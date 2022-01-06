U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,705.20
    +4.62 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,314.09
    -93.02 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,113.06
    +12.88 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,200.11
    +6.11 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.76
    +1.91 (+2.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.80
    -36.30 (-1.99%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    -1.09 (-4.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1310
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7320
    +0.0270 (+1.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3535
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7260
    -0.4040 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,018.63
    -3,470.80 (-7.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,084.06
    -7.28 (-0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,441.55
    -75.32 (-1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     
JOBS:

Another 207,000 Americans filed new weekly jobless claims

New unemployment claims remained near a 52-year low

Risk Point announces Pepper Snider as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

·1 min read

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Risk Point announces today that Corissa Pate, ASLI, AIS has been named Vice President of Underwriting, Garage Operations. Corissa will be responsible for driving profitable underwriting and delivering customer excellence for Risk Point's Garage Program.

(PRNewsfoto/Risk Point, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Risk Point, LLC)

"Risk Point is the leader in auto dealership insurance solutions, and I am honored to be added as a member of their team. I am excited to help propel the Risk Point team toward further growth as we provide intelligent insurance solutions and superior client services to auto dealerships nationwide."

Corissa's background in the auto dealership insurance industry comes from over 16 years of experience and was a Senior Underwriter with Amynta before joining Risk Point.

About Risk Point

Risk Point is a full-service Program Manager and leading provider of insurance underwriting and claims expertise to the dealership sector, targeting the Dealer Open Lot and Garage markets. Risk Point is the largest market that is available to independent retail agents and is available in all states. Each member of the executive team has over 30 years of experience insuring franchised auto dealers. This experience enables Risk Point to develop unique solutions to niche problems.

https://riskpoint.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/risk-point-announces-pepper-snider-as-vice-president-of-sales-and-marketing-301454435.html

SOURCE Risk Point, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • 8 Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • Sundial Growers and Alcanna Inc. Announce the Agreement to Revised Consideration Under the Proposed Plan of Arrangement

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial") and Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ) ("Alcanna") announce that Sundial has agreed to improve the consideration to be provided to Alcanna shareholders (the "Alcanna Shareholders") for their common shares of Alcanna (each, an "Alcanna Share") pursuant to the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement") by including a cash component.

  • Why Palantir Technologies Stock Tumbled Again Today

    Shares of software-company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has been a darling among retail investors since its publicly traded debut in late 2020, but the company has plenty of skeptics on Wall Street. Palantir stock was down 6.7% today as of market close, caught up in yet another steep slide for high-growth but richly valued stocks. Palantir is now nearly 60% below its all-time high, reached in early 2021.

  • Why AT&T Tumbled in 2021, but Is Rebounding in 2022

    Despite AT&T's (NYSE: T) merger with TimeWarner in 2018 being blamed for holding the telecom giant back over the years, the market hasn't exactly rewarded Ma Bell's decision to shed its WarnerMedia division and merge it with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA)(NASDAQ: DISCK). According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, AT&T stock lost 14.5% of its value in 2021, very likely because in addition to getting rid of its media business, AT&T is also slashing its dividend in half. The TimeWarner acquisition saddled the telecom with a mountain of debt, and the spinoff is expected to net it some $43 billion, which will go a long way to paying down its debt load.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can’t buy happiness directly, but it seems like paying a financial advisor sure can help. A new survey found people with more than $1.2 million in household assets report higher levels of happiness when working with a financial advisor … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 5 Red Flags for Sea Limited's Future

    Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has generated massive returns since its IPO in Oct. 2017. On Jan. 4, Chinese tech giant Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) sold 14.5 million shares of Sea at an average price of $208 to $212 per share. The $3 billion sale reduced Tencent's stake from 21.3% to 18.7%.

  • Where Will Wish Be in 5 Years?

    Wish's stock tumbled as its monthly active users (MAUs) declined, its revenue growth decelerated, and it continued to bleed red ink. Its logistics and quality control issues, the abrupt resignation of its founder and CEO Piotr Szulczewski, regulatory headwinds in France, and insider sales exacerbated that sell-off.

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar

    Investors could have gotten whiplash watching the stock market collapse in 2020 because of the pandemic, then quickly rebound to regain all the lost ground and go on to set new record highs. The S&P 500 outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq exchange by its widest margin in over two decades in 2021, making it only the sixth time in its history it has beaten the other indexes. If you ignore the sudden plunge the market experienced at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the stock market has been on an incredible years-long tear.

  • This tech giant will shape the future of the metaverse, buy its stock: analyst

    Here's why this tech giant will cash in on the metasverse, says one widely followed analyst.

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian stock slid 11% Thursday, extending losses from the previous session. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Suggests It's 49% Undervalued

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) by taking the...

  • Rivian shares tumble below IPO price

    Rivian's shares, which were up during premarket hours, fell as much as 16.5% to $75.13. The drop also comes a day after one of Rivian's biggest investors, Amazon.com Inc, signed a deal with Fiat and Alfa Romeo carmaker Stellantis NV. Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner said the fall in Rivian shares indicates that investors perhaps assumed Amazon would primarily rely on Rivian vans for its EV fleet and perceived the latest announcement as reducing its opportunity.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    While looking for stocks to quadruple over the next eight years may sound overwhelming, the 19% annualized growth rate that this equates to makes it seem much more reasonable. Furthermore, by exploring the intersection of solid moats, high sales growth rates, and budding profitability, we can find companies that have positioned themselves beautifully for the long term. Led by its founder Anthony Wood, streaming juggernaut Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has seen its share price tumble around 50% in the last six months.

  • Alibaba Stock Rises Despite Tech’s Tumble and a Price Target Cut. Here’s Why.

    Investors wouldn’t be blamed for thinking the recent selloff in technology stocks could only add more weight to the weakened shoulders of Alibaba.

  • 10 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article, we will discuss 10 real estate dividend stocks with high yields. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the real estate market, you can go directly to 5 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields. According to McKinsey, the dollar volume of commercial real estate transactions in the United States […]

  • 2022 Market Prediction: These 5 Stocks Will Be Winners

    Fortunately, Disney (NYSE: DIS) closed its fiscal year 2021 on a solid note. The year-over-year improvement was especially true for its segment that includes theme parks, which saw revenue almost double in its fourth quarter ended Oct. 3, to $5.45 billion from $2.7 billion in the year-ago period. With its theme parks open, and a robust and growing streaming segment, 2022 could be the year Disney's business returns to full strength.

  • Tesla Stock Is Falling Again. Why Shares Are Giving Back Big Delivery Gains.

    Tesla opened the year with strong fourth-quarter delivery numbers, sending shares up 13.5% on the first trading day of the new year. Analysts boosted their earnings estimates and stock price targets for Tesla. It’s harder to lose a lot of money quickly in a less volatile stock.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Trump deal partner’s blank-check firm seeks to avoid liquidation

    The chief executive of the blank-check acquisition firm that plans to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s new social media venture is chasing retail investors to save another of his deals from falling apart. According to regulatory filings and a person familiar with the matter, Benessere Capital led by Patrick Orlando has postponed its special shareholders' meeting to extend its deadline to complete a merger because not enough investors sent in their votes. The special shareholder meeting has been rescheduled to Jan. 7, the previously set date for Benessere to close a deal, from Jan. 5.

  • 3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Here's why I think Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) have the potential to bounce back in 2022. Shares of Twilio sank 22% in 2021, but the business is stronger than ever. Twilio helps businesses connect with their customers better by enabling them to securely message users.