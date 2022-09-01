Rising Rates Won’t Bring Golden Age of Banking (Capital Market Research) (Weekly Market Outlook)

background image

MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK

1

Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Service maintain separate and independent economic forecasts. This publication uses the

forecasts of Moody’s Analytics. Moody’s Analytics markets and distributes all Moody’s Capital Markets Research materials.

Moody’s Analytics does not provide investment advisory services or products. For further detail, please see the last page.

Rising Rates Won’t

Bring Golden Age of Banking

As a core monetary policy transmission

mechanism, banks pass on policy rate

hikes to lending and deposit rates,

although the strength of this response

varies by asset class and maturity. Since

March, U.S. deposit rates have only

slowly responded to the rising fed funds

rate, while lending rates picked up more

quickly. For instance, the 30-year fixed

mortgage rate rose 200 basis points

from March to June, while money

market or savings deposit rates moved

between only 1 and 25 basis points. As

one argument goes, high deposit

demand in the pandemic’s aftermath

has made rates less responsive to

tighter money, creating an opportunity

to boost bank incomes with new

originations and adjustable-rate loans.

Deposit betas—the response of deposit

rates to a policy rate change—have

Story continues

certainly declined in recent decades. Using the return on M2, adjusted for noninterest-

bearing components, as a proxy for average deposit rates, banks passed on about 35% of

the Fed’s hikes to depositors during the 1999 tightening cycle. By contrast, during the

2015-2019 cycle, banks passed on only 10%.

WEEKLY MARKET

OUTLOOK

SEPTEMBER 1, 2022

Lead Authors

Ryan Sweet

Senior Director

Martin Wurm

Senior Economist

Asia-Pacific

Illiana Jain

Economist

Tim Uy

Economist

Europe

Ross Cioffi

Economist

Kamil Kovar

Economist

U.S.

Matthew Walsh

Economist

Steven Shields

Economist

Matt Orefice

Data Specialist

Inside Economics Podcast:

Table of Contents

Top of Mind ...................................... 4

Week Ahead in Global Economy ... 5

Geopolitical Risks ............................ 6

The Long View

U.S. .................................................................. 7

Europe .......................................................... 11

Asia-Pacific .................................................. 12

Ratings Roundup ........................... 14

Market Data ................................... 17

CDS Movers .................................... 18

Issuance .......................................... 21

background image

MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK

2

With the initial current cycle response similarly anemic,

perhaps rising rates may indeed benefit banks.

However, this argument is at odds with economic theory;

short-term rates should respond more to policy rate hikes

than long-term rates. Since bank liabilities have shorter

maturities than their assets, rising policy rates should reduce

net interest margins—the difference between interest

earnings and expense—as a percent of earning assets.

Empirically, average NIM behavior has varied across

tightening episodes. For instance, when the Fed tightened in

2004, and in every cycle since the 1980s, the NIM fell.

Consistent with theory, a flattening yield curve typically

pushed deposit rates up quicker than longer-term lending

rates.

One exception was the 2015-2019 cycle, when the NIM

increased about 35 basis points, as interest income rose

faster than expense. However, this behavior is attributable

to low interest rates after the global financial crisis.

Historically, deposit rates traded below the fed funds rate,

and when the policy rate crashed to zero in 2009, banks

were unwilling to charge depositors negative rates. Rising

policy rates in 2015 caused a sluggish response in deposit

rates, as equilibrium levels were still negative.

In a similar vein, policy rates during the pandemic fell back

to zero, and recent hikes did not create much initial

competitive pressure on bank liabilities. Moreover, banks

entered 2022 flush with funds. The pandemic caused the

largest-recorded single-quarter deposit increase in early

2020, followed by more growth. As companies drew down

lines of credit, the Fed purchased large quantities of

Treasuries, and fiscal stimulus drove up personal savings

rates. By early 2022, interest-bearing deposits exceeded

2019 levels by more than 25%. However, this trend is

reverting. Stimulus has faded, inflation has eroded savings,

and rising yields make other assets more attractive for

savers, accelerating deposit withdrawals.

On the asset side, banks had adjusted their portfolios since

2019. Conventional loan segments expanded at below pre-

pandemic rates, with some exceptions. At the same time,

securities and cash holdings rose by 70% since 2019. This

shift exposes banks to near-term capital losses and will act

as a longer-term drag on interest earnings, as a larger share

of funds are now stuck in low-interest reserves or securities.

Securities sales, alternatively, create capital losses.

Powell dashes hopes of a pivot

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson

Hole last week was hawkish and introduced additional

upside risk to our forecast for a 3.5% terminal fed funds rate

this cycle. Powell’s comments nudged the market-implied

path for the fed funds rate higher; markets have the terminal

rate a touch north of 3.8%. He emphasized that “estimates

of longer-run neutral rates are not a place to stop or pause”

and that “restoring price stability will likely require

maintaining a restrictive policy stance for some time to

come.”

Powell reinforced that the bar is high for the central bank to

start reducing the size of rate hikes as it manages the risks of

declaring a premature victory over inflation. The

core personal consumption expenditure deflator rose 0.1%

in July, leaving it up 6.3% on a year-ago basis following a

6.8% gain in June. This isn’t overly welcome news for the

Fed as it wants concrete signs that inflation is steadily

moving toward its 2% objective. Powell acknowledged that

rate hikes are going to cause “some pain” for households

and businesses.

We constructed a scenario in which the Fed hikes interest

rates even higher than markets are pricing in for the next

year. In this scenario, the Fed panics and does whatever it

takes to bring year-over-year growth in the core PCE

deflator back down to the central bank’s 2% target by the

end of 2023. The core PCE deflator is the Fed’s preferred

measure of inflation. In such a way, the terminal rate—or

the peak in the fed funds rate during this tightening cycle—

would be 4%, which is only slightly higher than the implied

path from financial markets.

background image

MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK

3

While there is no outright decline in real GDP, the economy

suffers a so-called growth recession in 2023, as annualized

real GDP growth grounds to a near halt. More important,

the labor market goes from red-hot to lukewarm, and the

unemployment rate rises to 5% by the end of next year.

Much of Powell’s commentary focused on the importance of

keeping inflation expectations well-anchored, which he

views as a key lesson from the inflationary episodes of the

1970s and early 1980s. There are few signs of a loss in

credibility, with the latest reading of five- to 10-year

inflation expectations from the University of Michigan

survey (2.9%) still well within the range seen as consistent

with the Fed’s 2% inflation target—and not an enormous

gap the Fed can’t close. Also, survey-based measures of

inflation expectations track energy prices. Market-based

measures of inflation expectations, which are based on

the CPI, remain anchored and in line with the Fed’s inflation

objective.

We still expect a 50-basis point rate hike this month, but

the risks are weighted toward another 75-basis point hike.

What is clear is that the Fed isn’t going to pause soon.

Powell’s comments rippled through the corporate bond

market. Markets are repricing credit risk. They have altered

their expectations for the path of the fed funds rate, and the

odds of the central bank cutting rates late next year or in

early 2024 are diminishing. High-yield corporate bond

spreads have widened recently and are well off their recent

lows; spreads have widened more quickly for the lowest-

rated companies, which isn’t surprising. Those at the low

end of the credit-rating ladder are most vulnerable to rising

interest rates, weaker corporate profit growth, and a slowing

economy.

background image

MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK

4

TOP OF MIND

U.S. Housing More Overvalued than Ever

BY MATTHEW WALSH

While the second quarter of 2022 brought higher mortgage

rates and lower housing affordability that bit into demand,

the

U.S. housing

market remained extremely overvalued.

