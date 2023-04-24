I can't rule out closing CBI, says head of scandal-hit lobby group

Brian McBride - Oli Scarff/AFP

The head of the Confederation of British Industry has refused to rule out closing the lobby group after an independent report found it had harboured “toxic” sexual predators following claims of rape.

Brian McBride, president of the scandal-hit organisation (CBI), said that multiple allegations of sexual misconduct had caused permanent damage and suggested it may be impossible to save.

It came just hours after the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said there was “no point” engaging with the CBI because businesses had left the group “in droves”.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Mr McBride admitted that he could not be certain if more allegations of misconduct would surface.

Asked if the CBI could be disbanded following a 60 day review period, the former Amazon UK boss said: "I don't think you can rule anything out here. It's certainly not our intention to disband it. We've got some heavy lifting to do on this rebuild in the next 60 days. And that's top of mind at the moment."

Mr McBride said the rush of companies cancelling their memberships would cause financial pain and limit the CBI's influence in future.

He also suggested job cuts would be needed to ensure the CBI's survival, which he described as too complex, with too many layers and too many managers.

He said the CBI will be forced to slim down with a smaller budget as a result of an exodus of members last week. Around 50 businesses quit the lobby group or paused engagement with it, after it was hit by the second allegation of rape in two months, with major companies including John Lewis, Natwest and Aviva among those pulling out.

Mr McBride said: “I think it's likely to be smaller, because we'll have less revenue, we'll have to cut accordingly.

“There is no doubt that we will have a smaller budget going forward, because these members are not going to come back overnight. It's too early to see what the size and shape of the organisation [is going to be].”

Despite a litany of misconduct allegations, Mr McBride insisted the CBI was a safe place for women to work today. Asked twice if he could guarantee the safety of female staff, he said: "We absolutely do believe it's a safe place to work… We absolutely have to make this a safe place for women and with women leaders around the organisation, I believe that we have done.”

Mr McBride accepted that the CBI may have lost the trust of big business, after revelations of a second rape allegation at the organisation last week triggered a mass exodus led by John Lewis, Aviva and NatWest.

The CBI’s board felt a “collective sense of shame… and bewilderment” over a string of mistakes that had allowed some senior figures to prey on junior colleagues, Mr McBride wrote in a separate open letter to members.

“We failed to filter out culturally toxic people during the hiring process,” it said, adding that some managers were “promoted too quickly without the necessary prior and ongoing training to protect our cultural values, and to properly react when those values were violated”.

The business group could also be rebranded under Rain Newton-Smith, its former chief economist who will return to the organisation on Wednesday as director-general.

It is introducing a zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment and bullying behaviour with immediate effect as part of 35 recommendations by law firm Fox Williams, which conducted the independent review.

The CBI will also introduce compulsory training to spot bullying and harassment, with a new chief people officer hired from outside the organisation to implement the new standards.

Former CBI members suggested its battered reputation may be beyond repair.

One finance director said: “The new DG is going to have possibly the toughest job in history to try to fix this situation ....if there's anything that can be salvaged.”

The lobby group, which represented the interests of 190,000 British businesses, has suspended all key activities until June amid two separate allegations of rape and the separate sacking of its former DG Tony Danker over unrelated harassment claims.

The allegations, which were first reported by the Guardian, have led the Government and Labour Party to abandon most engagement with the CBI, which once claimed to be the “voice of business”.

Mr Hunt described the allegations as very serious. Speaking on the sidelines of a Government business forum, he said: “Their own members have deserted them in droves.”

A police investigation into the rape allegations is ongoing, as well as a review into the CBI's “culture, governance and processes”, which is being overseen by board member Jill Ader.

CBI faces existential crisis after damning report

By Matt Oliver and Szu Ping Chan

Jeremy Hunt is widely seen as one of Westminster’s mildest-mannered politicians – so when the Chancellor addressed British executives on Monday, his dismissal of the scandal-ridden Confederation of British Industry (CBI) was uncharacteristically brutal.

“There's no point engaging with the CBI when their own members have deserted them,” he said, when asked about the lobbying group’s fate.

“We want to engage with a body that speaks for business. But we're not stopping. That's why we've got 60 percent of the chief executives here, today.

“We're not going to wait for the reincarnation of the CBI or the CBI itself to get back on its feet to engage with business.”

To some, the remarks looked fatal. After all, what use is a business lobbying group that has lost the ear of the Chancellor?

In an interview with the Telegraph, the CBI's president Brian McBridge admits that it is facing an existential crisis.

“We have to rebuild trust and confidence amongst our members and amongst government and the politicians," he says.

"We know we have lost that trust – we had an outflow of members on Friday and that was very, very hurtful, but understandable.”

Within hours of Hunt's remarks, the true scale of the challenge ahead became clear. On Monday, the CBI finally published its response to an independent investigation that delved into a string of sexual misconduct allegations made against managers by female staff, including claims of rape, sexual assault and harassment.

