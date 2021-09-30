U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

Risk Advisory Expert Sue Ulrey Joins MorganFranklin Consulting

Vaco
·3 min read

Addition of experienced industry veteran adds to firm’s extensive risk advisory practice

Sue Ulrey

Sue Ulrey Headshot
Sue Ulrey Headshot
Sue Ulrey Headshot

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MorganFranklin Consulting, a leading management and technology advisory firm that specializes in solving complex transformational challenges for its clients, has named Sue Ulrey an executive director.

With more than 20 years of experience helping companies manage risk to achieve strategic priorities and optimizing performance, Ulrey brings proven expertise in supporting and guiding organizations on their path to operational effectiveness and efficiency.

“Sue’s record of excellence, agility, and deep proficiency in helping companies drive strategic value through effective governance, enterprise risk management, and controls are instrumental to MorganFranklin and our clients,” said Amy Hover, managing director of risk advisory services at MorganFranklin.

Prior to joining MorganFranklin, Ulrey successfully oversaw risk management, internal controls, quality assurance, data analytics, and contract compliance engagements for numerous publicly traded and midsized organizations across a range of industries, most notably, the financial and health care markets.

Ulrey previously served as vice president and national practice advisory leader at Global Commerce & Information, Inc. (Global CI). As a former Big 4 managing director and principal at a top 15 CPA firm, Ulrey led global multi-year risk advisory projects, and is a recognized thought leader and a highly sought-after speaker. She has presented at many professional and industry conferences on a wide range of internal audit, risk management, internal audit quality, and compliance topics.

“I feel very privileged to join MorganFranklin and proud to bring my experiences and skills to support both our exceptionally talented people and our clients,” said Ulrey. “I look forward to continuing the successes and culture that MorganFranklin has established.”

Ulrey holds a master’s in business administration from Butler University in Indianapolis and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Kent in the United Kingdom. She is a licensed chartered accountant (FCA), certified fraud examiner (CFE), and a certified internal auditor (CIA).

About MorganFranklin Consulting

MorganFranklin Consulting is a management advisory firm that works with leading businesses to address critical finance, technology and business objectives. MorganFranklin is headquartered in the Washington D.C. area with regional offices in New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Raleigh, Charlotte, Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The firm supports clients across the globe. For more information visit: www.morganfranklin.com.

About Vaco

Vaco delivers critical talent solutions to companies in the areas of consulting, project resources, executive search, direct hire and strategic staffing with expertise in numerous areas including accounting and finance, technology and operations. Vaco’s family of brands includes Pivot Point Consulting, a best in KLAS health care IT solutions provider; Focus Search Partners, a retained executive search practice; and MorganFranklin Consulting, Vaco’s methodology-driven global consulting platform. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to serve more than 12,000 clients across the globe with more 9,800 employees. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine’s list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 14 years and was named to Forbes’ 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021 lists of America’s Best Recruiting Firms.

Attachment

CONTACT: Todd Smith Deane | Smith 615-202-7944 todd@deanesmith.agency Andrew Moses MorganFranklin Consulting 703-564-7525 andrew.moses@morganfranklin.com