Nationally, the price of homes rose more than 17% from a

year earlier, according to the Moody’s Analytics Home Price

Index. With more than a year of double-digit price gains,

house prices now exceed their long-run fundamental values

by more than 25% nationally, the highest level in more than

30 years of record-keeping.

Additionally, an increasing number of metro areas are

registering significant overvaluation. A record-breaking two-

thirds of all metro areas are extremely overvalued. Most of

the extremely overvalued markets are in the South and

West, though this isn’t saying much given how broad-based

house price appreciation has been. The Mountain census

division, which has experienced the largest growth in

population and among the fastest appreciation in house

prices, is highly overvalued. The Northeast, where house

prices are rising slower, has the most fairly valued markets

in the nation.

Moody’s Analytics estimates overvaluation by comparing

the Moody’s Analytics Home Price Index for a given

geography to its long-run equilibrium home value. This

equilibrium home value, or fundamental value, is

determined by estimating the long-run statistical

relationship between house prices and per capita wage and

salary income. House prices that exceed their fundamental

value by more than 20% are considered extremely

overvalued.

Of large U.S. metro areas, the five most overvalued markets

are little changed from last quarter. Boise City ID is the

most overvalued market in the U.S. with the current price of

homes exceeding the long-run equilibrium value by 77%. As

a top destination for residents fleeing high-cost Pacific coast

states, Boise has experienced explosive population and

house price growth since the start of the pandemic. Prices

have risen nearly 50% since the start of 2020. House price

growth peaked in Boise last year but continued—though

slowing—appreciation has kept home valuations sky-high.

With deteriorating affordability driven by rapid price growth

over the past two years and higher financing costs, price

appreciation is beginning to turn over in some of the most

overvalued markets. Price growth peaked in not only Boise

but also Austin TX , Las Vegas and Phoenix on a year-ago

basis with many potential buyers increasingly stretched to

make monthly mortgage payments.

No major metro area is undervalued

The bottom of the list is also similar to the rankings in the

prior quarter. Given the breadth of house price appreciation

over the last two years no major metro areas are

undervalued. It may be a bit surprising to see that San Jose

CA ranks dead last on the list, since it is one of the most

expensive residential real estate markets in the U.S.

However, with extremely high incomes and rapid out-

migration of tech workers taking advantage of teleworking

opportunities, San Jose’s house prices are largely in line with

their fundamental value.

While other metro areas at the bottom of the list may not

have incomes that rival San Jose’s, they have experienced a

shrinking population that is keeping their housing markets

more balanced than most. For example, in Pittsburgh , price

growth has normalized back to its pre-pandemic average,

and homeowner vacancy rates have risen to their highest

point since the pandemic began.

Cooling ahead

Nationally, house price appreciation will quickly cool in the

coming quarters as higher mortgage rates zap demand.

Home sales will flatline next year as a growing number of

homebuyers have a more difficult time affording a higher

monthly mortgage payment. The regional outlook is varied,

with the most overvalued markets seeing the greatest

weight from the housing correction. House price gains have

already peaked in some markets, and a sharper decline is on

the way as prices fall back in line with their fundamental

value.

background image

MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK

5

The Week Ahead in the Global Economy

U.S.

The U.S. economic calendar is light in the holiday-shortened

week. Among the key data are the ISM nonmanufacturing

survey for August. We also get new data on the nominal and

real trade deficits in July, which could have implications for

our high-frequency GDP model’s tracking estimate of third

quarter GDP, currently 1.7% at an annualized rate. Initial

claims for unemployment insurance benefits will also be

released, but the data can be volatile around the Labor Day

Holiday. There isn’t any significant data that could alter our

subjective odds of a 50- or 75-basis point rate hike by the

Fed later this month.

Europe

The European Central Bank’s monetary policy decision will

top economic headlines next week. We expect the policy

Main Refinancing Rate will be hiked by 75 basis points to

1.25%. This will mean that the deposit rate will increase to

0.75%. With inflation rising in August, and still not likely

peaked, we think the ECB will opt for a more hawkish move

at the September meeting. That said, the pace will go back

to 50-basis point hikes at the October meeting.

Meanwhile, euro zone retail sales likely only partially

recovered by 0.5% m/m in July after June’s 1.2% decline.

The July reading will be saved mostly by a jump in German

retail. Overall, we see retail sales continuing to struggle

through the rest of the year, as inflation eats away at

purchasing power. In that vein, we expect retail sales

increased 0.2% m/m in Italy after a 1.1% decline in June.

We are forecasting contractions in German and French

industrial production in July. In Germany we expect

industrial output slipped 0.1 % m/m, after a 0.4% rise in

June, while in France we foresee a 0.5% decline that follows

a 1.4% increase. Here too, production cost inflation will be

exerting a negative effect on the manufacturing sector. With

gas and electricity prices soaring above year-ago levels,

reports began to spread of firms cutting output.

Finally, Russia’s inflation rate likely decelerated to 14.5% y/y

this August from 15.1% in July.

Asia-Pacific

The Reserve Bank of Australia and Bank Negara Malaysia will

stay on the tightening bandwagon next week.

The RBA won’t be taking its foot off the pedal as it races to

neutral, seeking to realign demand pressure with a smaller

supply capacity. Medium-term inflation expectations are

anchored, though they under threat from the tight labour

market and resulting wage increases. The unemployment

rate fell in July, reaching 3.4%. Job vacancies remained

strong and retail turnover in July posted its largest month-

on-month gain in four months, signalling that demand-side

pressures are gathering. As such, a strong, 50-basis point

hike in September seems most appropriate in the RBA’s

front-loaded response to maintaining price stability. This will

take the cash rate to 2.35%, putting it on track to end the

year at 3%.

We expect Bank Negara Malaysia to hike its overnight policy

rate by 25 basis points to 2.5%. Soaring price pressures,

coupled with a robust economic rebound, will likely push

BNM to a third consecutive rate hike. Headline CPI rose by

4.3% y/y in July, a full percentage point increase from the

previous month. Meanwhile, Malaysia's second-quarter GDP

came in far above expectations, driven by an uptick in

demand for services after borders fully reopened in April. On

the external front, raising the overnight policy rate will shore

up the ringgit, which has been slipping against the

greenback amidst aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal

Reserve.

background image

MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK

6

Geopolitical Calendar

Date

Country

Event

Economic

Importance

Financial Market Risk

4-Sep

Chile

Referendum on new constitution

Medium

Low

6-Sep

Australia

Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy announcement

Medium

Low

6-Sep

Chile

Banco Central Chile monetary policy announcement

Medium

Low

8-Sep

Euro zone

European Central Bank monetary policy announcement

Medium

Medium

9-Sep

Peru

Banco Central de Reserva monetary policy announcement

Medium

Medium

11-Sep

Sweden

General election

Low

Low

15-Sep

United Kingdom

Bank of England monetary policy announcement

Medium

Medium

20-Sep

Sweden

Riksbank monetary policy announcement

Low

Low

21-Sep

Brazil

Banco Central do Brasil monetary policy announcement

Low

Low

20-21-Sep

U.S.

