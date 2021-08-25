U.S. markets close in 4 hours 4 minutes

Risk Management Association Announces New 2021-2022 Board Leaders

·4 min read

Michael G. Nassy of FVCbank Elected Chair; Jodi Richard of U.S. Bancorp Elected Vice Chair

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael G. Nassy, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, FVCbank, has been elected chair of The Risk Management Association (RMA) for the 2022 fiscal year. Jodi Richard, Vice Chair and Chief Risk Officer, U.S. Bank, and Philippa X. Girling, Chief Risk Officer, Varo Bank, have been elected vice chair and treasurer, respectively. Their one-year terms begin September 1, 2021.

"RMA's new Board leaders are a diverse and accomplished group in every respect," said RMA President and CEO Nancy Foster. "That diversity will be a great advantage to RMA members as we set the course for the coming year, a year in which the financial services industry and risk management as a whole face crucial decisions on key issues. Banks of all sizes will benefit from their guidance as they tackle the impact of the pandemic, the ongoing risk of cyber crime, the looming challenges of climate change, and many other topics."

Nassy has been the Chief Credit Officer at FVCbank, a community bank based in Fairfax, Va., for nine years and has been on RMA's Board for the last four. He is the recipient of the 2016 Washington Business Journal Minority Business Leaders Award and remains active on various Credit Risk Management forums and will speak at RMA's Annual Conference in October on his diversity goals for RMA and the industry.

"I am honored to chair the Board of this venerable organization at such an important time for the industry and the communities we serve," said Nassy. "RMA's focus on peer sharing and bringing the industry together on critical topics are key to growing our institutions and economies in this time of great change."

The new vice chair, Jodi Richard, oversees all aspects of U.S. Bank's risk management activities and was nominated as one of American Banker's Most Powerful Women in Banking in 2013, 2015, 2019, and 2020. She was also named Best Technology Executive in 2017 by Waters Technology. She has served on RMA's Board since 2019.

The new treasurer, Philippa Girling, is a recognized expert in fintech and risk, having served in risk roles at traditional banks and now as Varo Bank's Chief Risk Officer for more than two years. Varo Bank is focused on a mission to provide fair access to financial services for all and is the first fintech to receive a national bank charter. She has over 25 years of experience in finance, and was recognized as one of the Top Fifty Faces in Risk in 2006 by Organizational Risk and Compliance magazine and as one of the top 100 Working Mothers in America in 2014 by Working Mother magazine. She has been on the RMA Board for more than three years.

Newly elected to the RMA Board of Directors for three-year terms are:

  • Heidi Andrion, Senior Vice President, Credit Review, Capital One, New York, N.Y.

  • George F. Buchanan III, Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer, Consumer & Wealth Management, Regions Bank, Birmingham, Ala.

  • Kieran J. Fallon, Chief Risk Officer, The PNC Financial Services Group, Pittsburgh, Pa.

  • TJ Haynes-Morgan, Chief Audit Executive, Raymond James Financial, Saint Petersburg, Fla., who will chair the Internal Audit Council.

  • Graeme Hepworth, Chief Risk Officer, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto, Ont.

  • Amanda G. Norton, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer, Wells Fargo & Company, San Francisco, Calif.

  • Humberto M. Salomon, Director, Global Head of Risk Analysis, Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Citi, Irving, Texas, who will chair the Credit Risk Council.

  • Kevin Slane, Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer, Sandy Spring Bank, Olney, Md.

  • Seth Waller, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, TIAA Bank, Jacksonville, Fla.

Note to editors: Photos available upon request.

About RMA
Founded in 1914, The Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk, and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 1,900 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 18,500 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia/Pacific.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/risk-management-association-announces-new-2021-2022-board-leaders-301362809.html

SOURCE The Risk Management Association

