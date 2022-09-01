Rising Rates Won’t Bring Golden Age of Banking (Capital Market Research) (Weekly Market Outlook)
Rising Rates Won’t
Bring Golden Age of Banking
As a core monetary policy transmission
mechanism, banks pass on policy rate
hikes to lending and deposit rates,
although the strength of this response
varies by asset class and maturity. Since
March, U.S. deposit rates have only
slowly responded to the rising fed funds
rate, while lending rates picked up more
quickly. For instance, the 30-year fixed
mortgage rate rose 200 basis points
from March to June, while money
market or savings deposit rates moved
between only 1 and 25 basis points. As
one argument goes, high deposit
demand in the pandemic’s aftermath
has made rates less responsive to
tighter money, creating an opportunity
to boost bank incomes with new
originations and adjustable-rate loans.
Deposit betas—the response of deposit
rates to a policy rate change—have
certainly declined in recent decades. Using the return on M2, adjusted for noninterest-
bearing components, as a proxy for average deposit rates, banks passed on about 35% of
the Fed’s hikes to depositors during the 1999 tightening cycle. By contrast, during the
2015-2019 cycle, banks passed on only 10%.
WEEKLY MARKET
OUTLOOK
SEPTEMBER 1, 2022
Lead Authors
Ryan Sweet
Senior Director
Martin Wurm
Senior Economist
Asia-Pacific
Illiana Jain
Economist
Tim Uy
Economist
Europe
Ross Cioffi
Economist
Kamil Kovar
Economist
U.S.
Matthew Walsh
Economist
Steven Shields
Economist
Matt Orefice
Data Specialist
Inside Economics Podcast:
Table of Contents
Top of Mind ...................................... 4
Week Ahead in Global Economy ... 5
Geopolitical Risks ............................ 6
The Long View
U.S. .................................................................. 7
Europe .......................................................... 11
Asia-Pacific .................................................. 12
Ratings Roundup ........................... 14
Market Data ................................... 17
CDS Movers .................................... 18
Issuance .......................................... 21
With the initial current cycle response similarly anemic,
perhaps rising rates may indeed benefit banks.
However, this argument is at odds with economic theory;
short-term rates should respond more to policy rate hikes
than long-term rates. Since bank liabilities have shorter
maturities than their assets, rising policy rates should reduce
net interest margins—the difference between interest
earnings and expense—as a percent of earning assets.
Empirically, average NIM behavior has varied across
tightening episodes. For instance, when the Fed tightened in
2004, and in every cycle since the 1980s, the NIM fell.
Consistent with theory, a flattening yield curve typically
pushed deposit rates up quicker than longer-term lending
rates.
One exception was the 2015-2019 cycle, when the NIM
increased about 35 basis points, as interest income rose
faster than expense. However, this behavior is attributable
to low interest rates after the global financial crisis.
Historically, deposit rates traded below the fed funds rate,
and when the policy rate crashed to zero in 2009, banks
were unwilling to charge depositors negative rates. Rising
policy rates in 2015 caused a sluggish response in deposit
rates, as equilibrium levels were still negative.
In a similar vein, policy rates during the pandemic fell back
to zero, and recent hikes did not create much initial
competitive pressure on bank liabilities. Moreover, banks
entered 2022 flush with funds. The pandemic caused the
largest-recorded single-quarter deposit increase in early
2020, followed by more growth. As companies drew down
lines of credit, the Fed purchased large quantities of
Treasuries, and fiscal stimulus drove up personal savings
rates. By early 2022, interest-bearing deposits exceeded
2019 levels by more than 25%. However, this trend is
reverting. Stimulus has faded, inflation has eroded savings,
and rising yields make other assets more attractive for
savers, accelerating deposit withdrawals.
On the asset side, banks had adjusted their portfolios since
2019. Conventional loan segments expanded at below pre-
pandemic rates, with some exceptions. At the same time,
securities and cash holdings rose by 70% since 2019. This
shift exposes banks to near-term capital losses and will act
as a longer-term drag on interest earnings, as a larger share
of funds are now stuck in low-interest reserves or securities.
Securities sales, alternatively, create capital losses.
Powell dashes hopes of a pivot
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson
Hole last week was hawkish and introduced additional
upside risk to our forecast for a 3.5% terminal fed funds rate
this cycle. Powell’s comments nudged the market-implied
path for the fed funds rate higher; markets have the terminal
rate a touch north of 3.8%. He emphasized that “estimates
of longer-run neutral rates are not a place to stop or pause”
and that “restoring price stability will likely require
maintaining a restrictive policy stance for some time to
come.”
Powell reinforced that the bar is high for the central bank to
start reducing the size of rate hikes as it manages the risks of
declaring a premature victory over inflation. The
core personal consumption expenditure deflator rose 0.1%
in July, leaving it up 6.3% on a year-ago basis following a
6.8% gain in June. This isn’t overly welcome news for the
Fed as it wants concrete signs that inflation is steadily
moving toward its 2% objective. Powell acknowledged that
rate hikes are going to cause “some pain” for households
and businesses.
We constructed a scenario in which the Fed hikes interest
rates even higher than markets are pricing in for the next
year. In this scenario, the Fed panics and does whatever it
takes to bring year-over-year growth in the core PCE
deflator back down to the central bank’s 2% target by the
end of 2023. The core PCE deflator is the Fed’s preferred
measure of inflation. In such a way, the terminal rate—or
the peak in the fed funds rate during this tightening cycle—
would be 4%, which is only slightly higher than the implied
path from financial markets.
While there is no outright decline in real GDP, the economy
suffers a so-called growth recession in 2023, as annualized
real GDP growth grounds to a near halt. More important,
the labor market goes from red-hot to lukewarm, and the
unemployment rate rises to 5% by the end of next year.
Much of Powell’s commentary focused on the importance of
keeping inflation expectations well-anchored, which he
views as a key lesson from the inflationary episodes of the
1970s and early 1980s. There are few signs of a loss in
credibility, with the latest reading of five- to 10-year
inflation expectations from the University of Michigan
survey (2.9%) still well within the range seen as consistent
with the Fed’s 2% inflation target—and not an enormous
gap the Fed can’t close. Also, survey-based measures of
inflation expectations track energy prices. Market-based
measures of inflation expectations, which are based on
the CPI, remain anchored and in line with the Fed’s inflation
objective.
We still expect a 50-basis point rate hike this month, but
the risks are weighted toward another 75-basis point hike.
What is clear is that the Fed isn’t going to pause soon.
Powell’s comments rippled through the corporate bond
market. Markets are repricing credit risk. They have altered
their expectations for the path of the fed funds rate, and the
odds of the central bank cutting rates late next year or in
early 2024 are diminishing. High-yield corporate bond
spreads have widened recently and are well off their recent
lows; spreads have widened more quickly for the lowest-
rated companies, which isn’t surprising. Those at the low
end of the credit-rating ladder are most vulnerable to rising
interest rates, weaker corporate profit growth, and a slowing
economy.
TOP OF MIND
U.S. Housing More Overvalued than Ever
BY MATTHEW WALSH
While the second quarter of 2022 brought higher mortgage
rates and lower housing affordability that bit into demand,
market remained extremely overvalued.