In an 1,600-word mea-culpa – the latest, and longest, of many by the CBI in recent weeks – McBride blamed complacency among the lobbying group’s leadership for giving sexual predators the opportunity to terrorise female staff with few – if any – consequences.

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt listens to the speech of Britain's Prime Minister during a Business Connect event in North London, on April 24, 2023. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) - DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The CBI hired “culturally toxic” men and didn’t fire them even when they were found to have harassed female colleagues, he said.

His letter was accompanied by a list of reforms aimed at restoring confidence, including a new “zero tolerance” approach to bullying and harassment, a whistleblower hotline, improved staff training and the hiring of a chief people officer who will police tougher workplace standards.

Yet Alison Loveday, an employment lawyer at Lockett Loveday McMahon, says an organisation like the CBI ought to have had many of these policies in place already.

She also notes that the CBI’s new chief people officer will only report to the board, rather than have a seat at the table – raising questions about how powerful the position will really be.

Joanne Moseley, another employment lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, said: “I would have expected an organisation that describes itself as ‘the UK’s premier business organisation’ to have led by example in terms of having robust procedures in place to deal with allegations of sexual harassment and bullying.

“One of its recent campaigns called on businesses to ‘double down on their commitment to progressing diversity and inclusion’ and it is surprising it doesn’t appear to have practiced what it preached.”

A lack of awareness at board level certainly seems to have been a key factor in the CBI’s sorry state of affairs.

Though the full report is being kept secret, one clear finding in the 300-word summary of the independent investigation by law firm Fox Williams is that the CBI’s leadership was spectacularly ignorant of almost all the misconduct allegations before they were reported by the Guardian newspaper.

McBride says the allegations came as a huge shock.

“We all thought we had a good culture here – staff seemed happy,” he says.

But there was a fatal problem: “People didn't feel comfortable in the processes that we had to make complaints.”

That is why many instead turned to the media, he contends, with claims that revealed a pervasive culture of misogyny which put women at risk.

One woman claimed she was raped by a manager in a toilet cubicle at a staff boat party in 2019. When she complained she was allegedly told to seek counselling by her boss – but there was seemingly no effort to escalate the matter and she was not even encouraged to go to the police, the Guardian reported.

A second woman working in one of the CBI’s international offices claimed that in 2018 she woke up after a night of drinking with two male colleagues with physical signs she had been raped.

She claimed to have later been presented with a sexual picture of herself, apparently unconscious, which she said she believed was taken on the same night. One of her alleged rapists felt confident enough to brandish the picture in the office.

Other women complained about incidents of sexual assault, inappropriate touching and explicit images they were sent by senior managers, while others said they had been propositioned or pressured to drink alcohol.

The CBI said it has dismissed some staff following its investigation but refused to say how many. Three managers were previously suspended.

The lobbying group has referred the allegations to investigators at City of London Police.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 21, 2022 Confederation of Business Industry (CBI) director general Tony Danker addresses the annual CBI conference at the Vox Conference Centre in Birmingham. - Britain's main business lobby group, the CBI, has sacked Director General Tony Danker following a probe into allegations of sexual misconduct, it announced on April 11, 2023. "Tony Danker is dismissed with immediate effect following the independent investigation into specific complaints of workplace misconduct against him," the Confederation of British Industry said in a statement. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) - OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

But the scandal is still reverberating through the business community, with many wondering how an organisation that was supposed to champion the gold standards of business became so hopelessly lost.

On Friday, dozens of companies – led by John Lewis, Aviva and Natwest – finally quit.

Many had already made clear they were on the brink after Tony Danker, the CBI’s former director general, was sacked earlier this month for separate misconduct relating to his use of social media and unwanted contact with a female staff member.

He apologised for making staff uncomfortable but has insisted he has been made “the fall guy” for the entire scandal. The CBI said he is not involved in any of the most serious allegations.

Replacing Danker on Wednesday will be Rain Newton-Smith, the CBI’s former chief economist who is returning from a high-flying job at Barclays to try to steady the ship. Yet many doubt whether that will be possible.

“Things are about as serious as they can get,” one executive at a CBI member said. “The new DG is going to have possibly the toughest job in history to try to fix this situation – if there's anything that can be salvaged.”

Even McBride acknowledges it may be the end for the CBI. Between now and an extraordinary general meeting due to take place in June – when companies will decide its fate with a vote – he has roughly 60 days to save the lobbying group.

“We're deeply sorry for what happened and for what the victims had to get through,” McBride says.

He is nonetheless convinced that the CBI still has an important role to play in championing the voice of business in talks with the Government.

“I hope we've got a future. There’s every reason why we should have a future if we do the right things,” he says.

“Business needs one voice to present itself to politicians, and we hope to be that [voice] in the future.”

But even if the CBI scrapes through, the mass exodus of members has left it diminished and facing the imminent prospect of layoffs and budget cuts.

Asked about the Chancellor’s remarks, McBride reaches for a silver lining.

“I think it’s encouraging that the Chancellor said government needs somebody that can speak for British business,” he says.

The need for a unified corporate voice is clear. But it looks increasingly doubtful that the CBI will be the one to provide it.