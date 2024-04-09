Rising tensions with Russia make this defence stock worth the cost

NATO countries' race to rearm will continue to boost weapons manufacturers - Will Walker / North News

Any investor who thinks that FTSE 100 stocks perennially fail to deliver exceptional capital gains should consult BAE’s share price chart. The defence company has produced a 125pc capital return since our original buy recommendation in December 2019.

When dividends amounting to 18pc of our notional purchase price are included, the stock’s total return amounts to a whopping 143pc in less than five years.

Clearly, not every FTSE 100 stock has generated such stunning returns over the same period. The index itself, for instance, has risen by a paltry 4pc. But BAE serves to highlight that investors should never disregard entire indices, countries or sectors based on their past performance, near-term prospects or because they are currently out of favour among the investment herd.

There are always “diamonds in the dirt” that can be unearthed by logical, unemotional investors who are willing to put in the required effort to find them.

As for BAE’s future prospects, its financial outlook has become vastly more upbeat following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. It prompted a widespread about-turn in attitudes towards military spending, with 18 out of 32 NATO members currently on track to reach the longstanding target to spend 2pc of GDP on defence this year.

If met, this would represent a six-fold increase versus a decade ago when just three NATO members spent at least 2pc of their GDP on defence.

Given that military spending is linked to economic activity, an improving outlook for the world economy could act as a further catalyst on the defence industry’s prospects.

The era of restrictive monetary policy is nearing its end, with interest rate cuts in the US, Europe and the UK now firmly on the horizon. Alongside the prospect of a new US administration that takes a tougher line on sub-2pc military spending among NATO allies, as well as ongoing geopolitical risks in Europe and Asia, the outlook for defence stocks has rarely been more upbeat.

That said, BAE’s valuation has soared to an exceptionally high level. The stock currently trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2.

This is around 50pc higher than the 13.5 earnings multiple on which it traded at the time of our original tip. But with strong recent financial performance, as evidenced by a 14pc rise in earnings per share in its latest full year as well as an increasingly upbeat outlook, profits are forecast to rise by 9pc per annum over the next two financial years. It means the stock continues to offer fair value for money on a long-term view.

Its income appeal has also dramatically changed over recent years. While the stock yielded 3.9pc at the time of our initial tip, its share price surge means it now yields just 2.4pc despite raising dividend payouts by 35pc over the past five years.

Although today’s relatively low yield may dissuade many income-seeking investors from purchasing it, dividend growth is likely to be brisk as a payout ratio of 48pc means a large proportion of future profit increases should be passed on to investors.

Profits could also feasibly be used to fund further acquisitions following the recent purchase of Ball Aerospace for $5.5bn (£4.3bn). However, given that BAE has a net debt-to-equity ratio of just 23pc and net interest cover of 10, it could easily accommodate greater leverage to further enhance its competitive position. It could also cease to repurchase shares following the end of its second three-year £1.5bn buyback programme that was announced in August.

Clearly, BAE is a very different investment prospect today than it was at the time of our original recommendation in December 2019. Then, it could perhaps most accurately be described as a relatively cheap, high yielding and solid business. Today, in contrast, it is a relatively expensive and low-yielding, albeit still very sound company that has a far more upbeat financial outlook.

While this column naturally veers away from relatively expensive stocks, BAE continues to merit investment. Elevated geopolitical risks are likely to persist, and even multiply, in the coming years. With the company having a solid strategy, broad exposure to a range of market segments and geographies, as well as a sound financial position, it is poised to deliver further capital growth over the long run.

Questor says: buy

Ticker: BA

Share price at close: £12.77