Nationally, the price of homes rose more than 17% from a
year earlier, according to the Moody’s Analytics Home Price
Index. With more than a year of double-digit price gains,
house prices now exceed their long-run fundamental values
by more than 25% nationally, the highest level in more than
30 years of record-keeping.
Additionally, an increasing number of metro areas are
registering significant overvaluation. A record-breaking two-
thirds of all metro areas are extremely overvalued. Most of
the extremely overvalued markets are in the South and
West, though this isn’t saying much given how broad-based
house price appreciation has been. The Mountain census
division, which has experienced the largest growth in
population and among the fastest appreciation in house
prices, is highly overvalued. The Northeast, where house
prices are rising slower, has the most fairly valued markets
in the nation.
Moody’s Analytics estimates overvaluation by comparing
the Moody’s Analytics Home Price Index for a given
geography to its long-run equilibrium home value. This
equilibrium home value, or fundamental value, is
determined by estimating the long-run statistical
relationship between house prices and per capita wage and
salary income. House prices that exceed their fundamental
value by more than 20% are considered extremely
overvalued.
Of large U.S. metro areas, the five most overvalued markets
are little changed from last quarter. Boise City ID is the
most overvalued market in the U.S. with the current price of
homes exceeding the long-run equilibrium value by 77%. As
a top destination for residents fleeing high-cost Pacific coast
states, Boise has experienced explosive population and
house price growth since the start of the pandemic. Prices
have risen nearly 50% since the start of 2020. House price
growth peaked in Boise last year but continued—though
slowing—appreciation has kept home valuations sky-high.
With deteriorating affordability driven by rapid price growth
over the past two years and higher financing costs, price
appreciation is beginning to turn over in some of the most
overvalued markets. Price growth peaked in not only Boise
but also Austin TX , Las Vegas and Phoenix on a year-ago
basis with many potential buyers increasingly stretched to
make monthly mortgage payments.
No major metro area is undervalued
The bottom of the list is also similar to the rankings in the
prior quarter. Given the breadth of house price appreciation
over the last two years no major metro areas are
undervalued. It may be a bit surprising to see that San Jose
CA ranks dead last on the list, since it is one of the most
expensive residential real estate markets in the U.S.
However, with extremely high incomes and rapid out-
migration of tech workers taking advantage of teleworking
opportunities, San Jose’s house prices are largely in line with
their fundamental value.
While other metro areas at the bottom of the list may not
have incomes that rival San Jose’s, they have experienced a
shrinking population that is keeping their housing markets
more balanced than most. For example, in Pittsburgh , price
growth has normalized back to its pre-pandemic average,
and homeowner vacancy rates have risen to their highest
point since the pandemic began.
Cooling ahead
Nationally, house price appreciation will quickly cool in the
coming quarters as higher mortgage rates zap demand.
Home sales will flatline next year as a growing number of
homebuyers have a more difficult time affording a higher
monthly mortgage payment. The regional outlook is varied,
with the most overvalued markets seeing the greatest
weight from the housing correction. House price gains have
already peaked in some markets, and a sharper decline is on
the way as prices fall back in line with their fundamental
value.
The Week Ahead in the Global Economy
U.S.
The U.S. economic calendar is light in the holiday-shortened
week. Among the key data are the ISM nonmanufacturing
survey for August. We also get new data on the nominal and
real trade deficits in July, which could have implications for
our high-frequency GDP model’s tracking estimate of third
quarter GDP, currently 1.7% at an annualized rate. Initial
claims for unemployment insurance benefits will also be
released, but the data can be volatile around the Labor Day
Holiday. There isn’t any significant data that could alter our
subjective odds of a 50- or 75-basis point rate hike by the
Fed later this month.
Europe
The European Central Bank’s monetary policy decision will
top economic headlines next week. We expect the policy
Main Refinancing Rate will be hiked by 75 basis points to
1.25%. This will mean that the deposit rate will increase to
0.75%. With inflation rising in August, and still not likely
peaked, we think the ECB will opt for a more hawkish move
at the September meeting. That said, the pace will go back
to 50-basis point hikes at the October meeting.
Meanwhile, euro zone retail sales likely only partially
recovered by 0.5% m/m in July after June’s 1.2% decline.
The July reading will be saved mostly by a jump in German
retail. Overall, we see retail sales continuing to struggle
through the rest of the year, as inflation eats away at
purchasing power. In that vein, we expect retail sales
increased 0.2% m/m in Italy after a 1.1% decline in June.
We are forecasting contractions in German and French
industrial production in July. In Germany we expect
industrial output slipped 0.1 % m/m, after a 0.4% rise in
June, while in France we foresee a 0.5% decline that follows
a 1.4% increase. Here too, production cost inflation will be
exerting a negative effect on the manufacturing sector. With
gas and electricity prices soaring above year-ago levels,
reports began to spread of firms cutting output.
Finally, Russia’s inflation rate likely decelerated to 14.5% y/y
this August from 15.1% in July.
Asia-Pacific
The Reserve Bank of Australia and Bank Negara Malaysia will
stay on the tightening bandwagon next week.
The RBA won’t be taking its foot off the pedal as it races to
neutral, seeking to realign demand pressure with a smaller
supply capacity. Medium-term inflation expectations are
anchored, though they under threat from the tight labour
market and resulting wage increases. The unemployment
rate fell in July, reaching 3.4%. Job vacancies remained
strong and retail turnover in July posted its largest month-
on-month gain in four months, signalling that demand-side
pressures are gathering. As such, a strong, 50-basis point
hike in September seems most appropriate in the RBA’s
front-loaded response to maintaining price stability. This will
take the cash rate to 2.35%, putting it on track to end the
year at 3%.
We expect Bank Negara Malaysia to hike its overnight policy
rate by 25 basis points to 2.5%. Soaring price pressures,
coupled with a robust economic rebound, will likely push
BNM to a third consecutive rate hike. Headline CPI rose by
4.3% y/y in July, a full percentage point increase from the
previous month. Meanwhile, Malaysia's second-quarter GDP
came in far above expectations, driven by an uptick in
demand for services after borders fully reopened in April. On
the external front, raising the overnight policy rate will shore
up the ringgit, which has been slipping against the
greenback amidst aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
Geopolitical Calendar
Date
Country
Event
Economic
Importance
Financial Market Risk
4-Sep
Chile
Referendum on new constitution
Medium
Low
6-Sep
Australia
Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy announcement
Medium
Low
6-Sep
Chile
Banco Central Chile monetary policy announcement
Medium
Low
8-Sep
Euro zone
European Central Bank monetary policy announcement
Medium
Medium
9-Sep
Peru
Banco Central de Reserva monetary policy announcement
Medium
Medium
11-Sep
Sweden
General election
Low
Low
15-Sep
United Kingdom
Bank of England monetary policy announcement
Medium
Medium
20-Sep
Sweden
Riksbank monetary policy announcement
Low
Low
21-Sep
Brazil
Banco Central do Brasil monetary policy announcement
Low
Low
20-21-Sep
U.S.
