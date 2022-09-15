U.S. markets open in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,954.25
    +6.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,200.00
    +51.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,154.00
    +12.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,847.30
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.90
    -0.58 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,698.80
    -10.30 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    19.48
    -0.09 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9993
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.93
    -1.34 (-4.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1501
    -0.0041 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.4230
    +0.3300 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,179.66
    -193.48 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.18
    -3.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,313.99
    +36.69 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

Risk Analytics Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the risk analytics market are IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute, FIS, Moody’s Corporation, Verisk Analytics Inc, AxiomSL Inc, Gurucul, Provenir, Risk Edge Solutions, BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions, Recorded Future Inc, DataFactZ, Digital Fineprint and Eurorisk Systems Lt.

New York, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Risk Analytics Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318531/?utm_source=GNW


The global risk analytics market is expected to grow from $26.67 billion in 2021 to $30.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.28%. The risk analytics market is expected to reach $50.96 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.96%.

The risk analytics market consists of sales of risk analytics solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a collection of methods that accurately assess, quantify, and anticipate risk to manage risk-related issues.Risk analytics uses a variety of methodologies and technology to extract insights, compute likely scenarios, and anticipate future events, taking the guessing out of risk management.

Companies can use risk analytics to set a baseline for measuring risk against variables throughout the entire enterprise. Several risk scenarios can be consolidated onto a single platform, providing executives with the clarity needed to identify, assess, comprehend, and manage risks.

The main types of risks in risk analytics market are financial risks, operational risks, compliance risks, strategic risks, other risk type applications.The financial risk analytics is used to analyze and manage financial risks.

Financial risk analytics helps financial institutions analyze and manage counterparty credit risk, market risk, regulatory risk capital, and derivative valuation adjustments via products and solutions.The components involved in risk analytics are solution and services and are used in large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMES).

Risk analytics are deployed through on-premises and cloud and are used in industries such as BFSI, manufacturing, transportation, retail, it & telecommunication, healthcare and government.

North America was the largest region in the risk analytics market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the risk analytics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The risk analytics market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides risk analytics market statistics, including risk analytics industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an risk analytics market share, detailed risk analytics market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the risk analytics industry. This risk analytics market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The increasing use of large amounts of structured and unstructured data will propel the growth of the risk analytics market.Structured data refers to information that is usually stored in a relational database and can be easily mapped into designated fields.

Unstructured data is information that is not organized according to a pre-determined data model or schema and hence cannot be kept in a standard relational database.Unstructured data accounts for 80 to 90% of data generated and gathered by businesses, and its volume is continuously increasing faster than that of structured databases.

Businesses are increasingly using these large amounts of structured and unstructured data for predictive analysis, risk analysis, forecasting, and others.This increasing usage will create demand for risk analytics as well as risk analytics uses large amounts of structured/unstructured data to predict the risk with a large degree of accuracy.

For instance, according to a report by an American data storage company Seagate Technology PLC, the global data will increase by 61% to 175 zettabytes (ZB) by 2025 from 33 ZB in 2018. 90 ZB of data will be created on IoT devices by 2025. Close to 30% of the data created will be consumed in real-time by 2025. It indicates that there is a huge amount of data that needs to be stored, handled, and used/analyzed. Therefore, the rising usage of a large amount of structured and unstructured data will drive the risk analytics market.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the risk analytics market.Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies are used in risk analytics to analyze massive amounts of data, minimize error, remove bias, and suggest areas where risk managers should focus more.

Companies are utilizing AI to improve the knowledge of risk portfolios and produce optimal results.AI-based risk analytics software is easy to use and offers accurate results.

For instance, in March 2022, NICE Actimize, a US-based software company introduced its advanced, innovative solution, X-Sight Entity Risk SaaS solution, that will produce a single risk score enabling a financial institution to get better understanding of its clients across the organization. X-Sight Entity Risk, powered by artificial intelligence, entity resolution, machine learning, and network analytics, enhances the efficacy of advanced anti-money laundering, enterprise fraud prevention, and other financial services applications.

In January 2022, Zafin, a Canada-based company specializing in providing banking software solutions acquired FINCAD for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition enables Zafin to expand its portfolio and analytics capabilities, as well as increases its global footprint.

