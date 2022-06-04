U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,108.54
    -68.28 (-1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.70
    -348.58 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,012.73
    -304.16 (-2.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.05
    -14.62 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.26
    +3.39 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.90
    -17.50 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    -0.33 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0720
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    +0.0440 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2493
    -0.0085 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8600
    +0.9900 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,818.56
    +331.77 (+1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.58
    -19.22 (-2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

Risk of Severe Diabetes Ketoacidosis Spiked Among Pediatric Type 1 Diabetes Patients During the Pandemic

·4 min read

Meta-Analysis Compared Rate of Life-Threatening Diabetes Complication Among Children Prior to and During the COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW ORLEANS, June 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New data presented at the 82nd Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) revealed the incidence of severe diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) among children with type 1 diabetes was significantly higher during the pandemic compared to pre-pandemic.

Risk of Severe Diabetes Ketoacidosis Spiked Among Pediatric Type 1 Diabetes Patients During the Pandemic
Risk of Severe Diabetes Ketoacidosis Spiked Among Pediatric Type 1 Diabetes Patients During the Pandemic

DKA is a serious, life-threatening condition that can lead to diabetic coma or even death. While DKA can happen to anyone with diabetes, it is most common among people with type 1 diabetes. DKA is caused by an overload of ketones (chemicals created when fat is broken down for energy) in the blood. When ketones build up in the blood, it becomes more acidic which can poison the body. There are several warning signs of DKA, including thirst or dry mouth and frequent urination.

Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of 18 studies to examine the risk of severe DKA among children with type 1 diabetes during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to prior to the pandemic. Investigators also looked for the risk of severe DKA among children with newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes.

Results revealed severe DKA risk was 76% higher during the COVID-19 pandemic than the pre-COVID-19 period. Among patients with newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes, the risk of severe DKA was 44% higher for people during COVID-19 compared to prior to the pandemic. The bias assessment of the included studies using the Newcastle-Ottawa Scale (NOS) showed that all studies had quality indicators (>7 points).

"We were surprised to find such a drastic increase in severe DKA cases during the pandemic, in particular among children who were newly diagnosed with type 1 diabetes," said Osamah M. Alfayez, PharmD, CDE, Qassim University, Saudi Arabia. "It is imperative that health care providers are educated on the increased cases and there is increased public awareness of the signs and symptoms of type 1 diabetes, as this might play an important role in recognizing the early stage of the disease and seeking medical attention before the medical condition deteriorates to DKA."

Researchers note that severe DKA is a very serious and life-threatening condition in need of prevention strategies and that the significant rise in cases has the potential to place an increased burden on health care systems, especially during the pandemic.

Research presentation details:
Dr. Osamah Alfayez and study investigators presented the findings of the trial during the session listed below:

For more information, please contact the ADA Scientific Sessions media team onsite at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center from June 3–7, by phone at 504-670-4902, or by email at SciSessionsPress@diabetes.org.

About the ADA's Scientific Sessions
The ADA's 82nd Scientific Sessions, the world's largest scientific meeting focused on diabetes research, prevention, and care, will be a hybrid event held June 3–7, 2022 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA. Leading physicians, scientists, and health care professionals from around the world will unveil cutting-edge research, treatment recommendations, and advances toward a cure for diabetes. We are eager to get back to safely participating in person and networking with colleagues while hearing the latest scientific advances and groundbreaking research presentations. Learn more and register at scientificsessions.diabetes.org and join the Scientific Sessions conversation on social media using #ADA2022.

About the American Diabetes Association
The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 81 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the over 133 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

Contact: Daisy Diaz, 504-670-4902
SciSessionsPress@diabetes.org

(PRNewsFoto/American Diabetes Association)
(PRNewsFoto/American Diabetes Association)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/risk-of-severe-diabetes-ketoacidosis-spiked-among-pediatric-type-1-diabetes-patients-during-the-pandemic-301561363.html

SOURCE American Diabetes Association

Recommended Stories

  • Most workers who died of COVID in 2020 had something essential in common, study finds

    Most working-age Americans who died of COVID-19 during the first year of the pandemic were so-called essential workers in labor, service and retail jobs that required on-site attendance and prolonged contact with others, according to a recently published study led by a University of South Florida epidemiologist.

  • Taking Paxlovid? Here’s What To Know About This Antiviral Drug For COVID.

    What to know about the COVID-fighting drug Paxlovid, including side effects, rebound infections, and how it differs from Lagevrio and other treatments.View Entire Post ›

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA staff says Novavax vaccine lowers COVID risk

    U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff said on Friday Novavax Inc's vaccine reduces the risk of mild-to-severe COVID-19 and that it was likely the shot could provide some level of protection against the Omicron variant. The FDA analyzed data from Novavax's trial before the Omicron and Delta variant became the dominant strains. "Based on the efficacy estimate in the clinical trial of this vaccine, it is more likely than not that the vaccine will provide some meaningful level of protection against COVID-19 due to Omicron, in particular against more severe disease," FDA staff said.