Federal Open Market Committee meeting
High
High
22-Sep
Japan
Bank of Japan monetary policy announcement
Medium
Low
22-Sep
Switzerland
Swiss National Bank monetary policy announcement
Medium
Low
22-Sep
Norway
Norges Bank monetary policy announcement
Medium
Low
25-Sep
Italy
General election
Low
Low
29-Sep
Mexico
Banxico monetary policy announcement
Low
Low
30-Sep
India
Reserve Bank of India monetary policy announcement
Medium
Low
30-Sep
Colombia
Banrep monetary policy announcement
Low
Low
2-Oct
Brazil
Presidential and congressional elections
High
Medium
4-Oct
Australia
Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy announcement
Medium
Low
Oct 16-24
China
National Party Congress
High
Medium
20-21-Oct
European Union
European Council summit
Low
Low
27-Oct
Euro zone
European Central Bank monetary policy announcement
Medium
Medium
28-Oct
Japan
Bank of Japan monetary policy announcement
Medium
Low
1-Nov
Australia
Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy announcement
Medium
Low
1-2-Nov
U.S.
Federal Open Market Committee meeting
High
High
3-Nov
United Kingdom
Bank of England monetary policy announcement
Medium
Medium
3-Nov
Norway
Norges Bank monetary policy announcement
Medium
Low
7-18-Nov
U.N.
U.N. Climate Change Conference 2022 (COP 27)
Medium
Low
8-Nov
U.S.
Midterm elections
High
Medium
15-16-Nov
G-20
G-20 Heads of State and Government Summit, hosted by Indonesia
Medium
Low
18-19-Nov
APEC
Economic Leaders' Meeting, hosted by Thailand
Low
Low
24-Nov
Sweden
Riksbank monetary policy announcement
Medium
Low
7-Dec
Australia
Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy announcement
Medium
Low
7-Dec
India
Reserve Bank of India monetary policy announcement
Medium
Low
13-14-Dec
U.S.
Federal Open Market Committee meeting
High
High
15-Dec
United Kingdom
Bank of England monetary policy announcement
Medium
Medium
15-Dec
Euro zone
European Central Bank monetary policy announcement
Medium
Medium
15-Dec
Switzerland
Swiss National Bank monetary policy announcement
Medium
Low
15-Dec
Norway
Norges Bank monetary policy announcement
Medium
Low
15-16-Dec
European Union
European Council summit
Low
Low
20-Dec
Japan
Bank of Japan monetary policy announcement
Medium
Low
THE LONG VIEW: U.S.
August Issuance Was Light, as Usual
BY RYAN SWEET
CREDIT SPREADS
Moody's long-term average corporate bond spread
narrowed from 172 to 164 basis points over the past week.
This is below the 176-basis point average in August. The
long-term average industrial corporate bond spread
narrowed by 6 basis points to 150. It averaged 160 basis
points in August.
The ICE BofA U.S. high-yield option adjusted bond spread
widened from 461 basis points to 503. The Bloomberg
Barclays high-yield option adjusted spread widened this past
week from 447 to 484 basis points. This compares with an
average high-yield spread of 1,000 basis points during
recent recessions and an average of 350 outside of
recessions. The high-yield option adjusted bond spreads
approximate what is suggested by the accompanying long-
term Baa industrial company bond yield spread but are
wider than what is implied by a VIX of 27. The VIX increased
over the course of the past week.
DEFAULTS
Despite the drop in the default count from last month, the
trailing 12-month global speculative-grade default rate held
steady at 2.1% at the end of June, the same reading as at
the end of May.
The default tally reached 43 in the first half of the year, up
from 29 in the same period last year. Across sectors,
Construction & Building remains the largest contributor to
defaults with 11. The banking sector followed with eight. By
region, North America had 18 defaults (17 in the U.S. and
one in Canada ). The rest were from Europe (12), Asia-Pacific
(11), and Latin America (two).
In accordance with our credit conditions outlook, we lifted
our one-year baseline global speculative-grade default rate
forecast to 3.7% from last month's 3.3%. If realized, the new
forecast will inch closer to the historical average of 4.1%.
U.S. CORPORATE BOND ISSUANCE
First-quarter 2020’s worldwide offerings of corporate bonds
revealed annual advances of 14% for IG and 19% for high-
yield, wherein US$-denominated offerings increased 45%
for IG and grew 12% for high yield.
Second-quarter 2020’s worldwide offerings of corporate
bonds revealed annual surges of 69% for IG and 32% for
high-yield, wherein US$-denominated offerings increased
142% for IG and grew 45% for high yield.
Third-quarter 2020’s worldwide offerings of corporate
bonds revealed an annual decline of 6% for IG and an
annual advance of 44% for high-yield, wherein US$-
denominated offerings increased 12% for IG and soared
upward 56% for high yield.
Fourth-quarter 2020’s worldwide offerings of corporate
bonds revealed an annual decline of 3% for IG and an
annual advance of 8% for high-yield, wherein US$-
denominated offerings increased 16% for IG and 11% for
high yield.
First-quarter 2021’s worldwide offerings of corporate bonds
revealed an annual decline of 4% for IG and an annual
advance of 57% for high-yield, wherein US$-denominated
offerings sank 9% for IG and advanced 64% for high yield.
Issuance weakened in the second quarter of 2021 as
worldwide offerings of corporate bonds revealed a year-
over-year decline of 35% for investment grade. High-yield
issuance faired noticeably better in the second quarter.
Issuance softened in the third quarter of 2021 as worldwide
offerings of corporate bonds revealed a year-over-year
decline of 5% for investment grade. U.S. denominated
corporate bond issuance also fell, dropping 16% on a year-
ago basis. High-yield issuance faired noticeably better in the
third quarter.
Fourth-quarter 2021’s worldwide offerings of corporate
bonds fell 9.4% for investment grade. High-yield US$
denominated high-yield corporate bond issuance fell from
$133 billion in the third quarter to $92 billion in the final
three months of 2021. December was a disappointment for
high-yield corporate bond issuance, since it was 33% below
its prior five-year average for the month.
In the first quarter of 2022, worldwide offerings of
investment grade corporate bonds totaled $901 billion , up
12% on a year-ago basis.
In the second quarter, corporate bond issuance weakened.
Worldwide offerings of investment grade corporate bonds
totaled $548 billion , down 21% on a year-ago basis. US$
denominated high-yield corporate bond issuance was $38
billion in the second quarter, down from $63 billion in the
first three months of the year. High-yield issuance is down
79% on a year-ago basis.
In the week ended August 24, there was no US$-
denominated high-yield issuance. This puts the year-to-date
total at $114.2 billion . Investment-grade bond issuance
totaled $3.2 billion in the same week, bringing its year-to-
date total to $1.022 trillion . Issuance is normally light in
August and is still tracking that seen in 2018 and 2019.
U.S. ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
There were significant changes to the U.S. baseline forecast
in August. We cut the forecast for GDP growth in the
second half of this year, which will bleed into the
unemployment rate. We also made an adjustment to our
fiscal policy assumptions, incorporating the Inflation
Reduction Act, but the implications for the near-term
forecast for both GDP and inflation were on the margin.
Fiscal assumptions
The Inflation Reduction Act, which passed the Senate
recently, has been incorporated in the soon-to-be-published
August baseline forecast, as the legislation is all but certain to
advance through the House and onto the president’s desk.