Federal Open Market Committee meeting

High

High

22-Sep

Japan

Bank of Japan monetary policy announcement

Medium

Low

22-Sep

Switzerland

Swiss National Bank monetary policy announcement

Medium

Low

22-Sep

Norway

Norges Bank monetary policy announcement

Medium

Low

25-Sep

Italy

General election

Low

Low

29-Sep

Mexico

Banxico monetary policy announcement

Low

Low

30-Sep

India

Reserve Bank of India monetary policy announcement

Medium

Low

30-Sep

Colombia

Banrep monetary policy announcement

Low

Low

2-Oct

Brazil

Presidential and congressional elections

High

Medium

4-Oct

Australia

Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy announcement

Medium

Low

Oct 16-24

China

National Party Congress

High

Medium

20-21-Oct

European Union

European Council summit

Low

Low

27-Oct

Euro zone

European Central Bank monetary policy announcement

Medium

Medium

28-Oct

Japan

Bank of Japan monetary policy announcement

Medium

Low

1-Nov

Australia

Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy announcement

Medium

Low

1-2-Nov

U.S.

Federal Open Market Committee meeting

High

High

3-Nov

United Kingdom

Bank of England monetary policy announcement

Medium

Medium

3-Nov

Norway

Norges Bank monetary policy announcement

Medium

Low

7-18-Nov

U.N.

U.N. Climate Change Conference 2022 (COP 27)

Medium

Low

8-Nov

U.S.

Midterm elections

High

Medium

15-16-Nov

G-20

G-20 Heads of State and Government Summit, hosted by Indonesia

Medium

Low

18-19-Nov

APEC

Economic Leaders' Meeting, hosted by Thailand

Low

Low

24-Nov

Sweden

Riksbank monetary policy announcement

Medium

Low

7-Dec

Australia

Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy announcement

Medium

Low

7-Dec

India

Reserve Bank of India monetary policy announcement

Medium

Low

13-14-Dec

U.S.

Federal Open Market Committee meeting

High

High

15-Dec

United Kingdom

Bank of England monetary policy announcement

Medium

Medium

15-Dec

Euro zone

European Central Bank monetary policy announcement

Medium

Medium

15-Dec

Switzerland

Swiss National Bank monetary policy announcement

Medium

Low

15-Dec

Norway

Norges Bank monetary policy announcement

Medium

Low

15-16-Dec

European Union

European Council summit

Low

Low

20-Dec

Japan

Bank of Japan monetary policy announcement

Medium

Low

background image

MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK

7

THE LONG VIEW: U.S.

August Issuance Was Light, as Usual

BY RYAN SWEET

CREDIT SPREADS

Moody's long-term average corporate bond spread

narrowed from 172 to 164 basis points over the past week.

This is below the 176-basis point average in August. The

long-term average industrial corporate bond spread

narrowed by 6 basis points to 150. It averaged 160 basis

points in August.

The ICE BofA U.S. high-yield option adjusted bond spread

widened from 461 basis points to 503. The Bloomberg

Barclays high-yield option adjusted spread widened this past

week from 447 to 484 basis points. This compares with an

average high-yield spread of 1,000 basis points during

recent recessions and an average of 350 outside of

recessions. The high-yield option adjusted bond spreads

approximate what is suggested by the accompanying long-

term Baa industrial company bond yield spread but are

wider than what is implied by a VIX of 27. The VIX increased

over the course of the past week.

DEFAULTS

Despite the drop in the default count from last month, the

trailing 12-month global speculative-grade default rate held

steady at 2.1% at the end of June, the same reading as at

the end of May.

The default tally reached 43 in the first half of the year, up

from 29 in the same period last year. Across sectors,

Construction & Building remains the largest contributor to

defaults with 11. The banking sector followed with eight. By

region, North America had 18 defaults (17 in the U.S. and

one in Canada ). The rest were from Europe (12), Asia-Pacific

(11), and Latin America (two).

In accordance with our credit conditions outlook, we lifted

our one-year baseline global speculative-grade default rate

forecast to 3.7% from last month's 3.3%. If realized, the new

forecast will inch closer to the historical average of 4.1%.

U.S. CORPORATE BOND ISSUANCE

First-quarter 2020’s worldwide offerings of corporate bonds

revealed annual advances of 14% for IG and 19% for high-

yield, wherein US$-denominated offerings increased 45%

for IG and grew 12% for high yield.

Second-quarter 2020’s worldwide offerings of corporate

bonds revealed annual surges of 69% for IG and 32% for

high-yield, wherein US$-denominated offerings increased

142% for IG and grew 45% for high yield.

Third-quarter 2020’s worldwide offerings of corporate

bonds revealed an annual decline of 6% for IG and an

annual advance of 44% for high-yield, wherein US$-

denominated offerings increased 12% for IG and soared

upward 56% for high yield.

Fourth-quarter 2020’s worldwide offerings of corporate

bonds revealed an annual decline of 3% for IG and an

annual advance of 8% for high-yield, wherein US$-

denominated offerings increased 16% for IG and 11% for

high yield.

First-quarter 2021’s worldwide offerings of corporate bonds

revealed an annual decline of 4% for IG and an annual

advance of 57% for high-yield, wherein US$-denominated

offerings sank 9% for IG and advanced 64% for high yield.

Issuance weakened in the second quarter of 2021 as

worldwide offerings of corporate bonds revealed a year-

over-year decline of 35% for investment grade. High-yield

issuance faired noticeably better in the second quarter.

Issuance softened in the third quarter of 2021 as worldwide

offerings of corporate bonds revealed a year-over-year

decline of 5% for investment grade. U.S. denominated

corporate bond issuance also fell, dropping 16% on a year-

ago basis. High-yield issuance faired noticeably better in the

third quarter.

Fourth-quarter 2021’s worldwide offerings of corporate

bonds fell 9.4% for investment grade. High-yield US$

denominated high-yield corporate bond issuance fell from

$133 billion in the third quarter to $92 billion in the final

three months of 2021. December was a disappointment for

high-yield corporate bond issuance, since it was 33% below

its prior five-year average for the month.

In the first quarter of 2022, worldwide offerings of

investment grade corporate bonds totaled $901 billion , up

12% on a year-ago basis.

In the second quarter, corporate bond issuance weakened.

Worldwide offerings of investment grade corporate bonds

totaled $548 billion , down 21% on a year-ago basis. US$

denominated high-yield corporate bond issuance was $38

billion in the second quarter, down from $63 billion in the

first three months of the year. High-yield issuance is down

79% on a year-ago basis.

background image

MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK

8

In the week ended August 24, there was no US$-

denominated high-yield issuance. This puts the year-to-date

total at $114.2 billion . Investment-grade bond issuance

totaled $3.2 billion in the same week, bringing its year-to-

date total to $1.022 trillion . Issuance is normally light in

August and is still tracking that seen in 2018 and 2019.

U.S. ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

There were significant changes to the U.S. baseline forecast

in August. We cut the forecast for GDP growth in the

second half of this year, which will bleed into the

unemployment rate. We also made an adjustment to our

fiscal policy assumptions, incorporating the Inflation

Reduction Act, but the implications for the near-term

forecast for both GDP and inflation were on the margin.

Fiscal assumptions

The Inflation Reduction Act, which passed the Senate

recently, has been incorporated in the soon-to-be-published

August baseline forecast, as the legislation is all but certain to

advance through the House and onto the president’s desk.

