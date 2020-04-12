A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Venture Life Group Plc's (LON:VLG) P/E Ratio

Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 52%, after some slippage. And the full year gain of 13% isn't too shabby, either!

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Venture Life Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 43.06 that there is some investor optimism about Venture Life Group. The image below shows that Venture Life Group has a higher P/E than the average (14.8) P/E for companies in the personal products industry.

That means that the market expects Venture Life Group will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Venture Life Group's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 155% last year.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Venture Life Group's Balance Sheet

With net cash of UK£6.3m, Venture Life Group has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 16% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Venture Life Group's P/E Ratio

Venture Life Group has a P/E of 43.1. That's significantly higher than the average in its market, which is 13.6. The excess cash it carries is the gravy on top its fast EPS growth. To us, this is the sort of company that we would expect to carry an above average price tag (relative to earnings). What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Venture Life Group recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 28.2 to 43.1 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.