To obtain the support from Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema ,
Senate Democrats nixed a provision that would have taxed
more carried interest that general partners of investment
funds receive for carrying out investment management
services as ordinary income, limited the scope of the 15%
corporate minimum tax by exempting certain accelerated
cost recovery expenditures, and added extra funding for
drought resiliency. To make up for the loss of revenue,
Senate Democrats revived a 1% excise tax on stock
repurchases, which had been included in the House-passed
Build Back Better Act from November. The Senate
parliamentarian ruled that the reconciliation bill could not
require drugmakers to pay the government a rebate if drug
prices increase faster than the rate of U.S. inflation in the
commercial market. The inflation rebate will still apply to
Medicare. Prior to final passage, an amendment was
adopted to extend for two years the limitation on Section
461(I) business loss deductions of noncorporate taxpayers,
which is scheduled to sunset after 2026 under current law.
The macroeconomic implications are likewise broadly
unchanged. The IRA is estimated to reduce U.S. inflation, as
measured by the consumer price index, by 3.3 basis points
per year on average over the next 10 years. Also, the
legislation will add 2 basis points per year to real GDP
growth on average during the same period.
The baseline forecast does not assume that any further
major piece of fiscal legislation will get passed during
President Biden’s current term in office. Republicans are
poised to seize control of at least the House, which will slam
the door shut on budget reconciliation as an avenue for
Democrats to pass additional areas of the president’s Build
Back Better agenda.
COVID-19 assumptions
Confirmed case counts are elevated but remain below their
January peak. The prevalence of at-home testing and
asymptomatic or mild cases results in significant
undercounting of infections in official statistics. We also
assume that hospitalizations ebb and flow but remain below
prior peaks due to widespread vaccinations and new
treatments. Hospitals are able to manage the demand
without compromising other services. Daily deaths
attributable to COVID-19 remain in the low hundreds or 1.5
per million U.S. residents.
Energy price forecast and assumptions
The baseline forecast still assumes West Texas Intermediate
crude oil prices peaked in the second quarter. The August
baseline forecast includes the recent slide in West Texas
Intermediate crude oil prices in July and early August.
Therefore, oil prices are now forecast to average $97.25 per
barrel this quarter, compared with $101.93 per barrel in the
July baseline. Recession concerns, appreciation in the U.S.
dollar, and a number of countries releasing some of their oil
reserves have helped to push global oil prices lower recently.
The forecast assumes a modest increase in oil prices in the
fourth quarter before they steadily decline in 2023 and the
first half of 2024. Oil prices bottom in 2024, a touch below
$65 per barrel.
A key assumption is that even with the European ban, the
global oil market will be roughly balanced by the end of
2022. Risks are that it takes longer than expected. The EU
ban will reduce Russian oil shipments to global markets by
an additional 1 million bpd, but it has been slow to be
implemented. The official bans cover about 4% of total
global supply.
Cutting GDP forecast
The August baseline incorporates the new data on second-
quarter GDP. Real GDP fell 0.9% at an annualized rate in the
second quarter, the second consecutive decline. GDP is only
one of many variables that the National Bureau of Economic
Research, the de facto arbiter of U.S. business cycles, uses to
define a recession. Its stated definition is a "significant decline
in economic activity spread across the economy, lasting more
than a few months, normally visible in production,
employment, real income and other indicators." Outside of
GDP, the other key data the NBER relies on have generally
continued to increase, including nonfarm employment, real
consumer spending, industrial production, and weekly hours
worked. Even real personal income—excluding transfers,
another variable it watches—is flat to increasing.
A large portion of the weakness in GDP is due to a dramatic
widening in the trade deficit. This reflects the strength of the
U.S. economy compared with its trading partners and the
strength of the U.S. dollar, which is at its highest in decades
against many currencies. Another portion comes from
slowing inventory accumulation, a temporary phenomenon
caused by businesses adjusting to wild swings in demand as
the economy shut down and reopened. Domestic demand,
including consumer spending and fixed business investment,
remains sturdy. Moreover, real gross domestic income,
which totals up the income earned by households and
businesses—and in theory should add up to real GDP—
continues to grow. The difference between real GDP and
real GDI, also known as the statistical discrepancy, has never
been as large as it is now. It would not be surprising if the
Bureau of Economic Analysis is having an especially difficult
time accurately measuring real GDP during the pandemic
given the resulting big swings in global trade and
inventories; real GDP could ultimately be revised higher to
be more consistent with real GDI.
Real GDP growth increases in the second half of this year,
but for all of 2022, it is now expected to increase 1.6%,
compared with 1.9% in the July baseline. We have cut our
forecast for U.S. GDP growth this year by a total of 190 basis
points over the past several months. We nudged the
forecast for GDP growth in 2023 down from 1.9% to 1.5%.
The economy is now expected to be below its potential this
year and next, which is likely around 2%.
Our baseline forecast for real GDP growth this year is below
the Bloomberg consensus of 2%. The forecast for next year
is 0.2 percentage point stronger than the Bloomberg
consensus of 1.5%.
Business investment and housing
We lowered the forecast for growth in real business
equipment spending this year, as it is now expected to
increase 4.6%, compared with the 6.4% gain in the prior
baseline. Fundamentals have turned less favorable for the
outlook as financial market conditions have tightened this
year, but there has been some recent relief as investment-
grade and high-yield corporate bond spreads have narrowed
noticeably. This is unlikely to have a noticeable impact on
business investment as spreads should widen soon. The
share of banks tightening lending standards on commercial
and industrial loans breached the threshold that has been
consistent with a recession in the past. We doubt recession
fears will vanish soon and this should boost high-yield
corporate bond spreads. Another reason why spreads will
widen is that corporate profit margins are coming under
pressure. Productivity plunged in the first half of this year
while until labor costs surged. This isn’t a good combination
for corporate profit margins.
The interest rate-sensitive segments of the economy have
weakened, which is not surprising as the Federal Reserve is
front-loading rate hikes. Housing starts are expected to be
1.65 million, compared with 1.75 million in the prior baseline.
Housing starts are expected to total 1.56 million next year,
down from 1.81 million in the July baseline. Housing starts are
forecast to increase in 2024, totaling 1.64 million.
There are likely only so many homes that can be built each
year because of labor-supply constraints and a lack of buildable
lots. Some of the labor-supply issues will ease as the pandemic
winds down, but the reduction in immigration is particularly
problematic for homebuilders' ability to find workers.
A decline in affordability has cut into our forecast for home
sales, which are expected to total 6.27 million this year, less
than the 6.46 million in the July baseline. We also cut the
forecast for total home sales next year to 6.14 million,
compared with 6.52 million in the prior baseline. New-home
sales account for about 10% of total sales and existing-
homes make up the remainder.
There were minor revisions to the forecast for the FHFA All-
Transactions House Price Index this year and next. The July
baseline has it rising 12.9% this year, compared with 12.7%
in the prior baseline. The forecasts for 2023 and 2024
continue to expect little house price appreciation.
Labor market
The U.S. labor market remains very strong, but job growth is
set to moderate. Nonfarm employment increased by a net
528,000 in July, and the net revision to the prior two
months was 28,000. The total number of employed women
rose by 327,000 last month, accounting for more than half
of the 528,000 increase in overall payrolls.
