Risk of 60,000 North Sea job losses by end of the decade

North Sea

The UK’s offshore oil and gas industry will lose up to 60,000 jobs by 2030 unless there is significant investment in new infrastructure, experts have warned.

The potential job losses are based on predictions that 180 of the UK’s 284 active oil and gas fields will close within the next seven years.

Those closures mean that many of the 120,000 oil and gas workers employed offshore and in the industry’s supply chain will no longer be needed.

At least 33,000 jobs will be lost but the total could be as high as 60,000, researchers from Robert Gordon University’s Energy Transition Institute found.

A report authored by Professor Paul de Leeuw and Sumin Kim said: “A managed transition from oil and gas will see the oil and gas workforce decline from 120,000 today to around 87,000 by 2030. But limiting new investment and reducing operational activities, could reduce the workforce to around 60,000 by 2030.”

Policies that generate uncertainty for investors, such as the Government’s windfall tax or Labour’s pledge to halt new drilling, risked pushing the industry towards maximum job losses, said Prof de Leeuw.

The report, entitled Powering up the Workforce, sparked private briefings with senior politicians in Westminster and the Scottish government.

Prof de Leeuw said: “We are apolitical but we are talking to senior figures in every political party about these findings.”

Some fear that the speed of the North Sea’s projected decline could echo that seen in the coal industry in the 1980s – when 200,000 miners lost their jobs in the space of a decade.

It would also be particularly damaging for Scotland, where around 94,000 jobs rely on the oil and gas industry, according to Offshore Energies UK, the industry trade body.

Prof de Leeuw said: “Close to one in 30 of the working population in Scotland is currently employed in or supports the offshore energy industry.”

The scale of potential job losses is amplified by the fact that more workers are required to keep the UK’s older and less efficient oil and gas fields in operation.

The report added: “About 80pc of UK production comes from just 20pc of the fields so there’s far more people working on mature assets that will soon be decommissioned. This will have a disproportionate impact on the number of people leaving the industry.”