FINCAD is a Canadian company specializing in providing risk analytics and risk management software for multi-asset derivatives and fixed income.

The countries covered in the risk analytics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318531/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Broncos’ offense looks sharp — minus the turnovers

    "The name of this game is any time you play, it’s about the turnover battle," Broncos QB Russell Wilson said.

  • 1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street

    Among six popular stock-split stocks in 2022 -- Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, DexCom, Shopify, and Palo Alto Networks -- is one company that a select Wall Street analyst believes will plummet.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • Cathie Wood Goes on Biggest Dip-Buying Binge Since February

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuesday’s brutal selloff in the aftermath of August’s hotter-than-expected inflation print looked like opportunity to Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management. Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets Wra

  • This is How Much Money You Should Have at Your Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Crypto: Ethereum merge will shift asset to proof-of-stake model on September 15

    Yahoo Finance reporter David Hollerith explains what will happen when the ethereum merge takes place on Thursday, Sept. 15, and how it will impact crypto prices.

  • Bad News Is Piling Up for Chip Makers

    The months follow one another and look alike for the manufacturers of semiconductors. For months, fears of a hard landing in the economy due to aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation at its highest in 40 years have been a headache since the beginning of the year for Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Intel , Micron and Qualcomm . Nvidia shares have lost more than 13% since the end of August, while AMD shares, which had rebounded well after the release of the second quarter earnings, have fallen by 9.2% since the end of August.

  • Cash is No Longer Trash; T-Bill Yields Near 4%; Why Warren Buffett is Happy

    Surging yields don't just benefit seniors and savers. They help companies like Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft sitting on tens of billions in cash.

  • A $3.2 Trillion Option Expiration Seen Worsening Post-CPI Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Another wrinkle in a chaotic stock market where everything from the frenetic activity of quant traders to an ever-hawkish Federal Reserve is making investing harder than usual: A looming $3.2 trillion options expiry played a notable role in the Tuesday selloff.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeNY Judge Who Doesn

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Apple 5 Years Ago, It Would Be Worth This Much Now

    With Apple set to release a new generation of sleek products - including the iPhone 14, new smartwatches and updated AirPods - investors are excited about the pop the AAPL stock might see amid the fanfare. A perennial tech juggernaut … Continue reading → The post If You Invested $1,000 in Apple 5 Years Ago, What Would It Be Worth Now? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The next financial crisis may already be brewing — but not where investors might expect

    As the Fed prepares to kick its balance-sheet runoff into high gear, some are worried that thinning Treasury-market liquidity could create a perfect storm.

  • 1 Simple Reason Not to Sell 3M Stock

    This Dividend King has lost its luster as slowing growth and mounting legal troubles threaten the core investment thesis.

  • I have $950,000 invested with a large financial firm, but they are charging me $1,100 a month in management fees. Is this reasonable?

    “A standard full-service broker-dealer typically charges anywhere between 1% and 2% in management fees, on top of any fund-specific expenses, trading fees and commissions,” explains certified financial planner Jay Abolofia of Lyon Financial Planning. If you like your bank, but want to pay less, open a line of communication with them.

  • Why Stock-Split Stock Palo Alto Networks Sank Today

    Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) just couldn't connect with investors on Wednesday. The company's shares sank on a day when many tech industry peers recovered from the market meltdown on Tuesday; ultimately Palo Alto closed down by 0.5%. The responsible party was Wolfe Research's Strecker Backe, who took a large sword to his price target on Palo Alto stock.

  • Tesla spent 864 days as Wall Street’s biggest short bet. Now it’s Apple.

    Apple Inc. has recently become the largest short play again by one key metric, overtaking Tesla Inc.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 tech stocks to buy now according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Cohen’s hedge fund history and investment strategy, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Billionaire Steve Cohen, founder, and partner at […]

  • Russia Is Getting Frozen Out As Traders Negotiate Metals Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- The metals world is beginning its annual ritual of hashing out contracts for the upcoming year with one key question in many traders’ minds: What’s going to happen to Russian supplies? Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Whipsaw as Traders Assess Fed’s Next Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Mo

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates

    In this article, we discuss 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. We all know Bill Gates, the tech billionaire and a famous […]

  • BofA upgrades SoFi citing student loan payments, NFL partnerships

    Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi to "Buy" on Wednesday, citing the end of the student loan moratorium and its close relationship with the NFL.