July’s gain and the revisions to prior months put
employment above its pre-pandemic level. The seasonal
adjustment factors boosted job growth less than normal for
July. Also, not seasonally adjusted employment fell 385,000
in July, compared with the 1.13 million decline that normally
occurred prior to the pandemic.
We have job growth averaging 370,000 per month this year
before dropping to 110,000 in 2023. Job growth next year is
weaker than that needed to keep the unemployment rate
stable. The unemployment rate fell from 3.6% in June to
3.5% in July. The forecast is for the unemployment rate to
gradually increase in the second half of this year, averaging
3.7% in the fourth quarter. The unemployment rate keeps
rising in 2023 because of below-potential GDP growth and
job growth that will be weaker than that needed to keep the
unemployment rate stable. Therefore, the unemployment
rate is expected to average 4% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
We assume a full-employment economy is one with
approximately a 3.5% unemployment rate, around a 62.5%
labor force participation rate, and a prime-age employment-
to-population ratio a little north of 80%. The labor force
participation rate is close but still 0.4 of a percentage point
below this threshold.
On the surface, there appears to be a disconnect between
employment and GDP. The correlation coefficient between
average monthly job growth in a given quarter and
annualized growth in real GDP since 2000 is 0.71. Granger
causality tests show that the causation between job and
GDP growth runs both ways. The results didn’t change when
using different lags. This isn’t surprising. Still, job growth has
been stronger than GDP growth—but the disconnect
between it and employment isn’t unusual. Initial reports are
volatile and subject to revision, and thus don’t always tell
similar stories.
Beyond data issues, there are real differences in how output
and the labor market respond during the business cycle. For
example, firms normally adjust workers' hours before adding
or subtracting staff, which can cause output to rise or fall
before employment does. Also, if we factor in productivity
growth, it doesn’t appear that employment and GDP are
telling different stories.
Risks to our employment forecast are weighted to the
downside. Per Okun’s law, a 1-percentage point deceleration
in GDP growth over the course of a year would amount to
around 800,000 jobs per year. This would also increase the
unemployment rate by about 0.5 percentage point.
Monetary policy
The Federal Reserve continues to quickly remove monetary
policy accommodation as it attempts to tame inflation. The
Federal Open Market Committee unanimously raised the
target range for the fed funds rate by 75 basis points to
2.25% to 2.5% at the July meeting. The Fed has raised the
target range for the fed funds rate by 150 basis points over
the past two meetings. There were very few changes to the
statement. The Fed didn’t alter its forward guidance but did
mention that spending and production have softened while
job gains have been robust.
There was only a slight change in the forecast for the fed
funds rate. The new forecast wasn't attributed to any
changes to our assumptions. Rather, we adopted a new
approach for forecasting the fed funds rate on a monthly
basis to better align changes with the fed funds rate and
updates from the FOMC meetings. The monthly forecast is
then rolled up into our quarterly forecast.
The forecast is for a 50-basis point hike at the September
meeting. This will be followed by 25-basis point rate hikes at
the November and December meetings. The terminal fed
funds rate remained at 3.5%, less than the median
projection from the latest Summary of Economic
Projections. The assumption is that the Fed will keep the fed
funds rate at 3.5% for less than a year before gradually
cutting by 100 basis points over the course of 2024,
returning it to its neutral rate of 2.5%.
The 10-year Treasury yield has dropped recently, and we
incorporated this into the August baseline. The 10-year
Treasury yield is now forecast to average 3.1% in the fourth
quarter of this year, compared with 3.33% in the July
baseline. The 10-year averages 3.48% in 2023, 3 basis
points lower than in the prior baseline. The July and August
baseline forecasts for the 10-year Treasury yield converge in
early 2024. The forecast has the yield curve, or the
difference between the 10- and two-year Treasury yields,
remaining inverted for the remainder of this year. The
August baseline has the difference between the 10-year and
three-month Treasury yields flattening but avoids inverting.
THE LONG VIEW: EUROPE
A Double-Digit Threat
BY KAMIL KOVAR
Wednesday. Start with headline inflation, which increased
from 8.9% to 9.1%. While this is a slight increase compared
with the rapid increases during the spring, August was
always expected to be a month with a small annual inflation
increase because of last year’s large base effect. On a
seasonally adjusted, month-ago basis, prices still increased
0.7%, in line with increases in the last few months. This
translates into an annualized rate of 8%, which is far from
comforting.
In contrast to the headline number, the numbers for the four
main categories did bring substantial surprises. Most
important was that nonenergy goods prices saw a large
jump from July to August. While it is impossible to know the
exact driver of this jump before we see the detailed data in
the final release, the most plausible explanation is that
industrial firms decided to increase prices alongside spiking
energy costs. If so, then fall will bring further upside
surprises.
The jump in goods prices was partly outweighed by a
smaller-than-expected increase in services prices. This is by
far the best news from the preliminary report, as it suggests
that the period of rapid and broad-based increases in service
prices driven by service sector recovery might be nearing an
end. That said, this moderation will have to wait until
October, since service prices will record a jump when the €9
public transport ticket in Germany expires in September.
Even with this moderation, core inflation will remain above
4% until next spring.
Energy and food prices have brought less of a surprise. True,
energy prices increased less than we thought, but this is
hardly good news for the future. The lower-than-expected
decrease is likely because of a slower-than-expected pass-
through of sky-high wholesale electricity and gas prices to
retail prices. Given that such pass-through is coming sooner
or later, the good news from this month won’t last,
especially since petrol prices are not going to bring further
reprieve. Finally, food prices recorded another abnormally
large increase, although it was the lowest since March. The
tendency for moderation in monthly increases is set to
continue on the back of lower wholesale food prices, and
annual growth will continue to rise.
This release is the last before next week’s meeting of the
European Central Bank , which will bring new projections. It
is therefore useful to take stock of the last projection from
June and appreciate just how woefully imprecise it turned
out to be. Compared with the ECB’s projection, monthly
price increases were three times as high in each of the
summer months. Cumulatively, prices between April and
August have increased by 1.7 percentage points more than
the ECB expected. And this time around, unlike in the spring,
the
rather than caused by
unexpected shocks.
This forecast miss will translate into another large upward
revision in ECB’s inflation forecast to be published next
week. We believe that this alone will be enough to push the
central bank to hike by 75 basis points this meeting. And
since next month’s inflation report will bring a large increase
in the inflation rate, leaving it close to double digits, the
October ECB meeting is likely to bring a 50-basis point hike.
Only in December will the central bank likely moderate the
pace of tightening, as base effects finally end the streak of
monthly record inflation rates.
THE LONG VIEW: ASIA-PACIFIC
The Chip Shortage’s Uncertain Future
BY TIM UY
The semiconductor chip shortage captured the world’s
attention early on during the pandemic as the first clear sign
that the measures undertaken during the pandemic were
creating significant supply-chain disruptions. These
disruptions have since expanded to include many other
industries and have caused inflation to skyrocket in
countries around the world. And while there are signs that
supply-chain stresses are easing and the chip shortage is
abating, in what follows we discuss the risks and
uncertainties associated with the semiconductor chip
industry and what to expect next.