To obtain the support from Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema ,

Senate Democrats nixed a provision that would have taxed

more carried interest that general partners of investment

funds receive for carrying out investment management

services as ordinary income, limited the scope of the 15%

corporate minimum tax by exempting certain accelerated

cost recovery expenditures, and added extra funding for

drought resiliency. To make up for the loss of revenue,

Senate Democrats revived a 1% excise tax on stock

repurchases, which had been included in the House-passed

Build Back Better Act from November. The Senate

parliamentarian ruled that the reconciliation bill could not

require drugmakers to pay the government a rebate if drug

prices increase faster than the rate of U.S. inflation in the

commercial market. The inflation rebate will still apply to

Medicare. Prior to final passage, an amendment was

adopted to extend for two years the limitation on Section

461(I) business loss deductions of noncorporate taxpayers,

which is scheduled to sunset after 2026 under current law.

The macroeconomic implications are likewise broadly

unchanged. The IRA is estimated to reduce U.S. inflation, as

measured by the consumer price index, by 3.3 basis points

per year on average over the next 10 years. Also, the

legislation will add 2 basis points per year to real GDP

growth on average during the same period.

The baseline forecast does not assume that any further

major piece of fiscal legislation will get passed during

President Biden’s current term in office. Republicans are

poised to seize control of at least the House, which will slam

the door shut on budget reconciliation as an avenue for

Democrats to pass additional areas of the president’s Build

Back Better agenda.

COVID-19 assumptions

Confirmed case counts are elevated but remain below their

January peak. The prevalence of at-home testing and

asymptomatic or mild cases results in significant

undercounting of infections in official statistics. We also

assume that hospitalizations ebb and flow but remain below

prior peaks due to widespread vaccinations and new

treatments. Hospitals are able to manage the demand

without compromising other services. Daily deaths

attributable to COVID-19 remain in the low hundreds or 1.5

per million U.S. residents.

Energy price forecast and assumptions

The baseline forecast still assumes West Texas Intermediate

crude oil prices peaked in the second quarter. The August

baseline forecast includes the recent slide in West Texas

Intermediate crude oil prices in July and early August.

Therefore, oil prices are now forecast to average $97.25 per

barrel this quarter, compared with $101.93 per barrel in the

July baseline. Recession concerns, appreciation in the U.S.

dollar, and a number of countries releasing some of their oil

reserves have helped to push global oil prices lower recently.

The forecast assumes a modest increase in oil prices in the

fourth quarter before they steadily decline in 2023 and the

first half of 2024. Oil prices bottom in 2024, a touch below

$65 per barrel.

A key assumption is that even with the European ban, the

global oil market will be roughly balanced by the end of

2022. Risks are that it takes longer than expected. The EU

ban will reduce Russian oil shipments to global markets by

an additional 1 million bpd, but it has been slow to be

implemented. The official bans cover about 4% of total

global supply.

Cutting GDP forecast

The August baseline incorporates the new data on second-

quarter GDP. Real GDP fell 0.9% at an annualized rate in the

second quarter, the second consecutive decline. GDP is only

one of many variables that the National Bureau of Economic

Research, the de facto arbiter of U.S. business cycles, uses to

define a recession. Its stated definition is a "significant decline

in economic activity spread across the economy, lasting more

than a few months, normally visible in production,

employment, real income and other indicators." Outside of

GDP, the other key data the NBER relies on have generally

continued to increase, including nonfarm employment, real

consumer spending, industrial production, and weekly hours

worked. Even real personal income—excluding transfers,

another variable it watches—is flat to increasing.

A large portion of the weakness in GDP is due to a dramatic

widening in the trade deficit. This reflects the strength of the

U.S. economy compared with its trading partners and the

background image

MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK

9

strength of the U.S. dollar, which is at its highest in decades

against many currencies. Another portion comes from

slowing inventory accumulation, a temporary phenomenon

caused by businesses adjusting to wild swings in demand as

the economy shut down and reopened. Domestic demand,

including consumer spending and fixed business investment,

remains sturdy. Moreover, real gross domestic income,

which totals up the income earned by households and

businesses—and in theory should add up to real GDP—

continues to grow. The difference between real GDP and

real GDI, also known as the statistical discrepancy, has never

been as large as it is now. It would not be surprising if the

Bureau of Economic Analysis is having an especially difficult

time accurately measuring real GDP during the pandemic

given the resulting big swings in global trade and

inventories; real GDP could ultimately be revised higher to

be more consistent with real GDI.

Real GDP growth increases in the second half of this year,

but for all of 2022, it is now expected to increase 1.6%,

compared with 1.9% in the July baseline. We have cut our

forecast for U.S. GDP growth this year by a total of 190 basis

points over the past several months. We nudged the

forecast for GDP growth in 2023 down from 1.9% to 1.5%.

The economy is now expected to be below its potential this

year and next, which is likely around 2%.

Our baseline forecast for real GDP growth this year is below

the Bloomberg consensus of 2%. The forecast for next year

is 0.2 percentage point stronger than the Bloomberg

consensus of 1.5%.

Business investment and housing

We lowered the forecast for growth in real business

equipment spending this year, as it is now expected to

increase 4.6%, compared with the 6.4% gain in the prior

baseline. Fundamentals have turned less favorable for the

outlook as financial market conditions have tightened this

year, but there has been some recent relief as investment-

grade and high-yield corporate bond spreads have narrowed

noticeably. This is unlikely to have a noticeable impact on

business investment as spreads should widen soon. The

share of banks tightening lending standards on commercial

and industrial loans breached the threshold that has been

consistent with a recession in the past. We doubt recession

fears will vanish soon and this should boost high-yield

corporate bond spreads. Another reason why spreads will

widen is that corporate profit margins are coming under

pressure. Productivity plunged in the first half of this year

while until labor costs surged. This isn’t a good combination

for corporate profit margins.

The interest rate-sensitive segments of the economy have

weakened, which is not surprising as the Federal Reserve is

front-loading rate hikes. Housing starts are expected to be

1.65 million, compared with 1.75 million in the prior baseline.

Housing starts are expected to total 1.56 million next year,

down from 1.81 million in the July baseline. Housing starts are

forecast to increase in 2024, totaling 1.64 million.

There are likely only so many homes that can be built each

year because of labor-supply constraints and a lack of buildable

lots. Some of the labor-supply issues will ease as the pandemic

winds down, but the reduction in immigration is particularly

problematic for homebuilders' ability to find workers.

A decline in affordability has cut into our forecast for home

sales, which are expected to total 6.27 million this year, less

than the 6.46 million in the July baseline. We also cut the

forecast for total home sales next year to 6.14 million,

compared with 6.52 million in the prior baseline. New-home

sales account for about 10% of total sales and existing-

homes make up the remainder.

There were minor revisions to the forecast for the FHFA All-

Transactions House Price Index this year and next. The July

baseline has it rising 12.9% this year, compared with 12.7%

in the prior baseline. The forecasts for 2023 and 2024

continue to expect little house price appreciation.

Labor market

The U.S. labor market remains very strong, but job growth is

set to moderate. Nonfarm employment increased by a net

528,000 in July, and the net revision to the prior two

months was 28,000. The total number of employed women

rose by 327,000 last month, accounting for more than half

of the 528,000 increase in overall payrolls.

July’s gain and the revisions to prior months put

employment above its pre-pandemic level. The seasonal

adjustment factors boosted job growth less than normal for

July. Also, not seasonally adjusted employment fell 385,000

in July, compared with the 1.13 million decline that normally

occurred prior to the pandemic.

