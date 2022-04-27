U.S. markets close in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,215.22
    +40.02 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,553.71
    +313.53 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,593.12
    +102.38 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,901.88
    +11.41 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.86
    +0.16 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,887.70
    -16.40 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.17 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0566
    -0.0076 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8070
    +0.0350 (+1.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2547
    -0.0027 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3050
    +1.0950 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,983.84
    +640.48 (+1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.21
    +11.29 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

Rising Retail Prices Will Increasingly Test Consumers’ Appetite for Meat

CoBank
·3 min read

Full effects of producer price inflation will become apparent in grocery meat cases

DENVER, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. consumer demand for retail meat remains exceptionally strong despite higher prices stemming from increased production costs and supply chain limitations. However, once the full effects of producer price inflation finally hit retail meat cases, consumer demand for meat will be tested again, according to a new report from CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange.

“Retail meat prices will remain elevated throughout 2022,” said Brian Earnest, lead animal protein economist with CoBank. “The sharply higher costs for feed, energy and labor have yet to fully impact wholesale and retail meat prices, but that will soon change. And as consumers notice their dollar is not going as far as it used to, they may trade down at the meat case, with chicken being the primary beneficiary.”

With combined cutout values of beef, pork and chicken climbing 22% year-over-year for the first quarter of 2022, consumers are all but certain to see higher prices in the meat case.

Beef consumption has not yet declined in the face of higher prices. But as overall inflation takes a bite of consumers’ purchasing power, we may finally see a significant change in their willingness to pay for red meat, added Earnest. If that turns out to be the case, the U.S. broiler industry may yet again be well positioned for modest growth and strong margins.

Shifting consumer purchasing patterns and market uncertainties stemming from the pandemic have been the primary drivers of higher and more volatile meat prices. But supply challenges have also played a role. The temporary closure of beef and pork plants in 2020 led to backups in fed cattle supplies that still linger today.

The nation’s beef cattle inventory remains in decline, due in part to the ongoing drought conditions in the Western U.S. and modest feeder calf prices. The combined cow and replacement heifer inventory has dropped by 12% since 2017. Likewise, the nation’s sow herd is contracting and is down nearly 6% over the past three years, primarily due to losses sustained in 2018-19. USDA is forecasting a 2% decline in U.S. beef and pork production in 2022.

Price volatility across the animal protein sector has become a daily headache for procurement teams to manage. While prices started 2022 in post-holiday doldrums, wholesale values were still elevated compared with pre-pandemic levels. Volatility in wholesale markets remains an obstacle for promotional planning.

Increased volatility in spot markets and supply instability handcuffed retail marketing of proteins during the 2020 grilling season. Featuring activity rebounded substantially in 2021 as grocers sought to hold onto the sales they gained during the pandemic. For retailers in 2022, a flight to safety from higher meat prices may be to feature value items like ground beef, hot dogs and sausage items.

As grilling season enters full swing, it is likely that retail meat departments’ focus will shift to profit margin over volume sales this year, meaning we will see increased creativity in the meat case. Rather than vying for consumer dollars through aggressive price points, “no price” features will be an attractive solution.

Read the report, Consumers to Take on Higher Prices in the Meat Case This Summer.

About CoBank

CoBank is a $170 billion cooperative bank serving vital industries across rural America. The bank provides loans, leases, export financing and other financial services to agribusinesses and rural power, water and communications providers in all 50 states. The bank also provides wholesale loans and other financial services to affiliated Farm Credit associations serving more than 76,000 farmers, ranchers and other rural borrowers in 23 states around the country.

CoBank is a member of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of banks and retail lending associations chartered to support the borrowing needs of U.S. agriculture, rural infrastructure and rural communities. Headquartered outside Denver, Colorado, CoBank serves customers from regional banking centers across the U.S. and maintains an international representative office in Singapore.

CONTACT: Corporate Communications CoBank 800-542-8072 news@cobank.com


Recommended Stories

  • Russia Rejects German Gas Payment From Seized Trading Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s major gas bank rejected a payment from a trading firm that Germany seized from Moscow’s control, the first sign of friction following the take-over amid a broader regional energy dispute. Gazprombank declined payment for some April and May gas deliveries to Germany and Austria under contract with Gazprom Marketing & Trading Ltd., even as the company sought to pay for the fuel using a rubles account as Russia has demanded, according to people familiar with the matter.GM&T

  • Four European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Four European gas buyers have already paid for supplies in rubles as President Vladimir Putin demanded, according to a person close to Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billi

  • Why Russia’s Control Over Energy Markets Is Waning

    Russia's move to cut off natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria hasn't rocked prices as much as feared. Here are four reasons.

  • Russia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands Met

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia halted gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria in a major escalation, and said it will keep supplies switched off until the two countries agree to Moscow’s demands to pay for the fuel in rubles.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia Warns of Nuclear Wa

  • Ford, GM push to rival Tesla, Lucid wins EV order from Saudi government

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss demand for Ford’s F-150 electric truck, GM’s push to rival leading EV maker Tesla, and the outlook for Lucid after the company won an electric vehicle order from the Saudi government.

