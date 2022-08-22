U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,159.35
    -69.13 (-1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,255.71
    -451.03 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,439.19
    -266.02 (-2.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,926.55
    -30.80 (-1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.91
    -1.86 (-2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,747.90
    -15.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    18.93
    -0.13 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9940
    -0.0104 (-1.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0180
    +0.0290 (+0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1756
    -0.0067 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5710
    +0.6410 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,298.65
    -111.91 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.44
    -3.51 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.14
    -17.23 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

Rising Prevalence of Obesity to Lend Added Push to Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Expansion: Fact.MR Analysis

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Orthopedic Medical Imaging System Manufacturers Are Expected To Focus On the Integration of Advanced Technologies Such As Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At present, the global orthopedic medical imaging systems market enjoys a valuation of US$ 9.3 billion and is anticipated to increase at 4% CAGR from 2022 to 2026, according to in-depth industry analysis done by Fact.MR.

Demand for orthopedic medical imaging systems is projected to be driven by the rising prevalence of orthopedic disorders and the growing geriatric population across the world. Increasing incidence of obesity and rapid technological advancements in the medical imaging field are also anticipated to favor market growth throughout the forecast period.

For Critical Insights on Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7632

Orthopedic medical imaging system manufacturers are focusing on launching new and advanced products to bolster their sales potential and gain a competitive edge over other market players.

  • In December 2021, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, an imaging solutions provider, showcased its new and advanced MRI system at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) conference in Chicago. The Velocity MRI system is aimed at enhancing patient experience and providing fast orthopedic imaging services.

How is AI in Diagnostic Imaging Aiding Market Growth?

“AI in Diagnostic Imaging Enabling Quick Results”

Technological proliferation across various industry verticals has increased exponentially over the past few years and this trend is also frequent in the healthcare industry which, is anticipated to increase the use of technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, etc.

The application of AI in medical imaging is being explored extensively and has resulted in quicker diagnosis and more accurate diagnostic results than conventional medical imaging techniques.

New entrants in the market can focus on the development of new AI-enabled medical imaging systems that could help them make a space for themselves in the global orthopedic medical imaging systems market landscape.

To learn more about Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7632

Key Segments Covered in the Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Industry Survey

  • By Product Type :

    • X-ray Systems

    • CT Scanners

    • Ultrasound Systems

    • MRI Scanners

    • Nuclear Imaging Systems

  • By End User :

    • Hospitals

    • Radiology Centers

    • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

    • Other End Users

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • APAC

    • MEA

Winning Strategy

Orthopedic medical imaging system suppliers are expected to focus on expanding their business scope in untapped regional markets across the world to strengthen their global market presence. Market players are also expected to invest in the research and development of novel product offerings to bolster their sales potential.

A complete assessment of the current and forecasted competitive landscape has been provided in this latest orthopedic medical imaging systems market research study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Get Customization on Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7632

Key players in the Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

  • Esaote SpA

  • Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc.

  • Shimadzu Corporation

  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

  • Teledyne DALSA

  • Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding AG

  • Canon Inc.

  • Carestream Health Inc.

  • EOS Imaging

Key Takeaways from Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Study

  • From 2022 to 2026, the global orthopedic medical imaging systems market is set to evolve at a CAGR of 4%.

  • By 2026, the market for orthopedic medical imaging systems is expected to reach US$ 10.9 billion.

  • Growing geriatric population, rapid advancements in medical imaging technology, rising incidence of orthopedic disorders, and increasing healthcare expenditure are expected to prominently drive orthopedic medical imaging systems market expansion.

  • X-ray systems are projected to be valued at US$ 3.4 billion by 2026 with the segment expanding at a CAGR of around 3%.

  • High costs of orthopedic medical imaging systems and lack of developed healthcare infrastructure in underdeveloped economies are expected to constrain orthopedic medical imaging system sales.

  • At present, the U.S. orthopedic medical imaging systems market is valued at US$ 3 billion.

  • Ultrasound systems currently account for a market share of around 25%.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market - Sales of hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices are slated to rise at a CAGR of 8.9% to reach US$ 7.3 Bn by the end of 2028, with North America remaining the most lucrative regional market.

Medical Camera Market - According to Fact.MR, the global medical camera market was valued at around US$ 3 Bn in 2020, and is projected to expand 1.4X to top US$ 5 Bn by 2031. Demand for medical cameras for endoscopy is set to capture over 40% market share, with North America holding around 50% global market share over the decade.

Diagnostic Imaging Services Market - Demand for diagnostic imaging services reached a valuation of US$ 555 Million in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 585 Million in 2022, exhibiting a Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.4%. From 2022 to 2032, the industry is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% to reach a valuation of US$ 1 Billion.

Spectrometry Market - The global spectrometry market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 7.1 Bn in 2020 to US$ 13.8 Bn by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period,Demand for mass spectrometry is set to increase faster at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period, owing to rising demand from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

Animal Model Market - The rising number of clinical trials and increased spending on this research are the primary drivers of market expansion. According to European Medicine Agency statistics, there are now (2020) 37,293 clinical studies registered in Europe. Furthermore, according to the World Health Organization, the number of registered trials in South East Asia was approximately 92% in 2019 and around 66% in the Eastern Mediterranean area.

Nerve Monitoring Devices Market - Increasing advancements in technologies have prompted nerve monitoring device providers to transform services to a whole new level. As per market research and competitive intelligence provider Fact.MR, the market for nerve monitoring devices witnessed a staggering 5.7% CAGR from 2015 to 2021.

Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Needles Market - Valued at US$ 829 Million in 2021, the vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty needles market is expected to take a turn for the better to reach US$ 874 Million by 2022, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.4%. During the 2022-2032 forecast period, sales of vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty needles are expected to flourish at a 4.8% CAGR, reaching US$ 1.4 Billion.

Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market - This new Fact.MR survey projects worldwide blood gas and electrolyte analyzer shipments to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030. Currently, the global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market accounts for a valuation of US$ 4.2 billion and is projected to surge to US$ 6.5 billion by the end of 2032.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Seized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMorgan Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- A luxury yacht formerly owned by sanctioned Russian businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky will be sold at auction on Tuesday after the billionaire failed to repay JPMorgan Chase & Co. a loan, according to an auctioneer’s website.It will be the first superyacht to be publicly auctioned since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed authorities to freeze luxury vessels in ports around the world, Nigel Hollyer, a broker at auction house Howe Robinson Partners, told Bloomberg by phone. Axioma was

  • Ford Confirms Layoffs, Says It Is Cutting About 3,000 Jobs

    Ford Motor confirmed Monday it is laying off roughly 3,000 white-collar and contract employees, marking the latest in its efforts to slash costs as it makes a longer-range transition to electric vehicles. Ford sent an internal email Monday to employees, saying it would begin notifying affected salaried and agency workers this week of the cuts. The email was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

  • Natural-gas prices surge to their highest level since 2008; oil slides

    U.S.-traded crude-oil futures retreat on Monday, while natural-gas prices climb to a fresh 14-year high as fears about shortages in Europe also impact the U.S. market.

  • Jill Biden leaves isolation after twice testing negative and Novavax vaccine allowed for teens

    First Lady Jill Biden left isolation on Sunday, after testing negative for COVID twice and was able to join her husband, President Joe Biden, in Delaware.

  • Apple workers tell CEO Tim Cook: ‘We demand location-flexible work’

    'We demand that Apple allows each of us to work directly with our immediate manager,' reads a petition launched by a group of workers.

  • Apple staff rebel against order to go back to the office

    Apple staff are rebelling against an order to return to the office by arguing they can do “exceptional work” remotely.

  • Explainer-What is the impact of Philips' recall of sleep apnea devices?

    A massive recall of Philips breathing devices in 2021 due to a risk of potential injury has left physicians scrambling to find alternatives for the growing number of people who use them. Philips said last week it is about halfway through replacing the 5.5 million devices, which include mechanical ventilators as well as non-invasive breathing devices used to treat sleep apnea, a condition marked by brief pauses in breathing during sleep. The company recently named a new chief executive, Roy Jakobs, to lead it through the recall.

  • Here are 3 proven ways to get really rich during a recession — without having to risk a bunch of money to do it

    Don’t suffer through the downturn. Take advantage of it, instead.

  • Roof Strength on Older Ford Trucks Called Into Question by $1.7 Billion Jury Verdict

    A $1.7 billion jury verdict against Ford involving a fatal truck crash called into question the roof strength of older-model Super Duty pickups sold by the company over a roughly 17-year period.

  • Occidental and 3 Other Energy Stocks That Have Kept Rising Since Gasoline Prices Peaked

    Pipeline and energy infrastructure companies have held up relatively well. The charms of Kinder Morgan and three others.

  • 9 ways the Inflation Reduction Act affects Medicare coverage, and what it means for you

    It's one of the most significant reforms to Medicare in decades. Here's what the new law will mean for your coverage.

  • Does a New Depression Drug Make This Stock a Buy Now?

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) stock recently shot higher on a generally lousy day for the overall stock market. The gains came in response to the FDA's approval of Auvelity, the first new line of treatment in years for millions of Americans with major depressive disorder. Does the FDA's approval of Axsome Therapeutics' first drug make this a smart stock to buy now?

  • Oil Slumps on Potential of Iranian Crude Entering The Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slumped on the potential of more Iranian barrels entering the market alongside an expected slowdown in crude demand.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarTech Gets Crushed With Treasury Yields on the Rise: Markets WrapWest Texas Intermediate dropped as

  • $600K May Not Go As Far in Retirement As You'd Think

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine wins FDA approval for children ages 12 to 17

    The Food and Drug Administration granted similar emergency use authorization for Novavax's adult vaccine in July.

  • How Occidental Petroleum Captured Warren Buffett’s Eye

    The best-performing stock in the S&P 500 this year, oil-and-gas producer Occidental Petroleum is a newfound favorite of the veteran investor.

  • Apple employees launch petition to protest return-to-office plans

    Employee advocacy group Apple Together says that the company needs to be more flexible around its return to work policies.

  • UnitedHealth, Amazon, CVS bidding for in-home health specialist Signify

    UnitedHealth has reportedly offered the top bid for Signify Health, but there's still a chance another suitor could emerge.

  • UnitedHealth, Amazon Are Among Bidders for Signify

    (Bloomberg) -- Signify Health Inc. soared the most since its shares started trading last year as UnitedHealth Group Inc., Amazon.com Inc., CVS Health Corp. and Option Care Health Inc. competed to acquire the home-health technology and services provider, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion

  • Asia Hedge Funds Scoop Up Alibaba, Sea After Stock Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Asia’s biggest funds more than doubled their positions in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Sea Ltd. in the second quarter after a yearlong rout. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarTech Gets Crushed With Treasury Yields on the Rise: Markets WrapThe