We have job growth averaging 370,000 per month this year

before dropping to 110,000 in 2023. Job growth next year is

weaker than that needed to keep the unemployment rate

stable. The unemployment rate fell from 3.6% in June to

3.5% in July. The forecast is for the unemployment rate to

gradually increase in the second half of this year, averaging

3.7% in the fourth quarter. The unemployment rate keeps

rising in 2023 because of below-potential GDP growth and

job growth that will be weaker than that needed to keep the

unemployment rate stable. Therefore, the unemployment

rate is expected to average 4% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

We assume a full-employment economy is one with

approximately a 3.5% unemployment rate, around a 62.5%

labor force participation rate, and a prime-age employment-

background image

MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK

10

to-population ratio a little north of 80%. The labor force

participation rate is close but still 0.4 of a percentage point

below this threshold.

On the surface, there appears to be a disconnect between

employment and GDP. The correlation coefficient between

average monthly job growth in a given quarter and

annualized growth in real GDP since 2000 is 0.71. Granger

causality tests show that the causation between job and

GDP growth runs both ways. The results didn’t change when

using different lags. This isn’t surprising. Still, job growth has

been stronger than GDP growth—but the disconnect

between it and employment isn’t unusual. Initial reports are

volatile and subject to revision, and thus don’t always tell

similar stories.

Beyond data issues, there are real differences in how output

and the labor market respond during the business cycle. For

example, firms normally adjust workers' hours before adding

or subtracting staff, which can cause output to rise or fall

before employment does. Also, if we factor in productivity

growth, it doesn’t appear that employment and GDP are

telling different stories.

Risks to our employment forecast are weighted to the

downside. Per Okun’s law, a 1-percentage point deceleration

in GDP growth over the course of a year would amount to

around 800,000 jobs per year. This would also increase the

unemployment rate by about 0.5 percentage point.

Monetary policy

The Federal Reserve continues to quickly remove monetary

policy accommodation as it attempts to tame inflation. The

Federal Open Market Committee unanimously raised the

target range for the fed funds rate by 75 basis points to

2.25% to 2.5% at the July meeting. The Fed has raised the

target range for the fed funds rate by 150 basis points over

the past two meetings. There were very few changes to the

statement. The Fed didn’t alter its forward guidance but did

mention that spending and production have softened while

job gains have been robust.

There was only a slight change in the forecast for the fed

funds rate. The new forecast wasn't attributed to any

changes to our assumptions. Rather, we adopted a new

approach for forecasting the fed funds rate on a monthly

basis to better align changes with the fed funds rate and

updates from the FOMC meetings. The monthly forecast is

then rolled up into our quarterly forecast.

The forecast is for a 50-basis point hike at the September

meeting. This will be followed by 25-basis point rate hikes at

the November and December meetings. The terminal fed

funds rate remained at 3.5%, less than the median

projection from the latest Summary of Economic

Projections. The assumption is that the Fed will keep the fed

funds rate at 3.5% for less than a year before gradually

cutting by 100 basis points over the course of 2024,

returning it to its neutral rate of 2.5%.

The 10-year Treasury yield has dropped recently, and we

incorporated this into the August baseline. The 10-year

Treasury yield is now forecast to average 3.1% in the fourth

quarter of this year, compared with 3.33% in the July

baseline. The 10-year averages 3.48% in 2023, 3 basis

points lower than in the prior baseline. The July and August

baseline forecasts for the 10-year Treasury yield converge in

early 2024. The forecast has the yield curve, or the

difference between the 10- and two-year Treasury yields,

remaining inverted for the remainder of this year. The

August baseline has the difference between the 10-year and

three-month Treasury yields flattening but avoids inverting.

background image

MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK

11

THE LONG VIEW: EUROPE

A Double-Digit Threat

BY KAMIL KOVAR

The

euro zone inflation release

brought mixed news

Wednesday. Start with headline inflation, which increased

from 8.9% to 9.1%. While this is a slight increase compared

with the rapid increases during the spring, August was

always expected to be a month with a small annual inflation

increase because of last year’s large base effect. On a

seasonally adjusted, month-ago basis, prices still increased

0.7%, in line with increases in the last few months. This

translates into an annualized rate of 8%, which is far from

comforting.

In contrast to the headline number, the numbers for the four

main categories did bring substantial surprises. Most

important was that nonenergy goods prices saw a large

jump from July to August. While it is impossible to know the

exact driver of this jump before we see the detailed data in

the final release, the most plausible explanation is that

industrial firms decided to increase prices alongside spiking

energy costs. If so, then fall will bring further upside

surprises.

The jump in goods prices was partly outweighed by a

smaller-than-expected increase in services prices. This is by

far the best news from the preliminary report, as it suggests

that the period of rapid and broad-based increases in service

prices driven by service sector recovery might be nearing an

end. That said, this moderation will have to wait until

October, since service prices will record a jump when the €9

public transport ticket in Germany expires in September.

Even with this moderation, core inflation will remain above

4% until next spring.

Energy and food prices have brought less of a surprise. True,

energy prices increased less than we thought, but this is

hardly good news for the future. The lower-than-expected

decrease is likely because of a slower-than-expected pass-

through of sky-high wholesale electricity and gas prices to

retail prices. Given that such pass-through is coming sooner

or later, the good news from this month won’t last,

especially since petrol prices are not going to bring further

reprieve. Finally, food prices recorded another abnormally

large increase, although it was the lowest since March. The

tendency for moderation in monthly increases is set to

continue on the back of lower wholesale food prices, and

annual growth will continue to rise.

This release is the last before next week’s meeting of the

European Central Bank , which will bring new projections. It

is therefore useful to take stock of the last projection from

June and appreciate just how woefully imprecise it turned

out to be. Compared with the ECB’s projection, monthly

price increases were three times as high in each of the

summer months. Cumulatively, prices between April and

August have increased by 1.7 percentage points more than

the ECB expected. And this time around, unlike in the spring,

the

forecast miss was foreseeable

rather than caused by

unexpected shocks.

This forecast miss will translate into another large upward

revision in ECB’s inflation forecast to be published next

week. We believe that this alone will be enough to push the

central bank to hike by 75 basis points this meeting. And

since next month’s inflation report will bring a large increase

in the inflation rate, leaving it close to double digits, the

October ECB meeting is likely to bring a 50-basis point hike.

Only in December will the central bank likely moderate the

pace of tightening, as base effects finally end the streak of

monthly record inflation rates.

background image

MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK

12

THE LONG VIEW: ASIA-PACIFIC

The Chip Shortage’s Uncertain Future

BY TIM UY

The semiconductor chip shortage captured the world’s

attention early on during the pandemic as the first clear sign

that the measures undertaken during the pandemic were

creating significant supply-chain disruptions. These

disruptions have since expanded to include many other

industries and have caused inflation to skyrocket in

countries around the world. And while there are signs that

supply-chain stresses are easing and the chip shortage is

abating, in what follows we discuss the risks and

uncertainties associated with the semiconductor chip

industry and what to expect next.

The importance of lead times

One of the best metrics for assessing supply-chain stress has

been semiconductor chip lead times—the time it takes for a

microchip that is produced to reach the end consumer—as

semiconductor chips are the oil of the digital economy. They

power practically all electronic devices including cars,

computers, sensors, gaming consoles, ovens and so on. For

most of the past two years, the aggregate chip lead time has

been increasing. Last month was the first time since the

start of the pandemic that this key metric fell, though ever

so slightly, from 27.1 weeks to 27 weeks. While the decline is

notable given the upward trend in lead times in the past

couple of years, 27 weeks is still far from the norm, and we

expect lead times to remain elevated going into 2023.