  • Boeing shares plunge on array of charges, 737 MAX target in doubt

    (Reuters) -Boeing Co unveiled $2.7 billion in charges and added costs across its aircraft portfolio on Wednesday, and expressed doubts over hitting jet delivery targets as technical problems, inflation and supplier risks cloud its path toward recovery. On the plus side, Boeing said it submitted a certification plan to U.S. air-safety regulators in a step toward resuming deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner, halted for nearly a year by inspections and repairs in a separate industrial headache costing about $5.5 billion. The twin-aisled Dreamliner, along with its cash cow 737 MAX, are vital to Boeing's ability to emerge from overlapping coronavirus and jet-safety crises, a path steepened by war in Ukraine.

  • Boeing Looked for Flaws in Its Dreamliner and Couldn’t Stop Finding Them

    Under pressure from the FAA, the plane maker increased scrutiny of its manufacturing. The result has been a string of Dreamliner delays that have become headaches for both Boeing and the airlines waiting for delivery. “What happens when you take a microscope to anything?”

  • Iron man Elon Musk places his Tesla battery bets

    As Tesla's profits and prices grabbed headlines last week, a potentially pivotal development for the global car industry flew largely under the radar. The U.S. electric pioneer disclosed that nearly half of the vehicles it produced in the first quarter were equipped with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries - a cheaper rival to the nickel-and-cobalt based cells that dominate in the West. The revelation, eclipsed by the carmaker's $19 billion revenue and Elon Musk's Twitter charge, was the first time Tesla had disclosed such specifics about its batteries make-up.

  • 2 Undervalued EV Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The electric vehicle (EV) market is evolving fast. With new players and dynamics, there is a lot of uncertainty as to which companies will emerge as long-term winners. Let's discuss two broadly different electric vehicle (EV) companies, each of which looks quite promising right now.

  • Chipotle's Shares Are Still Hard to Digest

    For his second "Executive Decision" segment of Tuesday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Brian Niccol, chairman and CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill , which just reported strong earnings and a bullish forecast for the rest of the year. Niccol said there's a lot of momentum at Chipotle and they are expertly navigating "tricky headwinds," while still seeing strong demand. While other restaurants are seeing staffing shortages, Niccol said turnover at Chipotle is the lowest it's been in years.

  • Germany Vows to Continue Euro Gas Payments After Allies Cut Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany said its companies will continue to pay for Russian gas in euros or dollars, hours after European Union partners Poland and Bulgaria were cut off by Gazprom PJSC for refusing to pay in rubles as President Vladimir Putin has demanded.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flow

  • Stock Split or Not, Inflation to Hit This Company for Billions on the Bottom Line

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will report first-quarter 2022 earnings after the markets close on Thursday, April 28. Indeed, rising inflation could cost Amazon billions in the upcoming quarter. In its fourth quarter of 2021, which ended Dec. 31, Amazon increased sales by roughly $12 billion from the same quarter the year before.

  • Capital One Stock Sinks After Earnings. Blame Higher Marketing Expenses.

    Marketing expenses at Capital One increased more than 80% year over year in the bank's first quarter.

  • Caterpillar sales seen lifted by oil, commodity prices

    Caterpillar Inc is expected to report higher sales in its energy and mining businesses when it reports results on Thursday, aided by rising commodity prices sparked by the war in Ukraine, which could add to the large-equipment maker's reputation as an inflation hedge. The global re-routing of energy flows amid an intensifying war in Ukraine has been costly for gas-intensive companies, with commodity inflation increasing input costs for manufacturers. But with Europe and the United States vowing to sideline Russian oil and gas, prices for Brent crude oil sky-rocketed to a record $127.98 a barrel in March, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude peaked at $123.70.

  • Dump Buffett as Berkshire’s chairman? That’s exactly what’s wrong with so many shareholder proposals this year

    This coming weekend, Warren Buffett hosts his famed annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) (BRK) shareholders in Omaha, Neb. The event is expected to draw tens of thousands live and a million more online. To paraphrase an old line about General Motors: As goes Berkshire, so goes America. This year is no exception, with Berkshire hosting copycat votes on contentious matters from greenhouse gas emissions to workforce diversity that will certainly fail.

  • Comcast, Charter Form Joint Venture to Launch Nationwide Streaming Platform

    Comcast and Charter Communications, the two biggest cable operators in the U.S., are joining forces in the streaming wars. The two companies announced a 50-50 joint venture to develop and launch a “next-generation streaming platform” on a variety of branded 4K streaming devices and smart TVs to reach customers in major markets across the country. […]

  • Apple says it’s not benefiting from privacy changes that burned Facebook

    Apple says privacy changes it implemented last year that stung Meta's ad business aren't helping its own ad platform.

  • Toyota reports record high global production for March, despite slump at home

    Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday posted record high global production in March, as overseas production made up for a drop off at home, highlighting the impact of factory stoppages and weaker consumer demand in Japan. Japan's largest automaker produced 866,775 vehicles worldwide in March it said, marking a 2.8% increase from the same month last year and a monthly record. But Toyota saw an almost 16% drop in domestic production, to 261,759 vehicles.

  • ROBERT HALF REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

    Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

  • Archegos founder arrested, Pfizer applies for booster EUA for kids, Walmart entices subscribers with gas discounts

    Notable business headlines include federal agents arresting Archegos founder Bill Hwang for securities fraud and racketeering, Pfizer filing for emergency use authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, and Walmart announcing it will be offering a gas discount to Walmart+ subscribers through a partnership with ExxonMobil.