The importance of lead times
One of the best metrics for assessing supply-chain stress has
been semiconductor chip lead times—the time it takes for a
microchip that is produced to reach the end consumer—as
semiconductor chips are the oil of the digital economy. They
power practically all electronic devices including cars,
computers, sensors, gaming consoles, ovens and so on. For
most of the past two years, the aggregate chip lead time has
been increasing. Last month was the first time since the
start of the pandemic that this key metric fell, though ever
so slightly, from 27.1 weeks to 27 weeks. While the decline is
notable given the upward trend in lead times in the past
couple of years, 27 weeks is still far from the norm, and we
expect lead times to remain elevated going into 2023.
Why are lead times so high, and what do they mean for the
broader economy? Chip lead times are important because
they are an indication of the degree to which new orders can
be filled and therefore are a harbinger of future production
capacity. Heretofore unseen lead times reflect demand for
chips that has far outpaced supply. The shift toward goods
during the pandemic coupled with the challenges in creating
new supply capacity meant that lead times would inevitably
rise as existing capacity was maximized to meet unrelenting
demand. Meanwhile, creating new supply for chips is a
multiyear process. It takes significant time and resources to
build a new foundry, but there is also significant lead time in
obtaining the lithographic machines needed to make the
chips themselves.
However, given how severe the chip shortage was earlier in
the pandemic most corporate consumers resorted to
ordering more than they need, resulting in excess inventory
to be cleared. When excess inventory levels are high, lead
times become less informative, since inventory supply can
be used in lieu of new orders to produce the electronic
gadgets eventually purchased by end consumers. That said,
we argue that aggregate chip lead times will continue to be
elevated, and it will be some time before the chip shortage
truly comes to an end.
Why the shortage is so persistent
At the core of the chip shortage is the fact that most of the
world’s advanced chips (size 7nm and less) are
manufactured in Taiwan and South Korea , and there are
significant entry costs to penetrate this market. To put this
in perspective, China has spent more than $10 billion over
the past decade investing in its semiconductor industry, and
its largest manufacturer only recently announced that it is
finally able to produce 7nm chips, though the frontier has
already moved to much smaller chip sizes. Even for
companies like the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Co. and Samsung it takes years before they are able to build
a new foundry, or plant for making chips. The pandemic has
accelerated the pace of digitization worldwide, and with this
the demand for consumer electronics. Chips are the
foundation of modern electronic devices, and as technology
advances, so does the demand for chips. Electric cars can
use 10 times the number of chips required for older cars and
also require more advanced microchips. In addition to cars,
gaming consoles, electronic appliances and existing
applications, the increasing use of artificial intelligence and
big data in all facets of life will drive demand for advanced
chips.
If the growing demand for advanced chips is what makes the
shortage for that part of the spectrum so pervasive, it is the
constrained supply for older chips that makes the shortage
for the opposite side of the spectrum challenging to solve.
Older chips still make up more than half of all chips that are
manufactured, largely because more chips are needed for
the applications where they are used. A modern cellphone
may only use a handful of chips, while a single car would
require thousands of older chips. Despite this, hardly any
new capacity is being created for older chips, the reason
being that advanced chips have been a larger revenue driver
for the biggest chipmakers, to wit: Apple makes up nearly
half of TSMC sales while automotive applications make up
less than 10% of sales. Limited supply thus makes
accommodating strong demand challenging, particularly
over very short time horizons.
The impact of geopolitical and climate events
Though we see lead times remaining elevated through the
end of the year, we expect the chip shortage to normalize
eventually. To understand the context, it is worth noting
that the chip shortage came to the fore not only during a
global pandemic, but also in a year with unprecedented
climate events in regions critical to the semiconductor chip
supply chain. Taiwan experienced its most serious drought in
56 years that summer, followed by a factory fire and
multiple earthquakes in Japan , and subsequently a deadly ice
storm in Texas . All of this contributed to exacerbating the
chip shortage beyond what ensued following the pandemic-
induced lockdowns. With these events largely behind us, it is
no surprise that the resulting demand-supply imbalance is
gradually easing.
While pandemic-related measures have mostly been lifted
around the world, China's zero-COVID policy remains
largely in place. The intermittent lockdowns associated with
implementing this policy have constrained supply to some
extent but have also suppressed demand for chips and chip
applications, since China constitutes the largest market in
the world for most modern electronics. Recent
developments around the Taiwan Strait following the visit of
the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives are also
worth noting: China has restricted sand exports to Taiwan
and could restrict other exports critical to chip production if
the situation escalates. The other geopolitical event that has
significant ramifications for the chip shortage is the Russian
invasion of Ukraine . Both countries are significant producers
of neon, palladium, helium and other inputs important for
chip manufacturing. The reason this has not disrupted the
chip supply chain more radically is because some
chipmaking companies have lithographic machines that
recycle more than 80% of the neon and noble gases used in
production. It remains to be seen whether this will have a
more material impact if the military conflict persists.
What to expect of the chip shortage in the near term
The chip shortage is indicative of larger supply-chain
disruptions that have roiled the global economy and caused
inflation in many countries to spike to levels not seen in
decades. The chip sector is not immune to these price
pressures. Both Intel and TSMC have indicated that they are
raising prices later in the year and in 2023 because of rising
raw material and production costs. This comes at a time
when demand for consumer electronics is softening, though
demand for automotive and data center clients remains
strong. Other than rising production costs, chipmakers are
dealing with elevated lead times for lithographic machines
and other production equipment.
As the situation normalizes, we will see some divergence in
the demand and supply balance for various chip
applications. At the time of writing, chips used for
networking, optimal and telecommunications equipment
are in short supply—field-programmable gate arrays have
lead times in excess of 50 weeks. By contrast,
microcontroller units as well as power and memory chips
have seen some of the largest declines in lead times. We
expect lead times and prices for memory applications to
stabilize but can see prices and lead times rising for discrete
and analog applications if the aforementioned production
pressures continue.
RATINGS ROUNDUP
Rattler Midstream Sees the Week’s Largest U.S.
Upgrade
BY STEVEN SHIELDS
U.S.
U.S. rating changes were broadly positive last week.
Upgrades outnumbered downgrades 5:3 and accounted for
55% of the affected debt. Rating change activity was split
across a diverse set of industries with speculative-grade
companies representing all but one rating change.
The largest upgrade in the period was made to Rattler
Midstream LP. Moody’s Investors Service upgraded Rattler’s
senior unsecured notes to Ba2 from Ba2. The change follows
the completion of Diamondback Energy’s acquisition of
Rattler’s publicly held units representing the limited
partnership interests in Rattler not already owned by
Diamondback and its subsidiaries. Rattler has ceased to exist
as a public company and will continue operations as a
wholly owned subsidiary of Diamondback. Artera Services,
LLC’s senior secured and corporate family rating was
downgraded to Caa1 from B3. According to the ratings
action, the ratings downgrade reflects Artera’s weak
earnings, high debt leverage, and increased liquidity risk.