  • Former Red-Hot IPO Amylyx Soars On New Hopes For Its ALS Drug

    The FDA pushed its review date for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' controversial ALS treatment on Friday, and the biotech stock skyrocketed.

  • Climate-friendly diets can make a huge difference – even if you don’t go all-out vegan

    Changing habits can be hard but even partial shifts from meat-based menus could significantly decrease planet-heating emissions

  • COVID-related cases, hospitalizations creep upward in Virginia

    COVID-19 hospitalizations have been ticking up in recent weeks, but the most dire of those cases — patients in intensive care or on a ventilator — has remained low, according to data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. There have been an average of 567 people confirmed hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 for the seven days ending Friday. As of Friday, 580 ...

  • Pfizer's Paxlovid reduces COVID risk in seniors regardless of vaccine status -study

    Pfizer Inc's antiviral treatment Paxlovid reduces COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates in vaccinated and unvaccinated patients 65 years and older, according to a new study in Israel conducted during the rise of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The treatment, however, was not found to prevent severe illness among younger adults, according to research from Clalit Health Services, Israel's largest healthcare provider. Use of Pfizer's pills, authorized to treat newly infected, at-risk people in order to prevent severe illness, has soared in the United States along with a spike infections.

  • New COVID subvariants are taking over in Kansas City, but case numbers have dipped

    Newer strains of COVID similar to the omicron variant are spreading in the Midwest, but they haven’t caused a spike in cases or hospitalizations.

  • Long COVID symptoms: What we know—and don’t know—about the mysterious illness that could affect up to 80% of COVID survivors

    Here are 100 of the most commonly reported symptoms, according to researchers—from tearfulness and sense of doom to ringing in the ears, lucid dreams, and phantom smells.

  • Hepatitis A outbreak linked to strawberries: Signs and symptoms to watch out for

    The disease can still survive on frozen strawberries and even after being thoroughly washed.

  • A doctor's open apology to those fighting overweight and obesity

    Doctors have told people who are overweight to exercise more and eat less, when in fact their overweight may be due to genetic or other factors that exercise won't change. UConn Rudd Center for Food Policy & Obesity, CC BY-SAObesity has emerged as a significant risk factor for poor outcomes in patients infected with COVID-19. Based on how doctors and others in health care have previously treated patients with obesity or overweight conditions, my guess is that many will respond by declaring: “Wel

  • New effort to standardize cardiovascular care in Mexico, address gaps in care

    DALLAS and MEXICO CITY, June 2, 2022- In Mexico, 56.1% of adults have high levels of LDL-C or bad cholesterol[1], considered the main risk factor for cardiovascular disease and cause of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), a buildup of fats,...

  • 2 Green Flags for Vertex Pharmaceuticals' Future

    Biotech Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is defying the stock market sell-off this year. While that's great news for shareholders, it's essential to look beyond a mere six months' worth of stock market performances. Vertex made its fortune by developing and marketing the only therapies on the market that treat the underlying causes of cystic fibrosis (CF).

  • COVID is significantly more lethal to kids than the flu

    News comes as anxious parents await start of vaccinations for kids under 5.

  • Column: Florida's DeSantis launches new attack on his state's transgender citizens

    Now Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to strip medical care from transgender children and adults.

  • Novavax’s stock plummets as FDA raises concern about Covid vaccine safety

    Novavax Inc.’s (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock tanked more than 20% Friday afternoon after the Food and Drug Administration shared concerns about a potential connection between heart inflammation and the company’s experimental Covid-19 vaccine, which the agency expects to take into consideration next week for potential emergency use authorization. As part of a briefing released Friday, the FDA said its vaccines advisory committee will meet Tuesday to discuss the Gaithersburg company's submission and “provide recommendations on whether, based on the totality of scientific evidence available, the benefits of the Novavax Covid-19 Vaccine 2-dose primary series outweigh its risks for use in individuals 18 years of age and older.” The risks, according to the documents, namely include the potential for inflammation in and around the heart, known as myocarditis and pericarditis.

  • Chinese scientists develop ‘vampiric’ technique that may reverse aging process

    Scientists in China may have found a way to potentially reverse the aging process via a technique that can be described as “vampiric.” Published last month in the peer-reviewed journal Cell Stem Cell, the study led by the Chinese Academy of Sciences involved surgically connecting the circulatory systems of old mice to those of younger specimens. Up until recently, the actual impact that young blood has on older circulatory systems remained a mystery.

  • Latest COVID-19 variant less severe for Oregonians than prior variants

    State health officers say the severity of COVID-19 cases is much lower now than during previous waves and that is borne out in hospitalization data.

  • COVID-19: Riverside County gets slight relief in cases; at least four variants circulating

    There were 100 people hospitalized in Riverside County as of Friday, four fewer patients compared to Wednesday.

  • CDC Recommends Mask Mandates For Nearly One-Quarter Of California Counties As Summer Covid Surge Builds

    Under current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, 13 of California’s 58 counties moved today into “high” levels of Covid and are supposed to require masks in indoor public spaces. They include some of the state’s most populous counties, like Santa Clara and Sacramento as well as some of its smallest, like Del Norte […]