Why are lead times so high, and what do they mean for the

broader economy? Chip lead times are important because

they are an indication of the degree to which new orders can

be filled and therefore are a harbinger of future production

capacity. Heretofore unseen lead times reflect demand for

chips that has far outpaced supply. The shift toward goods

during the pandemic coupled with the challenges in creating

new supply capacity meant that lead times would inevitably

rise as existing capacity was maximized to meet unrelenting

demand. Meanwhile, creating new supply for chips is a

multiyear process. It takes significant time and resources to

build a new foundry, but there is also significant lead time in

obtaining the lithographic machines needed to make the

chips themselves.

However, given how severe the chip shortage was earlier in

the pandemic most corporate consumers resorted to

ordering more than they need, resulting in excess inventory

to be cleared. When excess inventory levels are high, lead

times become less informative, since inventory supply can

be used in lieu of new orders to produce the electronic

gadgets eventually purchased by end consumers. That said,

we argue that aggregate chip lead times will continue to be

elevated, and it will be some time before the chip shortage

truly comes to an end.

Why the shortage is so persistent

At the core of the chip shortage is the fact that most of the

world’s advanced chips (size 7nm and less) are

manufactured in Taiwan and South Korea , and there are

significant entry costs to penetrate this market. To put this

in perspective, China has spent more than $10 billion over

the past decade investing in its semiconductor industry, and

its largest manufacturer only recently announced that it is

finally able to produce 7nm chips, though the frontier has

already moved to much smaller chip sizes. Even for

companies like the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Co. and Samsung it takes years before they are able to build

a new foundry, or plant for making chips. The pandemic has

accelerated the pace of digitization worldwide, and with this

the demand for consumer electronics. Chips are the

foundation of modern electronic devices, and as technology

advances, so does the demand for chips. Electric cars can

use 10 times the number of chips required for older cars and

also require more advanced microchips. In addition to cars,

gaming consoles, electronic appliances and existing

applications, the increasing use of artificial intelligence and

big data in all facets of life will drive demand for advanced

chips.

If the growing demand for advanced chips is what makes the

shortage for that part of the spectrum so pervasive, it is the

constrained supply for older chips that makes the shortage

for the opposite side of the spectrum challenging to solve.

Older chips still make up more than half of all chips that are

manufactured, largely because more chips are needed for

the applications where they are used. A modern cellphone

may only use a handful of chips, while a single car would

require thousands of older chips. Despite this, hardly any

new capacity is being created for older chips, the reason

being that advanced chips have been a larger revenue driver

for the biggest chipmakers, to wit: Apple makes up nearly

background image

MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK

13

half of TSMC sales while automotive applications make up

less than 10% of sales. Limited supply thus makes

accommodating strong demand challenging, particularly

over very short time horizons.

The impact of geopolitical and climate events

Though we see lead times remaining elevated through the

end of the year, we expect the chip shortage to normalize

eventually. To understand the context, it is worth noting

that the chip shortage came to the fore not only during a

global pandemic, but also in a year with unprecedented

climate events in regions critical to the semiconductor chip

supply chain. Taiwan experienced its most serious drought in

56 years that summer, followed by a factory fire and

multiple earthquakes in Japan , and subsequently a deadly ice

storm in Texas . All of this contributed to exacerbating the

chip shortage beyond what ensued following the pandemic-

induced lockdowns. With these events largely behind us, it is

no surprise that the resulting demand-supply imbalance is

gradually easing.

While pandemic-related measures have mostly been lifted

around the world, China's zero-COVID policy remains

largely in place. The intermittent lockdowns associated with

implementing this policy have constrained supply to some

extent but have also suppressed demand for chips and chip

applications, since China constitutes the largest market in

the world for most modern electronics. Recent

developments around the Taiwan Strait following the visit of

the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives are also

worth noting: China has restricted sand exports to Taiwan

and could restrict other exports critical to chip production if

the situation escalates. The other geopolitical event that has

significant ramifications for the chip shortage is the Russian

invasion of Ukraine . Both countries are significant producers

of neon, palladium, helium and other inputs important for

chip manufacturing. The reason this has not disrupted the

chip supply chain more radically is because some

chipmaking companies have lithographic machines that

recycle more than 80% of the neon and noble gases used in

production. It remains to be seen whether this will have a

more material impact if the military conflict persists.

What to expect of the chip shortage in the near term

The chip shortage is indicative of larger supply-chain

disruptions that have roiled the global economy and caused

inflation in many countries to spike to levels not seen in

decades. The chip sector is not immune to these price

pressures. Both Intel and TSMC have indicated that they are

raising prices later in the year and in 2023 because of rising

raw material and production costs. This comes at a time

when demand for consumer electronics is softening, though

demand for automotive and data center clients remains

strong. Other than rising production costs, chipmakers are

dealing with elevated lead times for lithographic machines

and other production equipment.

As the situation normalizes, we will see some divergence in

the demand and supply balance for various chip

applications. At the time of writing, chips used for

networking, optimal and telecommunications equipment

are in short supply—field-programmable gate arrays have

lead times in excess of 50 weeks. By contrast,

microcontroller units as well as power and memory chips

have seen some of the largest declines in lead times. We

expect lead times and prices for memory applications to

stabilize but can see prices and lead times rising for discrete

and analog applications if the aforementioned production

pressures continue.

background image

MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK

14

RATINGS ROUNDUP

Rattler Midstream Sees the Week’s Largest U.S.

Upgrade

BY STEVEN SHIELDS

U.S.

U.S. rating changes were broadly positive last week.

Upgrades outnumbered downgrades 5:3 and accounted for

55% of the affected debt. Rating change activity was split

across a diverse set of industries with speculative-grade

companies representing all but one rating change.

The largest upgrade in the period was made to Rattler

Midstream LP. Moody’s Investors Service upgraded Rattler’s

senior unsecured notes to Ba2 from Ba2. The change follows

the completion of Diamondback Energy’s acquisition of

Rattler’s publicly held units representing the limited

partnership interests in Rattler not already owned by

Diamondback and its subsidiaries. Rattler has ceased to exist

as a public company and will continue operations as a

wholly owned subsidiary of Diamondback. Artera Services,

LLC’s senior secured and corporate family rating was

downgraded to Caa1 from B3. According to the ratings

action, the ratings downgrade reflects Artera’s weak

earnings, high debt leverage, and increased liquidity risk.

In July, 53% of ratings actions issued by Moody’s Investors

Service were favorable, and credit upgrades comprised more

than 80% of the total affected debt. Year to date, Moody’s

Investors Service has issued 234 credit upgrades and 174

downgrades. The highest number of upgrades by subsector

have been issued to exploration and midstream energy firms

thanks to rising prices, while consumer durables have

received the highest number of downgrades.

Europe

Western European rating change activity remained light,

registering just one downgrade in the period.