In July, 53% of ratings actions issued by Moody’s Investors
Service were favorable, and credit upgrades comprised more
than 80% of the total affected debt. Year to date, Moody’s
Investors Service has issued 234 credit upgrades and 174
downgrades. The highest number of upgrades by subsector
have been issued to exploration and midstream energy firms
thanks to rising prices, while consumer durables have
received the highest number of downgrades.
Europe
Western European rating change activity remained light,
registering just one downgrade in the period.
Moody’s Investors Service lowered Cimpress plc’s senior
unsecured rating from B3 to Caa1. Additionally, Cimpress’
corporate family rating was lowered one notch to B2. The
downgrade of the CFR reflects the significantly weaker than
expected operating and financial performance in fiscal year
ending June 2022 and Moody's expectations that Cimpress
leverage will remain high and cash flow will not improve
materially in fiscal 2023. High inflation, weakening
consumer confidence and the need to continue investing in
business transformation will make it difficult for Cimpress to
improve profitability and return to its target leverage over
the coming year.
RATINGS ROUND-UP
0.0
0.2
0.4
0.6
0.8
1.0
0.0
0.2
0.4
0.6
0.8
1.0
Apr01
Aug04
Dec07
Apr11
Aug14
Dec17
Apr21
FIGURE 1
Rating Changes - US Corporate & Financial Institutions: Favorable as a % of Total Actions
By Count of Actions
By Amount of Debt Affected
* Trailing 3-month average
Source: Moody's
FIGURE 2
BCF
Bank Credit Facility Rating
MM
Money-Market
CFR
Corporate Family Rating
MTN
MTN Program Rating
CP
Commercial Paper Rating
Notes
Notes
FSR
Bank Financial Strength Rating
PDR
Probability of Default Rating
IFS
Insurance Financial Strength Rating
PS
Preferred Stock Rating
IR
Issuer Rating
SGLR
Speculative-Grade Liquidity Rating
JrSub
Junior Subordinated Rating
SLTD
Short- and Long-Term Deposit Rating
LGD
Loss Given Default Rating
SrSec
Senior Secured Rating
LTCF
Long-Term Corporate Family Rating
SrUnsec
Senior Unsecured Rating
LTD
Long-Term Deposit Rating
SrSub
Senior Subordinated
LTIR
Long-Term Issuer Rating
STD
Short-Term Deposit Rating
Rating Key
FIGURE 3
Rating Changes: Corporate & Financial Institutions - US
Date
Company
Sector
Rating
Amount
($ Million)
Up/
Down
Old
LTD
Rating
New LTD
Rating
IG/S
G
8/25/2022
LENDINGTREE, INC.
Industrial
SrSec/BCF/LTCFR/PDR
D
Ba3
B1
SG
8/25/2022
MAH HOLDING CORPORATION-MILLER'S ALE
HOUSE, INC.
Industrial
SrSec/BCF/LTCFR/PDR
U
Caa1
B3
SG
8/26/2022
POWER MIDCO, LLC-ARTERA SERVICES, LLC
Industrial
SrSec/SrSec/BCF/LTCFR/
PDR
986.735
D
B3
Caa1
SG
8/26/2022
PROVIDENT GROUP - EMU PROPERTIES LLC
Industrial
SrSec
D
Ba3
B3
SG
8/26/2022
RATTLER MIDSTREAM LP
Industrial
SrUnsec
1000
U
SG
8/29/2022
DTE ENERGY CENTER, LLC
Utility
SrSec
98.698
U
Baa3
Baa2
IG
8/29/2022
NATHAN'S FAMOUS, INC.
Industrial
SrSec/LTCFR
110
U
B3
B2
SG
8/29/2022
ODYSSEY LOGISTICS & TECHNOLOGY
CORPORATION
Industrial
SrSec/BCF/LTCFR/PDR
U
B2
B1
SG
Source: Moody's
FIGURE 4
Rating Changes: Corporate & Financial Institutions - Europe
Date
Company
Sector
Rating
Amount
($ Million)
Up/
Down
Old
LTD
Rating
New
LTD
Rating
IG/
SG
Country
8/24/2022
CIMPRESS PLC
Industrial
SrUnsec/SrSec/BCF/
LTCFR/PDR
600
D
B3
Caa1
SG IRELAND
Source: Moody's
MARKET DATA
0
200
400
600
800
0
200
400
600
800
2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022
Spread (bp)
Spread (bp)
Aa2
A2
Baa2
Source: Moody's
Figure 1: 5-Year Median Spreads-Global Data (High Grade)
0
400
800
1,200
1,600
2,000
0
400
800
1,200
1,600
2,000
2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022
Spread (bp)
Spread (bp)
Ba2
B2
Caa-C
Source: Moody's
Figure 2: 5-Year Median Spreads-Global Data (High Yield)
CDS MOVERS
CDS Implied Rating Rises
Issuer
Aug. 31
Aug. 24
Senior Ratings
Emerson Electric Company
Aa2
A1
A2
Intuit Inc.
Aa3
A2
A3
Philip Morris International Inc.
Baa2
Baa3
A2
Southern California Edison Company
Baa2
Baa3
Baa2
Consolidated Edison Company of New York , Inc.
A3
Baa1
Baa1
Cargill, Incorporated
A2
A3
A2
Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P .
Aa3
A1
Baa2
Boston Properties Limited Partnership
A3
Baa1
Baa1
Kimco Realty Corporation
Aa3
A1
Baa1
Ventas Realty, Limited Partnership
Baa2
Baa3
Baa1
CDS Implied Rating Declines
Issuer
Aug. 31
Aug. 24
Senior Ratings
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Baa1
A3
A2
Citigroup Inc.
Baa2
Baa1
A3
Morgan Stanley
Baa2
Baa1
A1
Campbell Soup Company
A3
A2
Baa2
AT&T Inc.
Baa3
Baa2
Baa2
Ally Financial Inc.
Ba2
Ba1
Baa3
Comcast Corporation
Baa1
A3
A3
Oracle Corporation
Baa3
Baa2
Baa2
Citibank, N.A.
Baa3
Baa2
Aa3
McDonald's Corporation
Aa2
Aa1
Baa1
CDS Spread Increases
Issuer
Senior Ratings
Aug. 31
Aug. 24
Spread Diff
Anywhere Real Estate Group LLC
B2
833
742
91
American Airlines Group Inc.
Caa1
1,468
1,394
74
Nordstrom, Inc.
Ba1
594
521
73
SLM Corporation
Ba1
552
483
68
Service Properties Trust
B1
434
372
62
Rite Aid Corporation
Caa2
1,908
1,850
58
Liberty Interactive LLC
B2
1,280
1,225
55
Gap, Inc. (The)
Ba3
656
606
51
Delta Air Lines, Inc.
Baa3
503
453
50
DPL Inc.
Ba1
284
234
50
CDS Spread Decreases
Issuer
Senior Ratings
Aug. 31
Aug. 24
Spread Diff
Staples, Inc.
Caa2
1,670
1,729
-59
Wendy's International, LLC
Caa2
254
284
-30
Hasbro, Inc.
Baa2
93
111
-17
Crown Castle Inc.
Baa3
131
146
-15
Emerson Electric Company
A2
44
57
-14
Mattel, Inc.
