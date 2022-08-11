U.S. markets closed

Rising Popularity of Cosmetic Dentistry Favoring Surgical Loupes and Cameras Market Growth Potential, Says Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Increasing Aesthetic Awareness and Rising Focus On Oral Care Expected to Majorly Drive Surgical Loupes and Cameras Market Growth

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At present, the global surgical loupes and cameras market stands at US$ 415 Million and is projected to increase at 8% CAGR over the next four years.

Increasing healthcare expenditure and supportive government initiatives to boost awareness about oral care are expected to drive surgical loupes and cameras market potential. Rising number of surgeries and technological advancements are also anticipated to favor surgical loupe and camera sales over the coming years.

For Critical Insights on Surgical Loupes and Cameras Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7609

Key surgical loupe and camera manufacturers are expected to focus on product innovation to drive their sales funnel and maximize revenue generation. Some of the prime players profiled in this new survey by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, are Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Rose Micro Solutions, L.A. Lens, Keeler Ltd., SurgiTel, PeriOptix Inc., SheerVision Incorporated, and ErgonoptiX.

Which Product Type Will Be Popular Going Forward?

“Surgical Loupes & Surgical Cameras to Witness High Demand”

The global surgical loupes and cameras market based on product type is segmented into surgical loupes, surgical cameras, and surgical headlights.

Increasing focus on healthcare across the world has positively influenced the surgical equipment industry and this trend is projected to be rife over the coming years as well.

Rising number of surgeries being performed across the world is also expected to drive the demand for surgical cameras and surgical loupes through 2026. Surgical loupe sales are predicted to increase at a CAGR of around 8% over the next four years. Sales revenue of the surgical cameras segment is slated to reach a valuation of US$ 102 million by the end of the forecast period. Dental loupe cameras are projected to be highly popular owing to increasing awareness of dental health and hygiene.

To learn more about Surgical Loupes and Cameras Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7609

Key Segments Covered in the Surgical Loupes and Cameras Industry Survey

  • By Product Type:

    • Surgical Loupes

    • Surgical Cameras

    • Surgical Headlights

  • By Modality:

    • Clip-On Loupes

    • Headband-mounted Loupes

  • By End User:

    • Dental Clinics

    • Hospitals

    • Specialty Clinics

    • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • By Region:

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • MEA

Competitive Landscape

Companies in the surgical loupes and cameras market are expected to focus on product innovation and new launches that would help them increase their sales, and thereby, overall market share as well.

  • In November 2020, Enova Illumination, a leading organization providing illumination solutions, announced the launch of its new lighting solutions. Axis™ LED Light with Activ™ Battery System is suitable for dental, cosmetic, maxillofacial, and oral procedures.

Get Customization on Surgical Loupes and Cameras Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7609

Key players in the Surgical Loupes and Cameras Market

  • Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

  • Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG

  • Rose Micro Solutions

  • L.A. Lens

  • Keeler Ltd.

  • SurgiTel

  • PeriOptix Inc.

Key Takeaways from Surgical Loupes and Cameras Market Study

  • At present, the global surgical loupes and cameras market is valued at US$ 415 million.

  • Sales of surgical loupes and cameras are projected to surge ahead at 8% CAGR through 2026.

  • The market is set to attain a US$ 566.5 million valuations by the end of 2026.

  • Increasing popularity of cosmetic dentistry, rising focus on oral care, growing availability of affordable surgical instruments, and rising geriatric population are expected to positively influence surgical loupes and cameras market growth.

  • The United States surgical loupes and cameras market accounts for US$ 138 million in 2022.

  • The market in Japan is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2026.

  • The market for surgical loupes and cameras in Canada is expected to progress at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Domain-

Immunoglobulins Market - Immunoglobulins Market Analysis, By Application (Neurology, Immunology, Hematology), By Route of Administration (Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular), By End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare) - Global Market Insights 2020-2026

High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market - High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market By Product Type (Instruments, Consumables, Columns, Filters, Vials, Tubes), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), By End-User - Global Market Forecast 2020-2026

Medical Holography Market - Medical Holography Market Analysis By Product (Holographic Display, Holography Microscope, Holographic Prints, Holography Software), By Application (Medical Imaging, Medical Education, Biomedical Research), By End-User, By Region - Global Forecast 2020-2026

Ophthalmic Drugs Market - Ophthalmic Drugs Market Analysis By Disease Indication (Dry Eye, Glaucoma, Infection/Inflammation, Retinal Disorders), By Therapeutic Class (NSAIDs, Steroids, Anti-glaucoma Drugs), By Product Type (Prescription Drugs, OTC Drugs) - Global Review 2020-2025

Advanced Wound Care Market - Advanced Wound Care Market By Product Type (Antimicrobial Gels, Antimicrobial Powder, Concentrated Surfactant, Hydrogels Dressings, Skin Protectants, Wound Cleansers, Semi-Permeable Films Dressings), By End User ,By Region - Global Market Forecast 2020-2030

CRISPR and Cas Genes Market - CRISPR and Cas Genes Market By Product (Vector-based Cas, DNA-free Cas), By Application (Genome Engineering, Disease Models, Functional Genomes, Knockdown/Activation), By End User, By Region - Global Mraket Forecast 2020-2030

Viral Antigens Market - Viral Antigens Market By Component (Influenza, Coronavirus, Zika Virus, Ebola Virus, Dengue Virus, Rotavirus Viral & Epstein-Barr Virus Antigens, Others), By Technique, By End-User, By Region - Global Mraket Forecast 2020-2030

Medical Education Market - Medical Education Market By Mode of Training (On-campus, Distance), By Types of Training (Cardiothoracic, Neurology, Orthopedic, Oral and Maxillofacial, Pediatric & Radiology Training), By Type of Organization, By Delivery Method, By Region - Global Insights 2030

Diabetic Neuropathy Market - Diabetic Neuropathy Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking By Disorder (Peripheral, Autonomic, Proximal, Focal), By Treatment (Drugs, Analgesic, Antidepressants, Anticonvulsant Drugs, Radiotherapy) - Global Market Insights 2020 to 2025

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


