating, and pulp & paper sectors around the world will play a key role in driving the demand for crosslinking agents over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Global crosslinking agents market to reach a valuation of US$ 18.45 billion by 2032.

  • Market in North America is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period.

  • Europe accounts for 25% share of the global market.

  • Consumption of amino crosslinking agents is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2032.

Consumption of crosslinking agents has always been significantly higher in automotive applications. Because of the constant demand for coatings in the transportation sector, i.e. various types of vehicles, the market is expected to continue to thrive over the coming years, says a Fact.MR analyst

For Comprehensive Insights Ask An Analyst Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7411

Winning Strategy

The focus of major players is on enhancing their sales and distribution networks. Some market players are also concentrating on expanding their manufacturing capacities across regions to increase global volume sales while also fulfilling consumer needs.

With the increased demand for crosslinking agents in the worldwide market, market players are expected to benefit from attractive growth prospects over the coming years.

For instance,

  • In Jan 2021, Huntsman Advanced Materials purchased Gabriel Performance Products from Audax Private Equity.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global crosslinking agents market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of chemistry (amino, isocyanate, aziridine, carbodiimide, amine, amide, other chemistry) and application (decorative coatings, industrial coatings), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7411
Fact. MR’s Domain Expertise in Chemicals and Materials Division

Our chemicals and materials consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the chemicals and materials sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global chemicals and materials industry provides indispensable insights and support – encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

Explore More Chemical and Materials Industry Reports:

Phosphate Rock Market - The global phosphate rock market size was valued at US$ 21.41 Bn in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.75% between 2022 and 2032.

Technical Textile Market - The global technical textile market size is estimated at US$ 220 Bn in 2022, and is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 370 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% over the next ten years.

Flat Glass Market - The global flat glass market was valued at US$ 274 Bn in 2021, and is expected to gain a significant position in the market with a steady CAGR rate of 4.5% during the forecast period, 2022- 2032.

Textile Market - The global sales of textile is likely to garner a market value of US$ 995 Bn in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.77% by accumulating a market value of US$ 1,440 Bn through the assessment period 2022-2032.

Super Absorbent Polymers Market - The global super absorbent polymers (SAP) market saw steady growth at 3.5% CAGR over the past half-decade and is set to be valued over US$ 6 Bn in 2022.

Abrasives Market - The global abrasives market was valued at US$ 54.03 Bn in 2020. Consumption of abrasives is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach a market valuation of US$ 97.7 Bn by the end of 2031.

Biodiesel Market - The global biodiesel market reached a valuation of US$ 90.4 Bn in 2020. Demand for biodiesel is slated to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% to reach US$ 187.6 Bn by the end of 2031.

Agricultural Fumigants Market - The global Agricultural Fumigants Market is estimated at US$ 1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 2.8% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Epoxy Resins Market - Consumption of epoxy resins is expected to increase at a high CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031. In 2021, the global epoxy resins market was valued at US$ 11.22 billion, and is anticipated to reach US$ 21.87 billion by 2031-end.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