Moody’s Investors Service lowered Cimpress plc’s senior

unsecured rating from B3 to Caa1. Additionally, Cimpress’

corporate family rating was lowered one notch to B2. The

downgrade of the CFR reflects the significantly weaker than

expected operating and financial performance in fiscal year

ending June 2022 and Moody's expectations that Cimpress

leverage will remain high and cash flow will not improve

materially in fiscal 2023. High inflation, weakening

consumer confidence and the need to continue investing in

business transformation will make it difficult for Cimpress to

improve profitability and return to its target leverage over

the coming year.

background image

MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK

15

RATINGS ROUND-UP

0.0

0.2

0.4

0.6

0.8

1.0

0.0

0.2

0.4

0.6

0.8

1.0

Apr01

Aug04

Dec07

Apr11

Aug14

Dec17

Apr21

FIGURE 1

Rating Changes - US Corporate & Financial Institutions: Favorable as a % of Total Actions

By Count of Actions

By Amount of Debt Affected

* Trailing 3-month average

Source: Moody's

FIGURE 2

BCF

Bank Credit Facility Rating

MM

Money-Market

CFR

Corporate Family Rating

MTN

MTN Program Rating

CP

Commercial Paper Rating

Notes

Notes

FSR

Bank Financial Strength Rating

PDR

Probability of Default Rating

IFS

Insurance Financial Strength Rating

PS

Preferred Stock Rating

IR

Issuer Rating

SGLR

Speculative-Grade Liquidity Rating

JrSub

Junior Subordinated Rating

SLTD

Short- and Long-Term Deposit Rating

LGD

Loss Given Default Rating

SrSec

Senior Secured Rating

LTCF

Long-Term Corporate Family Rating

SrUnsec

Senior Unsecured Rating

LTD

Long-Term Deposit Rating

SrSub

Senior Subordinated

LTIR

Long-Term Issuer Rating

STD

Short-Term Deposit Rating

Rating Key

background image

MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK

16

FIGURE 3

Rating Changes: Corporate & Financial Institutions - US

Date

Company

Sector

Rating

Amount

($ Million)

Up/

Down

Old

LTD

Rating

New LTD

Rating

IG/S

G

8/25/2022

LENDINGTREE, INC.

Industrial

SrSec/BCF/LTCFR/PDR

D

Ba3

B1

SG

8/25/2022

MAH HOLDING CORPORATION-MILLER'S ALE

HOUSE, INC.

Industrial

SrSec/BCF/LTCFR/PDR

U

Caa1

B3

SG

8/26/2022

POWER MIDCO, LLC-ARTERA SERVICES, LLC

Industrial

SrSec/SrSec/BCF/LTCFR/

PDR

986.735

D

B3

Caa1

SG

8/26/2022

PROVIDENT GROUP - EMU PROPERTIES LLC

Industrial

SrSec

D

Ba3

B3

SG

8/26/2022

RATTLER MIDSTREAM LP

Industrial

SrUnsec

1000

U

SG

8/29/2022

DTE ENERGY CENTER, LLC

Utility

SrSec

98.698

U

Baa3

Baa2

IG

8/29/2022

NATHAN'S FAMOUS, INC.

Industrial

SrSec/LTCFR

110

U

B3

B2

SG

8/29/2022

ODYSSEY LOGISTICS & TECHNOLOGY

CORPORATION

Industrial

SrSec/BCF/LTCFR/PDR

U

B2

B1

SG

Source: Moody's

FIGURE 4

Rating Changes: Corporate & Financial Institutions - Europe

Date

Company

Sector

Rating

Amount

($ Million)

Up/

Down

Old

LTD

Rating

New

LTD

Rating

IG/

SG

Country

8/24/2022

CIMPRESS PLC

Industrial

SrUnsec/SrSec/BCF/

LTCFR/PDR

600

D

B3

Caa1

SG IRELAND

Source: Moody's

background image

MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK

17

MARKET DATA

0

200

400

600

800

0

200

400

600

800

2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Spread (bp)

Spread (bp)

Aa2

A2

Baa2

Source: Moody's

Figure 1: 5-Year Median Spreads-Global Data (High Grade)

0

400

800

1,200

1,600

2,000

0

400

800

1,200

1,600

2,000

2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Spread (bp)

Spread (bp)

Ba2

B2

Caa-C

Source: Moody's

Figure 2: 5-Year Median Spreads-Global Data (High Yield)

background image

MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK

18

CDS MOVERS

CDS Implied Rating Rises

Issuer

Aug. 31

Aug. 24

Senior Ratings

Emerson Electric Company

Aa2

A1

A2

Intuit Inc.

Aa3

A2

A3

Philip Morris International Inc.

Baa2

Baa3

A2

Southern California Edison Company

Baa2

Baa3

Baa2

Consolidated Edison Company of New York , Inc.

A3

Baa1

Baa1

Cargill, Incorporated

A2

A3

A2

Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P .

Aa3

A1

Baa2

Boston Properties Limited Partnership

A3

Baa1

Baa1

Kimco Realty Corporation

Aa3

A1

Baa1

Ventas Realty, Limited Partnership

Baa2

Baa3

Baa1

CDS Implied Rating Declines

Issuer

Aug. 31

Aug. 24

Senior Ratings

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Baa1

A3

A2

Citigroup Inc.

Baa2

Baa1

A3

Morgan Stanley

Baa2

Baa1

A1

Campbell Soup Company

A3

A2

Baa2

AT&T Inc.

Baa3

Baa2

Baa2

Ally Financial Inc.

Ba2

Ba1

Baa3

Comcast Corporation

Baa1

A3

A3

Oracle Corporation

Baa3

Baa2

Baa2

Citibank, N.A.

Baa3

Baa2

Aa3

McDonald's Corporation

Aa2

Aa1

Baa1

CDS Spread Increases

Issuer

Senior Ratings

Aug. 31

Aug. 24

Spread Diff

Anywhere Real Estate Group LLC

B2

833

742

91

American Airlines Group Inc.

Caa1

1,468

1,394

74

Nordstrom, Inc.

Ba1

594

521

73

SLM Corporation

Ba1

552

483

68

Service Properties Trust

B1

434

372

62

Rite Aid Corporation

Caa2

1,908

1,850

58

Liberty Interactive LLC

B2

1,280

1,225

55

Gap, Inc. (The)

Ba3

656

606

51

Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Baa3

503

453

50

DPL Inc.

Ba1

284

234

50

CDS Spread Decreases

Issuer

Senior Ratings

Aug. 31

Aug. 24

Spread Diff

Staples, Inc.

Caa2

1,670

1,729

-59

Wendy's International, LLC

Caa2

254

284

-30

Hasbro, Inc.

Baa2

93

111

-17

Crown Castle Inc.

Baa3

131

146

-15

Emerson Electric Company

A2

44

57

-14

Mattel, Inc.

Ba2

288

302

-14

Sysco Corporation

Baa1

105

118

-13

First Industrial, L.P.

Baa2

165

178

-13

Intuit Inc.

A3

51

63

-12

United States Cellular Corporation

Ba2

240

252

-12

Source: Moody's, CMA

CDS Spreads

CDS Implied Ratings

CDS Implied Ratings

CDS Spreads

Figure 3. CDS Movers - US ( August 24, 2022 – August 31, 2022)

background image

MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK

19

CDS Movers

CDS Implied Rating Rises

Issuer

Aug. 31

Aug. 24

Senior Ratings

Coca-Cola HBC Finance B.V .

A1

Baa2

Baa1

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A.

B2

Caa1

Caa1

UniCredit Bank Austria AG

A3

Baa1

Baa1

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A.

Ba3

B1

B3

NXP B.V.

Aa3

A1

Baa3

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft

B1

B2

Ba2

ASML Holding N.V.

Aa1

Aa2

A2

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Limited

Baa3

Ba1

B1

Vedanta Resources Limited

Caa3

Ca

B3

Novafives S.A.S.