Ba2
288
302
-14
Sysco Corporation
Baa1
105
118
-13
First Industrial, L.P.
Baa2
165
178
-13
Intuit Inc.
A3
51
63
-12
United States Cellular Corporation
Ba2
240
252
-12
Source: Moody's, CMA
CDS Spreads
CDS Implied Ratings
CDS Implied Ratings
CDS Spreads
Figure 3. CDS Movers - US ( August 24, 2022 – August 31, 2022)
CDS Movers
CDS Implied Rating Rises
Issuer
Aug. 31
Aug. 24
Senior Ratings
Coca-Cola HBC Finance B.V .
A1
Baa2
Baa1
Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A.
B2
Caa1
Caa1
UniCredit Bank Austria AG
A3
Baa1
Baa1
Alpha Services and Holdings S.A.
Ba3
B1
B3
NXP B.V.
Aa3
A1
Baa3
Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft
B1
B2
Ba2
ASML Holding N.V.
Aa1
Aa2
A2
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Limited
Baa3
Ba1
B1
Vedanta Resources Limited
Caa3
Ca
B3
Novafives S.A.S.
Caa3
Ca
Caa2
CDS Implied Rating Declines
Issuer
Aug. 31
Aug. 24
Senior Ratings
SSE plc
Baa1
A2
Baa1
Orsted A/S
A2
Aa3
Baa1
Deutsche Bank AG
Baa3
Baa2
A2
BNP Paribas
A3
A2
Aa3
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A .
Baa3
Baa2
Baa1
HSBC Holdings plc
Baa2
Baa1
A3
Barclays PLC
Baa3
Baa2
Baa2
CaixaBank, S.A.
Baa1
A3
Baa1
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.
Baa1
A3
A3
Natixis
A3
A2
A1
CDS Spread Increases
Issuer
Senior Ratings
Aug. 31
Aug. 24
Spread Diff
Iceland Bondco plc
Caa2
1,283
1,125
159
Boparan Finance plc
Caa3
2,124
1,981
143
Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA
Caa1
2,965
2,829
136
Ardagh Packaging Finance plc
Caa1
1,113
1,058
56
RCI Banque
Baa2
219
168
50
thyssenkrupp AG
B1
580
543
37
Bankinter, S.A.
Baa1
161
129
32
Centrica plc
Baa2
142
110
32
Sappi Papier Holding GmbH
Ba2
310
278
32
Marks & Spencer p.l.c.
Ba1
417
389
28
CDS Spread Decreases
Issuer
Senior Ratings
Aug. 31
Aug. 24
Spread Diff
Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A.
Caa1
571
869
-299
Vedanta Resources Limited
B3
1,441
1,712
-272
Coca-Cola HBC Finance B.V .
Baa1
58
113
-55
Alpha Services and Holdings S.A.
B3
391
426
-36
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Limited
B1
170
181
-11
UniCredit Bank AG
A2
82
90
-7
UniCredit Bank Austria AG
Baa1
74
81
-7
Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc
B1
981
987
-6
Greece , Government of
Ba3
161
163
-2
ASML Holding N.V.
A2
35
37
-2
Source: Moody's, CMA
CDS Spreads
CDS Implied Ratings
CDS Implied Ratings
CDS Spreads
Figure 4. CDS Movers - Europe ( August 24, 2022 – August 31, 2022)
CDS Movers
CDS Implied Rating Rises
Issuer
Aug. 31
Aug. 24
Senior Ratings
India , Government of
Baa2
Baa3
Baa3
Commonwealth Bank of Australia
A1
A2
Aa3
Korea Development Bank
Aa1
Aa2
Aa2
Export-Import Bank of Korea (The)
Aa1
Aa2
Aa2
Export-Import Bank of China (The)
A2
A3
A1
Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated
Aaa
Aa1
Baa3
Shinhan Bank
Aa1
Aa2
Aa3
Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated
Aaa
Aa1
A3
Kazakhstan , Government of
Ba1
Ba2
Baa2
Woori Bank
Aa1
Aa2
A1
CDS Implied Rating Declines
Issuer
Aug. 31
Aug. 24
Senior Ratings
China , Government of
A3
A2
A1
China Development Bank
Baa1
A3
A1
Thailand , Government of
A2
A1
Baa1
Japan , Government of
Aaa
Aaa
A1
Australia , Government of
Aaa
Aaa
Aaa
Korea , Government of
Aa1
Aa1
Aa2
Indonesia , Government of
Baa2
Baa2
Baa2
Australia and New Zealand Banking Grp. Ltd .
A1
A1
Aa3
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
Aa3
Aa3
A1
Westpac Banking Corporation
A2
A2
Aa3
CDS Spread Increases
Issuer
Senior Ratings
Aug. 31
Aug. 24
Spread Diff
Indonesia , Government of
Baa2
113
107
7
Pakistan , Government of
B3
2,259
2,253
6
Vietnam , Government of
Ba3
135
130
6
China Development Bank
A1
81
76
5
China , Government of
A1
71
67
4
Philippines , Government of
Baa2
102
98
4
Thailand , Government of
Baa1
60
56
4
Malayan Banking Berhad
A3
92
88
4
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
A3
41
37
4
Malaysia , Government of
A3
77
74
3
CDS Spread Decreases
Issuer
Senior Ratings
Aug. 31
Aug. 24
Spread Diff
Flex Ltd.
Baa3
96
119
-23
Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan
Ba2
440
461
-20
India , Government of
Baa3
110
126
-16
Development Bank of Kazakhstan
Baa2
262
277
-15
Export-Import Bank of India
Baa3
97
103
-7
ICICI Bank Limited
Baa3
109
116
-7
Bank of East Asia, Limited
A3
103
109
-6
Telekom Malaysia Berhad
A3
68
74
-6
Suncorp-Metway Limited
A1
86
91
-5
SK Hynix Inc.
Baa2
166
172
-5
Source: Moody's, CMA
Figure 5. CDS Movers - APAC ( August 24, 2022 – August 31, 2022)
CDS Implied Ratings
CDS Implied Ratings
CDS Spreads
CDS Spreads
ISSUANCE
0
700
1,400
2,100
2,800
0
700
1,400
2,100
2,800
Jan Feb Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Issuance ($B)
Issuance ($B)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Source:
Moody's / Dealogic
Figure 6. Market Cumulative Issuance - Corporate & Financial Institutions: USD Denominated
0
200
400
600
800
1,000
0
200
400
600
800
1,000
Jan Feb Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Issuance ($B)
Issuance ($B)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Source:
Moody's / Dealogic
Figure 7. Market Cumulative Issuance - Corporate & Financial Institutions: Euro Denominated
ISSUANCE
Investment-Grade
High-Yield
Total*
Amount
Amount
Amount
$B
$B
$B
Weekly
3.192
0.000
3.765
Year-to-Date
1,022.541
114.234
1,173.316
Investment-Grade
High-Yield
Total*
Amount
Amount
Amount
$B
$B
$B
Weekly
15.963
0.000
16.209
Year-to-Date
495.813
28.087
532.604
* Difference represents issuance with pending ratings.
Source: Moody's/ Dealogic
USD Denominated
Euro Denominated
Figure 8. Issuance: Corporate & Financial Institutions