Caa3

Ca

Caa2

CDS Implied Rating Declines

Issuer

Aug. 31

Aug. 24

Senior Ratings

SSE plc

Baa1

A2

Baa1

Orsted A/S

A2

Aa3

Baa1

Deutsche Bank AG

Baa3

Baa2

A2

BNP Paribas

A3

A2

Aa3

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A .

Baa3

Baa2

Baa1

HSBC Holdings plc

Baa2

Baa1

A3

Barclays PLC

Baa3

Baa2

Baa2

CaixaBank, S.A.

Baa1

A3

Baa1

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.

Baa1

A3

A3

Natixis

A3

A2

A1

CDS Spread Increases

Issuer

Senior Ratings

Aug. 31

Aug. 24

Spread Diff

Iceland Bondco plc

Caa2

1,283

1,125

159

Boparan Finance plc

Caa3

2,124

1,981

143

Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA

Caa1

2,965

2,829

136

Ardagh Packaging Finance plc

Caa1

1,113

1,058

56

RCI Banque

Baa2

219

168

50

thyssenkrupp AG

B1

580

543

37

Bankinter, S.A.

Baa1

161

129

32

Centrica plc

Baa2

142

110

32

Sappi Papier Holding GmbH

Ba2

310

278

32

Marks & Spencer p.l.c.

Ba1

417

389

28

CDS Spread Decreases

Issuer

Senior Ratings

Aug. 31

Aug. 24

Spread Diff

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A.

Caa1

571

869

-299

Vedanta Resources Limited

B3

1,441

1,712

-272

Coca-Cola HBC Finance B.V .

Baa1

58

113

-55

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A.

B3

391

426

-36

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Limited

B1

170

181

-11

UniCredit Bank AG

A2

82

90

-7

UniCredit Bank Austria AG

Baa1

74

81

-7

Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc

B1

981

987

-6

Greece , Government of

Ba3

161

163

-2

ASML Holding N.V.

A2

35

37

-2

Source: Moody's, CMA

CDS Spreads

CDS Implied Ratings

CDS Implied Ratings

CDS Spreads

Figure 4. CDS Movers - Europe ( August 24, 2022 – August 31, 2022)

background image

MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK

20

CDS Movers

CDS Implied Rating Rises

Issuer

Aug. 31

Aug. 24

Senior Ratings

India , Government of

Baa2

Baa3

Baa3

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

A1

A2

Aa3

Korea Development Bank

Aa1

Aa2

Aa2

Export-Import Bank of Korea (The)

Aa1

Aa2

Aa2

Export-Import Bank of China (The)

A2

A3

A1

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated

Aaa

Aa1

Baa3

Shinhan Bank

Aa1

Aa2

Aa3

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated

Aaa

Aa1

A3

Kazakhstan , Government of

Ba1

Ba2

Baa2

Woori Bank

Aa1

Aa2

A1

CDS Implied Rating Declines

Issuer

Aug. 31

Aug. 24

Senior Ratings

China , Government of

A3

A2

A1

China Development Bank

Baa1

A3

A1

Thailand , Government of

A2

A1

Baa1

Japan , Government of

Aaa

Aaa

A1

Australia , Government of

Aaa

Aaa

Aaa

Korea , Government of

Aa1

Aa1

Aa2

Indonesia , Government of

Baa2

Baa2

Baa2

Australia and New Zealand Banking Grp. Ltd .

A1

A1

Aa3

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Aa3

Aa3

A1

Westpac Banking Corporation

A2

A2

Aa3

CDS Spread Increases

Issuer

Senior Ratings

Aug. 31

Aug. 24

Spread Diff

Indonesia , Government of

Baa2

113

107

7

Pakistan , Government of

B3

2,259

2,253

6

Vietnam , Government of

Ba3

135

130

6

China Development Bank

A1

81

76

5

China , Government of

A1

71

67

4

Philippines , Government of

Baa2

102

98

4

Thailand , Government of

Baa1

60

56

4

Malayan Banking Berhad

A3

92

88

4

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

A3

41

37

4

Malaysia , Government of

A3

77

74

3

CDS Spread Decreases

Issuer

Senior Ratings

Aug. 31

Aug. 24

Spread Diff

Flex Ltd.

Baa3

96

119

-23

Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan

Ba2

440

461

-20

India , Government of

Baa3

110

126

-16

Development Bank of Kazakhstan

Baa2

262

277

-15

Export-Import Bank of India

Baa3

97

103

-7

ICICI Bank Limited

Baa3

109

116

-7

Bank of East Asia, Limited

A3

103

109

-6

Telekom Malaysia Berhad

A3

68

74

-6

Suncorp-Metway Limited

A1

86

91

-5

SK Hynix Inc.

Baa2

166

172

-5

Source: Moody's, CMA

Figure 5. CDS Movers - APAC ( August 24, 2022 – August 31, 2022)

CDS Implied Ratings

CDS Implied Ratings

CDS Spreads

CDS Spreads

background image

MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK

21

ISSUANCE





0

700

1,400

2,100

2,800

0

700

1,400

2,100

2,800

Jan Feb Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Issuance ($B)

Issuance ($B)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Source:

Moody's / Dealogic

Figure 6. Market Cumulative Issuance - Corporate & Financial Institutions: USD Denominated

0

200

400

600

800

1,000

0

200

400

600

800

1,000

Jan Feb Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Issuance ($B)

Issuance ($B)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Source:

Moody's / Dealogic

Figure 7. Market Cumulative Issuance - Corporate & Financial Institutions: Euro Denominated

background image

MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK

22

ISSUANCE

Investment-Grade

High-Yield

Total*

Amount

Amount

Amount

$B

$B

$B

Weekly

3.192

0.000

3.765

Year-to-Date

1,022.541

114.234

1,173.316

Investment-Grade

High-Yield

Total*

Amount

Amount

Amount

$B

$B

$B

Weekly

15.963

0.000

16.209

Year-to-Date

495.813

28.087

532.604

* Difference represents issuance with pending ratings.

Source: Moody's/ Dealogic

USD Denominated

Euro Denominated

Figure 8. Issuance: Corporate & Financial Institutions

background image

MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK

23

To order reprints of this report (100 copies minimum), please call 212.553.1658 .

Report Number: 1340934

Contact Us

Editor

Reid Kanaley

help@economy.com

Americas

+1.212.553.1658

clientservices@moodys.com

Europe

+44.20.7772.5454

clientservices.emea@moodys.com

Asia (Excluding Japan)

+85 2 2916 1121

clientservices.asia@moodys.com

Japan

+81 3 5408 4100

clientservices.japan@moodys.com

background image

MOODY’S ANALYTICS CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH / WEEKLY MARKET OUTLOOK

24

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc ., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES,

CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S

(COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT

MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR

IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL

FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT

LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER

OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO

INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS,

INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE

INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT

PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS

AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT

RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH

INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE,

HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS

AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN

INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE

COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR

SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT

MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS

DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as

well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the

information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party

sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its

Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for

any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to

use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of

such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is

not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or

compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of

liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors,

officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such

information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY

CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc ., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities

(including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc . have, prior to assignment of

any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc . for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000 .

MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes.

Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors

Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at

www.moodys.com

under the heading “Investor

Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s

Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document

is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within

Australia , you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent

will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating

is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly owned by

Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc ., a wholly owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a

Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are

assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit

rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and

preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions

and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000 .



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



